India Blockchain Month (INBM) returns in September 2025 for the second – and largest – iteration of its flagship blockchain festival. The event will see New Delhi become a global hub for innovation in Web3, artificial intelligence (AI) and real world asset (RWA) tokenization.

India is hosting the India Blockchain Month festival

By: Incrypted
2025/09/22 22:10
  • India Blockchain Month 2025 is taking place in New Delhi in September;
  • Organizers are preparing 8 key events including Web3preneur Summit and ETHGlobal Delhi Week;
  • More than 15 speakers are confirmed, including representatives from Arbitrum, Ava Labs and Bharat Web3 Association;
  • Over 250 partners, ranging from investment funds to local communities, supported the event.

India Blockchain Month (INBM) returns in September 2025 for the second – and largest – iteration of its flagship blockchain festival. The event will see New Delhi become a global hub for innovation in Web3, artificial intelligence (AI) and real world asset (RWA) tokenization.

The event series will be held at two venues – JW Marriott Aerocity and Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels. The organizers will hold eight key events focusing on the following topics:

  • opportunities for tokenization of real-world assets;
  • the interaction of AI and Web3;
  • the advancement of women in the crypto industry;
  • startups and venture capital funds day;
  • web3preneur Day platform;
  • web3preneur Summit;
  • regulatory roundtable;
  • AI forum for developers.

The festival will be synchronized with ETHGlobal Delhi Week from September 22 to 28. The events will bring together developers, investors, project founders, regulators and community representatives from India and other countries.

september 25, JW Marriott Aerocity:

  • Web3preneur Luncheon – an event for CXOs and Web3 entrepreneurs;
  • AccInvest Elite Networking – a gathering of senior executives, venture capitalists and investors;
  • VNTR Investor Roundtable – a closed session for funds;
  • GLOBLA: Blockchain Leadership Awards – awarding industry leaders.

september 26, Welcomhotel by ITC:

  • Web3preneur Summit – a large-scale forum with multiple stages including NONSTOP Stage;
  • Web3conf India – a conference with top speakers;
  • I Love RWA – a session for advocates and developers of RWA solutions;
  • Women.web3preneurs – an event just for women;
  • Regulatory Roundtable – a discussion with regulators and policy makers;
  • AI for Builders – a gathering of AI founders, engineers and researchers.

The speaker list includes more than 15 notable figures in the industry:

  • Dilip Chenoy – Chairman, Bharat Web3 Association;
  • Prasanna Lohar – Founder, India Blockchain Forum;
  • Raj Kapoor – Founder, India Blockchain Alliance;
  • Kamlesh Nagware – Co-founder, FSV Labs;
  • Srinivas Mahankali – Digital Transformation Leader, CXO;
  • Ravikant Agrawal – Director of Growth, Billions Network;
  • Dr. Satya Gupta – Chairman, BFPF;
  • Vikas Pandey – CEO, Shipfinex;
  • Aditi Chopra – Founder, Superwomen DAO & India Lead, Arbitrum;
  • Devika Mittal – Regional Head, Ava Labs;
  • Tarusha Mittal – Co-founder, Dapps;
  • Garima Singh – Government Alliance Lead, LF Decentralized Trust India;
  • Ansoo Gupta – COO, Pinstom;
  • Shraddha Khattri – Blockchain Lawyer;
  • Bhavya Batra – Co-founder, ForgeXAI;
  • Akanksha Saxena – Growth Lead, Ta-da;
  • Dharamveer Singh – Founder & CEO, BlockCube & PowerXchange;
  • Vedang Vatsa – Founder, #Web3.

INBM maintains its community-first format with over 250 partners joining the initiative. These include:

  • 100 local and global Web3 communities;
  • 100 media and influencers;
  • 25 venture funds and technology startups.

Confirmed partners include Web3Conf India, VNTR Capital, Startupnews.fyi, MetaDecrypt, The Coin Republic, IOV2055 and others.

The event is organized by BlockOn Ventures and Web3preneur:

  • BlockOn Ventures has hosted more than 170 events in 10 countries since 2017, attracting 73,000 participants;
  • Web3preneur is an initiative known for its “no stage and no speakers” formats, organizing mitaps at Token2049, Devconnect and other global events.

INBM 2025 is not just a blockchain forum, but a movement with an entire industry behind it. In September, New Delhi will be the arena to discuss the future of Web3 and tokenization, as well as a platform for developers, regulators and communities to exchange ideas. Read more on the official website.

