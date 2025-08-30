Indian court sentences 14 to life in Bitcoin extortion case

By: Coinstats
2025/08/30 18:16
B
B$0.68313-0.64%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10346-0.37%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004363+0.97%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05589-2.83%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03986-1.50%

A former BJP legislator and 11 police officials have been convicted for the 2018 abduction of a Surat businessman in a plot to seize over 750 Bitcoin.

An Indian anti-corruption court has sentenced 14 individuals, including 11 police officials and a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), to life imprisonment in a case involving the kidnapping and extortion of crypto from a Surat-based businessman in 2018.

The judgment, delivered by Special Judge B.B. Jadav in Ahmedabad on Friday, found the group guilty of criminal conspiracy, kidnapping for ransom, illegal detention, and assault, according to a report by The Times of India.

Among those convicted are former Amreli district superintendent of police Jagdish Patel and ex-MLA Nalin Kotadiya. All 11 police officers, including former IPS officer Patel, were also found guilty under the Prevention of Corruption Act for misconduct by public servants.

Read more

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Hyperliquid's "insider whale" closed its BTC short position in the early morning, making a profit of $1.97 million

Hyperliquid's "insider whale" closed its BTC short position in the early morning, making a profit of $1.97 million

PANews reported on June 23 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, Hyperliquid "insider whale" @qwatio's BTC short position was closed at 1 a.m. with a profit of
MemeCore
M$0.73293+54.35%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,295.64-1.98%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0707+11.16%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 07:47
Share
Solana Meme Coin Exodus Accelerates As Investors Chase the ‘Next Dogwifhat’ Play – Layer Brett

Solana Meme Coin Exodus Accelerates As Investors Chase the ‘Next Dogwifhat’ Play – Layer Brett

Solana meme coins like WIF may have peaked, and traders now eye Layer Brett (LBRETT) at $0.005, raising $1.9M+ with ETH L2 utility and 100x meme coin upside.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04535+9.04%
Wink
LIKE$0.012129+0.56%
MAY
MAY$0.04441-1.24%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/30 19:40
Share
Indian Court Sentences 14 to Life in Bitcoin Extortion Scheme

Indian Court Sentences 14 to Life in Bitcoin Extortion Scheme

An Indian court has recently sentenced 14 individuals involved in a significant Bitcoin extortion case, highlighting ongoing challenges in the country’s cryptocurrency regulation and enforcement efforts. The case underscores the complexities faced by authorities in tackling crypto-related crimes, especially those involving scams and extortion facilitated through digital assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Details of the [...]
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004378+1.41%
Wink
LIKE$0.012129+0.56%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/08/30 19:01
Share

Trending News

More

Hyperliquid's "insider whale" closed its BTC short position in the early morning, making a profit of $1.97 million

Solana Meme Coin Exodus Accelerates As Investors Chase the ‘Next Dogwifhat’ Play – Layer Brett

Indian Court Sentences 14 to Life in Bitcoin Extortion Scheme

Institutions Follow the Yield, Picks Solana Staking Over Ethereum

Bitdeer's total Bitcoin holdings exceeded 1,900, and mining output this week was 89.2 BTC.