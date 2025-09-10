Indian federal ministers disclose digital asset holdings for second consecutive year

PANews reported on September 10th that Indian Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary's cryptocurrency investments increased by 19% to $25,500 (Rs. 21.31 million). This marks the second consecutive year that an Indian cabinet member has disclosed their digital asset holdings, at a time when India's broader cryptocurrency policy remains mired in regulatory turmoil. His disclosure coincided with an 18% increase in his spouse's portfolio to $26,800 (Rs. 22.42 million). Both cited "personal savings" as the source of the funds, but did not specify the types of cryptocurrencies held. India once again topped Chainalysis' 2025 Global Cryptocurrency Adoption Index, yet its regulatory framework lags far behind grassroots momentum.
Earlier today, news broke that India rejected comprehensive cryptocurrency regulation, citing concerns about systemic risks.