India’s Centurion University of Technology and Management to issue Avalanche verified univeristy degrees onchain

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/22 18:29
India’s Centurion University of Technology and Management plans to issue more than 1,000 degrees annually on the Avalanche blockchain to make verifying credentials easier and more secure.

Summary
  • Students graduating from the Centurion University of Technology and Management will be able to receive their credentials on the Avalanche blockchain.
  • The degree features a QR code that students can scan to verify their credentials.

According to a press release sent to crypto.news, starting this academic year students graduating from the Centurion University of Technology and Management will be able to receive their university credentials on the blockchain. In a partnership with Avalanche blockchain, the university will be issuing more than 1,000 degrees every year in an effort to elevate student’s credentials.

The collaboration will cover bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral programs, as well as diplomas, certificates, gold medals, and honorary degrees. This means that all degrees will be kept on a digital record available on the blockchain, making every graduate degree globally accessible.

In an example document, the degree features a QR code at the bottom of the page that lets students scan to directly verify their credentials on the Avalanche (AVAX) blockchain.

Centurion University of Technology and Management is a private multi-campus institution located in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, India. The campus is known for applying blockchain technology into its everyday operations, namely through its Campus to Crypto initiative.

Known as the CUTM Blockchain official community, the campus club organizes workshops, hackathons and bootcamps on blockchain and other web3 initiatives. For example, Centurion hosted a four-day Avalanche India bootcamp, which drew in students and developers to learn about Avalanche technology.

The educational institution’s latest collaboration with Avalanche will enable recruiters, institutions, and government agencies from all over the world to verify graduate credentials within seconds through Avalanche’s blockchain technology.

The partnership underscores CTUM’s dedication to advancing web3 adoption, while also empowering students with the tools necessary to move forward into the future. By safeguarding the authenticity of academic records, the initiative reinforces its commitment to integrity and ensures global recognition for its graduates.

University and web3: Combining crypto and education

One of the main benefits afforded by blockchain technology is the ability to bypass traditional systems and save up on annual subscription fees. In the long term, implementing blockchain-based degrees could lead to automating credential verification, reducing administrative overhead, and eliminating fraud.

Vice Chancellor of CUTM-AP, Dr. PK Mohanty, said that blockchain technology can potentially transform the way that institutions preserve and verify their academic records, paving the way to more modern bookkeeping systems.

“Blockchain technology is transforming the way institutions preserve and verify academic records. With this initiative, we are strengthening trust in our degrees while giving our students an edge in a digitally connected world,” said Mohanty.

Blockchain in education is still in its early stages; as the market was valued at $350 million in 2024 and $500 million in 2025. It is predicted to grow by 43.9% annually from now until 2033. By 2033, the blockchain education market is expected to hit $9.39 billion, with more schools, universities, and training providers worldwide adopting blockchain technology.

Just a few days ago, Ethereum (ETH) Foundation and Columbia University partnered to launch a new blockchain-focused research center dubbed the Columbia-Ethereum Research Center for Blockchain Protocol Design. The programme is aimed at funding initiatives to advance development of blockchain technology.

Meanwhile back in April 2025, Lomond School became the first school in the U.K. to accept Bitcoin (BTC) for tuition fees, giving parents and students more flexibility in making payments for school terms while accelerating BTC adoption in the region.

