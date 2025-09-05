Indomobil Group and Space and Time Launch Blockchain-Powered Education Access for 50,000+ Indonesian Students

Indomobil Group, an Indonesian business group with several publicly traded companies (IMAS, IMJS), has teamed up with Space Time Foundation to launch a new initiative that will provide verifiable education to up to 50,000+ Indonesian students. This is a step forward in the way education is accessed, accredited, and funded in emerging markets.

In order to keep evidence of course completion on SXT Chain, the program leverages Space and Time. This allows students to demonstrate their qualifications when they seek for employment or pursue further study. For easy, direct, and verified access to educational courses, it also makes use of SXT, the native token of Space and Time, as the payment rail.

Up until recently, local schools received tuition payments in cash from families, many of whom lack bank accounts. These schools then depended on middlemen to convert and transmit the money to educational providers. Both households with little access to financial infrastructure and schools handling the payments were burdened by the lengthy, hard-to-scale procedure.

The new program does away with the need for middlemen, banks, and cash handling. By depositing SXT tokens to their local schools, parents and students enable their education. Completed assignments are then uploaded and validated onchain, placing Indonesian education at the forefront of contemporary technology. All transactions pertaining to education are handled smoothly using SXT, which gives communities who have historically been shut out of financial infrastructure speedier, more transparent, and more dependable access to education.

Students now have direct access to contemporary educational and financial systems, enabling them to validate their coursework, certificates, and education with anyone, anywhere, at any time.

The program’s backend architecture is powered by Space and Time, which indexes each transaction and makes all payment and educational data immediately available and verifiable. Every stage, including student payments, school payments, and course completion, is tracked onchain. Data is the sole source of truth in a system where payments are made without the need of intermediaries. By guaranteeing that each transaction can be independently tracked down and validated, Space and Time offers the accountability and transparency required to grow the program.

The initiative solves the unbanked problem in developing nations and establishes a new paradigm for providing education at scale by eliminating financial obstacles and guaranteeing verifiability via Space and Time.

The parent company of the Indomobil organization, a prominent integrated automotive business organization in Indonesia with its headquarters located in Jakarta, is PT Indomobil Sukses Internasional Tbk (the “Company”). The firm was first established as PT Indomobil Investment Corporation in 1976. It changed its name to PT Indomobil Sukses Internasional Tbk in 1997 after merging with PT Indomulti Inti Industri Tbk. The Indomobil Group has developed into a diverse organization that operates in a number of industries, including the automotive industry.

Additionally, the Indomobil Group owns a number of vehicle brands, including Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Suzuki, Volkswagen (VW), Changan, Hongqi, Jaguar, Jeep, Kia, Land Rover, Maxus, Audi, Citroën, GAC Aion, Great Wall Motor, and Indomobil eMotor. Additionally, the Indomobil Group is home to a number of heavy-duty equipment and machinery brands, such as Volvo Construction Equipment, SDLG, Kalmar, Manitou, John Deere, HIAB, and Bandit, as well as commercial vehicle brands, such as Hino, Volvo Bus, Volvo Truck, Renault Trucks, Foton, and JAC Motors.

For these brands, Indomobil Group contributes to distribution, assembly, and post-purchase support. Indomobil Group is one of the biggest automotive groups in Indonesia thanks to its motor vehicle financing services, spare parts distributor, automotive component manufacturer, vehicle rental services, used car buying and selling, transportation management services, fuel distribution, non-formal education services, and other supporting businesses.

Smart contracts may safely access and compute over data from any chain or source thanks to Space and Time, the blockchain for ZK-proven data. Space and Time enables developers to create more intelligent, data-rich apps with verified data by using Proof of SQL, a sub-second ZK coprocessor.