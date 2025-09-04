Indomobil Group and Space and Time Team Up to Place 50,000 Student Credentials Onchain

Space and Time, the blockchain for verifiable data, has another new pilot project to add to its growing ecosystem. It’s teamed up with Indomobil Group, one of Indonesia’s largest companies, to launch an educational portal for students. The program will allow up to 50,000 Indonesian students to verify their qualifications and pay for courses onchain.

Founded in 1976, Indomobil Group is best known for its vehicle manufacturing, but it has its finger in many pies through the various publicly traded companies it oversees. Given its status within Indonesia, the company is understandably eager to demonstrate its ability to innovate and to embrace emerging technologies – particularly when there’s a direct benefit for Indonesian families.

Optimizing Education Onchain

The solution that Indomobil and Space and Time are developing takes full advantage of SXT Chain, including utilizing the network’s native token to pay for educational courses. The addressable market for this is huge, running to hundreds of millions of Indonesians, even if a modest 50,000 students have been targeted initially.

While students who participate in the program will need to have a modicum of knowledge of how blockchain works, this shouldn’t prove an obstacle: Indonesia is the third-largest crypto market by user base, where primary use cases – aside from trading – include DeFi and remittances. If the Indomobil program proves a success, education can be added to that list.

As for Space and Time, whose infrastructure the pilot is being built upon, it adds another string to their bow. The blockchain for ZK-proven data is geared towards enterprise and AI use cases, but as the Indomobil collaboration shows, it can equally be purposed for initiatives such as education that carry an element of social good.

Learning Levels Up

On the one hand, Indonesia boasts a highly tech-savvy population of over 270 million and smartphone penetration is high. But on the other hand, it has the fourth-largest unbanked population in the world, which can be attributed to factors including its challenging and remote island geography.

One of the ways in which lack of access to banking affects millions of Indonesians is when it comes to education. In order to get their children into higher education, families must typically pay cash to local schools, which passes the funds on to education providers via intermediaries. It’s a framework that’s ripe for disruption, if only to help Indonesian families save money and their progeny to start learning more quickly.

Blockchain is ideally suited to disintermediation, allowing funds to be sent directly to educational bodies from student families. But there’s also another blockchain property that also lends itself well to this particular program: transparency. The solution being developed by Space and Time and Indomobil will provide a transparent record of payments and course completion as well as qualifications – which should prove invaluable once students seek to gain their first foothold on the employment ladder.

