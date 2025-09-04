Inflation Here To Stay- It’ll Get Worse

By: Medium
2025/09/04 21:40
Let’s be real: Inflation is a problem, and it’ll continue to be so for the time being.

Who knows? Maybe it’ll be an even worse case scenario, such as hyperinflation.

I personally believe that hyperinflation will take place at some point in the U.S.

When will it happen? I don’t know, but it could come sooner than later.

What’s happening right now may not be a big deal, but I think there will be long-term implications.

So will the Big Beautiful Bill raise inflation?

It may not go into effect right away, but there’s potential for inflation to go up in the long-run.

Whatever the long-term implications will be, it’ll impact everyone to a certain degree or another.

We saw that happen with recent legislation that happened, which will only make the inflation problem worse.

That’s what I want to discuss in this post.

The Big Beautiful Inflation Act of 2025

Earlier this month, the U.S. Congress passed big legislation revolving so-called tax cuts and stimulus to the economy.

I’m referring to the “One Big, Beautiful” law that went into effect in early July.

Basically, it’s an extension of the tax cuts that were passed in 2017. Along with that, there are other so-called cuts that are set to take into place.

Not to mention, this law brings on more spending, more debt, and more importantly, it’ll lead to more inflation in the long term.

Without going into the details, I see it as nothing beneficial for citizens or for the country as a whole.

There’s no need to discus the politics of it, or which side is right or wrong.

That’s not what matters at all- What matters is the long-term implications, which people are not yet aware of.

The fact that spending will go up, along with rising inflation, is concerning to say the least.

Although it doesn’t benefit everyone, it benefits a selected few.

Or the idea of the “rich getting richer, and the poor getting poorer.”

That continues to be the case for this legislation that’s now become law.

It’ll be interesting to see how it will all play out in the long run. I’m not too optimistic about it, neither should most people be.

Where things stand in the political environment, it seems that there’s nothing to be excited about.

What I Think About It

For me, I try to tune out from the political garbage that’s taking place right now. It’s all noise.

However, what I will take into consideration is that there will be short-term victories for now.

That is, if you participate in investing or trading in the stock market, you can potentially capitalize on what’s to come.

For Wall Street (or the stock market in general), there will be some nice gains in the market.

Whatever type of market bull runs we get, it can benefit those who participate now.

Maybe not so for Main Street, but Wall Street will benefit in the short-term.

Regarding the long-term? I have no idea, but I don’t feel too optimistic about it.

It doesn’t look good in the coming months and years, but it doesn’t mean all is lost.

That’s why I look at news events like this as little opportunities to take advantage of.

If the market will have some nice bull runs the next few years, it’s those times to take advantage of them.

It’s why I’m doing in my journey of trading options.

Whether the market is up, down, or going sideways, I look to generate income either way.

If the market is up, that’s nice.

If the market is down, I won’t make as much money. But, I still keep that cash flow coming in.

If the market is sideways, that’s the most ideal market to be in.

So, whatever happens from any type of legislation, or news, I still benefit.

It’s all about looking at the big picture.

There will be some winners, and a lot of losers in the meantime.

I take advantage of it because I know inflation is real, and it’s only going to get worse.

________________________________-

Why not take advantage of trading to fight the inflation beast?

The One Big Beautiful Law will soon be known as big beautiful, everlasting inflation.

I want to tackle inflation with confidence, knowing that I can create income faster than the rate of inflation.

That’s what options trading is all about, and it can be for you as well.

What Else Can You Do?

No matter what’s happening around the world, or some legislation gets passed that has an impact on your life, you can still prosper.

When trading options, you can make money in either market direction. The best part is the lost rate is around 2%- So there’s a 98% win rate with the strategy I practice.

Our goal is to never lose money, while growing it further to prosperity.

I’ve been trading options for a year now, and I have not lost money ever since I started trading.

When you start doing it and see success, you want to do more of it.

The more success you see, the better chances you’ll continue to see long-term success later on.

If options trading is something you’re interested in learning more about, I wrote an eBook on the topic, and how you can leverage it to your advantage.

If that’s something you want to make the most out of, I encourage you to grab your free copy by signing up below.

Plus, when you sign up for my email list, you’ll get some other cool bonuses as well.

So check it out and look forward to seeing you on the other side.

Until tomorrow,

-Eric

Inflation Here To Stay- It’ll Get Worse was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.

