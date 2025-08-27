Inflows Continue in Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs! Is a Comeback Beginning in BTC and ETH? Here’s the Latest!

The decline in Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins also affected US spot ETFs, which had experienced several consecutive days of increases.

However, as investors see declines as opportunities, outflows in ETFs are giving way to inflows.

At this point, US spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs recorded net inflows on August 26.

According to Farside Investors data, spot BTC ETFs have seen inflows for the second consecutive day.

According to the data, a total of $88.1 million in inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs were recorded. The largest inflow was from BlackRock’s IBIT fund with $45.3 million in total inflows, followed by Fidelity’s FBTC fund with $14.5 million and Bitwise’s BITB fund with $9 million.

Apart from these, Grayscale’s BTC fund, Ark Invest’s ARKB fund, and VanEck’s HODL fund attracted inflows of $11 million, $4.1 million, and $3.9 million, respectively, while other funds recorded zero inflows.

Ethereum ETFs are also experiencing a series of inflows. According to data from Farside Investors, spot Ethereum ETFs saw a total inflow of $455 million, marking the fourth consecutive day of net inflows.

BlackRock’s ETHA fund led the way with $323 million in inflows, followed by Fidelity’s FETH fund with $85.5 million and Grayscale’s ETH fund with $41.1 million. Grayscale’s ETHE fund also saw $5.3 million in inflows, while the other funds saw zero inflows.

Bitcoin is up just 1% in the last 24 hours to $111,390, while Ethereum is up 4.2% to $4,620.

*This is not investment advice.

