Initial Jobless Claims rose to 237K last week

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 02:11
  • Initial Jobless Claims increased to 237K the previous week.
  • Continuing Jobless Claims dropped to 1.940M.

According to a report from the US Department of Labour (DOL) released on Thursday, the number of US citizens submitting new applications for unemployment insurance went up to 237K for the week ending August 30. The latest print surpassed initial estimates (230K) and was higher than the previous week’s 229K (unrevised).

Additionally, the 4-week moving average increased by 2.5K, bringing it up to 231K from the unrevised average of the previous week.

The report indicated a seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate of 1.3%, with Continuing Jobless Claims shrinking by 4K to 1.940M for the week ending August 23.

Market reaction

The Greenback keeps the bid stance unchanged in the wake of the release, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) navigating the 98.30 region amid a knee-jerk in the risk-associated space and extra weakness in US yields across the board.

Employment FAQs

Labor market conditions are a key element to assess the health of an economy and thus a key driver for currency valuation. High employment, or low unemployment, has positive implications for consumer spending and thus economic growth, boosting the value of the local currency. Moreover, a very tight labor market – a situation in which there is a shortage of workers to fill open positions – can also have implications on inflation levels and thus monetary policy as low labor supply and high demand leads to higher wages.

The pace at which salaries are growing in an economy is key for policymakers. High wage growth means that households have more money to spend, usually leading to price increases in consumer goods. In contrast to more volatile sources of inflation such as energy prices, wage growth is seen as a key component of underlying and persisting inflation as salary increases are unlikely to be undone. Central banks around the world pay close attention to wage growth data when deciding on monetary policy.

The weight that each central bank assigns to labor market conditions depends on its objectives. Some central banks explicitly have mandates related to the labor market beyond controlling inflation levels. The US Federal Reserve (Fed), for example, has the dual mandate of promoting maximum employment and stable prices. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank’s (ECB) sole mandate is to keep inflation under control. Still, and despite whatever mandates they have, labor market conditions are an important factor for policymakers given its significance as a gauge of the health of the economy and their direct relationship to inflation.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/us-initial-jobless-claims-rose-to-237k-last-week-202509041237

