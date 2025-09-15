Inside Charlie Kirk’s investment portfolio

The late Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA and a close ally of President Donald Trump, was widely known for his outspoken views on politics and culture, but he was also an avid investor and a supporter of digital assets.

Kirk told The Iced Coffee Hour podcast that up to 80% of his wealth came from investments back in July. He described his strategy as “boring,” mentioning private equity firms, mutual funds, and indexes such as the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) as his team’s primary focus.

The activist occasionally took bigger risks, however. In the same episode, he reflected on the “tariff stuff” and the COVID-19 pandemic, saying he “went all in” on triple-leveraged NASDAQ exchange-traded funds (ETFs), calling it the easiest bet of his life:

Charlie Kirk’s crypto rhetoric

Kirk’s political philosophy was closely tied to his economic outlook. Turning Point USA, his non-profit organization founded in 2021, claims on the official website that its mission is “to promote the principles of fiscal responsibility, free markets, and limited government,” all values that shaped his enthusiasm for cryptocurrency.

Unsurprisingly, then, Kirk praised Trump’s pro-crypto campaign leading up to the 2024 presidential election, drawing a sharp contrast with Democratic nominee Kamala Harris’ skepticism.

Indeed, even during the late 2024 bear market, Trump’s advisor described Bitcoin as possessing greater “integrity” than the U.S. dollar, noting in particular its fixed supply and transparent blockchain ledger.

Earlier this year, he even called cryptocurrency a possible solution to national debt:

Kirk’s other investments

Kirk’s exact holdings prior to death were not disclosed, but it is known that he was one of the early investors in 1789 Capital, an American venture capital firm promoting products and companies associated with conservative values, most notably MAGA-related businesses.

A large portion of his wealth also came from real estate. The Chicago activist owned multiple properties, most notably a Spanish-style mansion in Scottsdale, Arizona, which was reportedly sold for $6.5 million in early 2025.

His other properties included an oceanfront condo in Florida valued around $855,000 and a high-profile apartment in Phoenix of undisclosed value.

All in all, it appears that Kirk and his team were committed to diversification, focusing on conservative, steady-growth investments such as index funds and real estate while also promoting bolder, more high-risk bets and alternative assets like cryptocurrency.

