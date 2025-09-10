Inside QMMM’s bold gamble: Bitcoin, Web3, and a 1,700% stock rally

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 17:15
Key Takeaways

Hong Kong-based QMMM Holdings sparked a 1,700% stock surge after announcing a $100 million crypto treasury plan. The hype around corporate crypto treasuries continues to grow.

Crypto adoption isn’t just reshaping financial markets; it’s also rewriting the playbook for corporate growth.

For some companies, building a crypto treasury is proving to be more than just a diversification strategy; it’s turning into a powerful catalyst for stock performance.

QMMM Holdings surges on crypto

The latest example comes from Hong Kong-based QMMM Holdings, whose announcement of a $100 million crypto treasury sent its shares skyrocketing over 1,700% in a single day.

This followed the firm’s announcement regarding plans to integrate artificial intelligence with blockchain, aiming to create a platform that combines crypto analytics with a Web3 autonomous ecosystem.

As part of that vision, the company revealed plans to establish a diversified crypto treasury, with Bitcoin [BTC], Ethereum [ETH], and Solana [SOL] at its core.

According to QMMM, the treasury is expected to launch with an initial value of $100 million.

However, the details around financing remain unclear.

A January SEC filing reveals that the company concluded its last fiscal year on the 30th of September 2024, with approximately $500,000 in cash and equivalents, alongside a net loss of $1.58 million.

This gap between ambition and available resources has raised questions about how the firm will execute such an aggressive plan.

Still, QMMM insists the treasury is only the beginning.

The company says it intends to expand into high-quality crypto assets with long-term upside, Web3 infrastructure projects, and even global premium equity assets that align with its broader strategic vision.

But while QMMM’s stock skyrocketed on the news, not every crypto treasury play is enjoying the same trajectory.

Other crypto treasury companies and their performance

Canadian firm Sol Strategies, which manages a Solana treasury and staking operations, saw its Nasdaq-listed shares tumble 42% on 9th September.

Its listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange fared only slightly better, sliding 16.34% to 10.60 CAD.

Earlier this week, Eightco Holdings also made headlines after announcing plans to build a Worldcoin [WLD] treasury.

The move initially sent its stock soaring, but by press time, shares had slipped more than 10% to $40.17.

However, despite mixed results, crypto treasury strategies are clearly gaining traction, with companies large and small attempting to replicate Michael Saylor’s high-risk, high-reward playbook.

Against this backdrop, Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) also announced plans to exchange its Solana and SUI [SUI] holdings for Hyperliquid [HYPE]. 

With this, the firm aimed to gain exposure to the project’s Layer-1 chain and on-chain perpetual exchange.

This coincided with the global crypto market cap slipping to $3.89 trillion, down 0.73% in the past 24 hours.

Companies continue to actively add and reshuffle their crypto portfolios to align with emerging ecosystems, even as overall market sentiment remains cautious.

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/inside-qmmms-bold-gamble-bitcoin-web3-and-a-1700-stock-rally/

