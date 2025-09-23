The post Inside the $100B deal between Altman’s OpenAI and Huang’s Nvidia appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Samuel Altman had a flight to catch. But before boarding to Texas, he had to lock in one of the biggest deals in AI history. Just hours before takeoff, Sam and Jensen Huang finalized a $100 billion agreement between OpenAI and Nvidia, a deal that would tie the two most important names in artificial intelligence tighter than ever. Sam was headed to Abilene, a small city 180 miles west of Dallas, to announce OpenAI’s next phase in AI infrastructure. Jensen wanted Nvidia to be at the center of it. The two CEOs had already spent time together during President Donald Trump’s recent visit to the U.K., where the president was quietly briefed about the deal in advance. What followed was a blur of virtual calls, private meetings in London, D.C., and San Francisco, and last-minute changes to documents. No banks. Just two power players doing it themselves. Sam and Jensen skip the banks and go all in Jensen called the deal “monumental in size” during an interview with CNBC on Monday. That same day, Nvidia’s market value surged by $170 billion, pushing the company near $4.5 trillion in worth. Sam’s OpenAI, now valued at $500 billion, becomes even more dependent on Nvidia’s chips. The plan is to work together to build massive AI data centers. Sam, speaking at Nvidia’s Silicon Valley HQ, said: “You should expect a lot from us in the coming months. There are three things that OpenAI has to do well: we have to do great AI research, we have to make these products people want to use, and we have to figure out how to do this unprecedented infrastructure challenge.” The structure is simple but huge. Nvidia will put in $10 billion at a time, supplying chips as new compute capacity goes live. Sam and Jensen… The post Inside the $100B deal between Altman’s OpenAI and Huang’s Nvidia appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Samuel Altman had a flight to catch. But before boarding to Texas, he had to lock in one of the biggest deals in AI history. Just hours before takeoff, Sam and Jensen Huang finalized a $100 billion agreement between OpenAI and Nvidia, a deal that would tie the two most important names in artificial intelligence tighter than ever. Sam was headed to Abilene, a small city 180 miles west of Dallas, to announce OpenAI’s next phase in AI infrastructure. Jensen wanted Nvidia to be at the center of it. The two CEOs had already spent time together during President Donald Trump’s recent visit to the U.K., where the president was quietly briefed about the deal in advance. What followed was a blur of virtual calls, private meetings in London, D.C., and San Francisco, and last-minute changes to documents. No banks. Just two power players doing it themselves. Sam and Jensen skip the banks and go all in Jensen called the deal “monumental in size” during an interview with CNBC on Monday. That same day, Nvidia’s market value surged by $170 billion, pushing the company near $4.5 trillion in worth. Sam’s OpenAI, now valued at $500 billion, becomes even more dependent on Nvidia’s chips. The plan is to work together to build massive AI data centers. Sam, speaking at Nvidia’s Silicon Valley HQ, said: “You should expect a lot from us in the coming months. There are three things that OpenAI has to do well: we have to do great AI research, we have to make these products people want to use, and we have to figure out how to do this unprecedented infrastructure challenge.” The structure is simple but huge. Nvidia will put in $10 billion at a time, supplying chips as new compute capacity goes live. Sam and Jensen…

Inside the $100B deal between Altman’s OpenAI and Huang’s Nvidia

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 18:55
NEAR
NEAR$3.011+3.50%
Chainbase
C$0.21432-1.26%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03096-0.19%
Sidekick
K$0.1884+13.97%
Union
U$0.010922-3.77%

Samuel Altman had a flight to catch. But before boarding to Texas, he had to lock in one of the biggest deals in AI history.

Just hours before takeoff, Sam and Jensen Huang finalized a $100 billion agreement between OpenAI and Nvidia, a deal that would tie the two most important names in artificial intelligence tighter than ever.

Sam was headed to Abilene, a small city 180 miles west of Dallas, to announce OpenAI’s next phase in AI infrastructure. Jensen wanted Nvidia to be at the center of it.

The two CEOs had already spent time together during President Donald Trump’s recent visit to the U.K., where the president was quietly briefed about the deal in advance. What followed was a blur of virtual calls, private meetings in London, D.C., and San Francisco, and last-minute changes to documents. No banks. Just two power players doing it themselves.

Sam and Jensen skip the banks and go all in

Jensen called the deal “monumental in size” during an interview with CNBC on Monday. That same day, Nvidia’s market value surged by $170 billion, pushing the company near $4.5 trillion in worth. Sam’s OpenAI, now valued at $500 billion, becomes even more dependent on Nvidia’s chips. The plan is to work together to build massive AI data centers.

Sam, speaking at Nvidia’s Silicon Valley HQ, said: “You should expect a lot from us in the coming months. There are three things that OpenAI has to do well: we have to do great AI research, we have to make these products people want to use, and we have to figure out how to do this unprecedented infrastructure challenge.”

The structure is simple but huge. Nvidia will put in $10 billion at a time, supplying chips as new compute capacity goes live. Sam and Jensen plan to do this ten times, $100 billion total. First chunk is locked at OpenAI’s current $500 billion valuation. The rest will track the company’s future value.

This isn’t their first link-up. Back in 2016, Jensen personally dropped off Nvidia’s DGX supercomputer at OpenAI’s office in San Francisco. The place is now home to Elon Musk’s xAI. In October 2024, Nvidia formally joined OpenAI’s $6.6 billion round that valued it at $157 billion. A month later, OpenAI execs met SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son in Tokyo. They picked the codename “Stargate” to brand the new AI buildout plan. Stargate now includes every major compute deal OpenAI touches.

Microsoft finds out late, Oracle gets a massive slice

This new bond with Nvidia doesn’t mean OpenAI is ditching other partners, but some didn’t get much warning. Microsoft, OpenAI’s biggest investor and cloud provider, was only told one day before the announcement. Earlier this year, Microsoft also lost its position as OpenAI’s exclusive compute partner.

Then there’s Oracle. Less than two weeks ago, Oracle revealed that OpenAI had agreed to spend $300 billion on compute power from them starting in 2027. That’s separate from this Nvidia deal. Oracle, SoftBank, and President Trump also back Stargate, which is now the main label for all of OpenAI’s infrastructure plans.

So far, OpenAI has looked at 700 to 800 possible locations for new 10-gigawatt data centers. Sites across North America have sent in proposals, offering land, power, and buildings. The first site is expected to go live late next year. Nothing exclusive here, OpenAI says Nvidia is a “preferred” partner, not the only one. They’re still working with other cloud providers and chip companies.

Nvidia keeps spending while OpenAI eyes new markets

This isn’t the only move for Nvidia. Just last week, they dropped $5 billion into Intel to co-develop chips. They also spent $700 million on U.K. startup Nscale, following a similar playbook to what they did with CoreWeave, which went public in March. So while the OpenAI investment is big, it’s just part of Nvidia’s growing stack.

For OpenAI, leasing Nvidia’s chips is only part of the financial plan. Executives say they’ll avoid giving up more equity. They see debt as the smarter option to fund these giant facilities.

With all this infrastructure being built, OpenAI may not rely on others for cloud services much longer. Their workloads mostly run on Microsoft’s Azure, but that might change. Some execs told CNBC that OpenAI could launch its own commercial cloud offering within two years. Once they’ve got enough compute for themselves, they may flip the switch and start selling it to others too.

While Sam was putting the deal together with Jensen, OpenAI’s infrastructure team was in Tokyo again. They were meeting with SoftBank to discuss more financing and help with manufacturing.

All of OpenAI’s future infrastructure efforts now live under Stargate. And with Nvidia locked in for at least $100 billion, this might be just the beginning of something even bigger.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/inside-the-100-billion-openai-and-nvidia/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy

Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy

For years, people in crypto have been asking the same question: what’s the next Ethereum killer? Some projects have claimed the title, but few have come close to challenging Ethereum’s dominance. Lyno (LYNO), a fresh entrant, is beginning to catch attention in the crypto space. It is choosing its own lane with an AI-driven blockchain […] The post Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
CATCH
CATCH$0.0238-15.30%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1245-1.81%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01774-10.58%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 14:55
Share
Ripple, DBS, Franklin Templeton Partner to Drive Institutional RLUSD Adoption on XRP Ledger

Ripple, DBS, Franklin Templeton Partner to Drive Institutional RLUSD Adoption on XRP Ledger

The post Ripple, DBS, Franklin Templeton Partner to Drive Institutional RLUSD Adoption on XRP Ledger appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple, DBS, and Franklin Templeton are launching a high-powered tokenized asset framework that brings institutional-grade liquidity, yield access, and real-time portfolio rebalancing to onchain finance. Ripple, DBS, and Franklin Templeton Unveil Game-Changing Tokenized Asset Framework Ripple announced on Sept. 18 that it is partnering with DBS Group Holdings Ltd. and Franklin Templeton “to provide accredited […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/ripple-dbs-franklin-templeton-partner-to-drive-institutional-rlusd-adoption-on-xrp-ledger/
RealLink
REAL$0.06041+1.39%
SQUID MEME
GAME$31.7412+5.77%
XRP
XRP$2.8604+0.75%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 07:33
Share
This Startup Hit A $3.25 Billion Valuation Building Software To Fix Drug Pricing

This Startup Hit A $3.25 Billion Valuation Building Software To Fix Drug Pricing

The post This Startup Hit A $3.25 Billion Valuation Building Software To Fix Drug Pricing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Judi Health founders Ryan Kelly (left) and AJ Loiacono Judi Health AJ Loiacono launched Capital Rx eight years ago to break through all the hidden fees in drug pricing. Now with $252 million in new funding, the firm, renamed Judi Health, has broader medical costs in its sights. AJ Loiacono knew he truly had something after dogfooding his medical benefits administration software on his own company. Not only did he see year-over-year cost savings of 11% for the 1,800 members of the health plan, including employees and their families, but claims processing time dropped from more than six months to a maximum of 18 days. Better still, he got those cost savings even as he offered improved benefits to his workers. “We were able to see a reduction per member per month on all costs because we are stripping out these fees and additional fees that are encumbering the plan,” Loiacono told Forbes. With the test done, Loiacono’s firm, which started in the messy world of pharmacy benefits under the name Capital Rx, is now rolling out medical claims administration to businesses and third-party administrators. To do so, the newly renamed Judi Health has raised $252 million in equity funding led by Wellington Management and General Catalyst. The deal brings total funding to $607 million and values the company at $3.25 billion, more than double the $1.5 billion it was worth at its previous funding in March 2024. Firms that include Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Generation Investment Management, which is chaired by former vice president Al Gore, also invested. The funding was so oversubscribed that eager investors also purchased a more than $150 million stake from the company’s early backers. Loiacono plans to discuss the new investment on Wednesday when he rings the bell at the New York Stock…
1
1$0.014375+91.20%
SIX
SIX$0.02084-0.38%
Vice
VICE$0.03625+17.20%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 19:31
Share

Trending News

More

Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy

Ripple, DBS, Franklin Templeton Partner to Drive Institutional RLUSD Adoption on XRP Ledger

This Startup Hit A $3.25 Billion Valuation Building Software To Fix Drug Pricing

Ripple Advances Stablecoins and RWAs as XRPL Reaches $1B Milestone

$11.3 billion in ETH is being withdrawn from staking. What does Vitalik Buterin think?