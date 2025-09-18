Inside Volvo’s Efforts To Build Recycled Cars

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 19:35
Threshold
T$0.01734+3.58%
Union
U$0.014058+5.02%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.666+1.41%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00197525+2.52%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017484+2.93%

The Swedish carmaker isn’t a giant by sales, but Chief Sustainability Officer Vanessa Butani wants it to be a circular business leader with aggressive reuse of metals, batteries and other materials and climate-neutral auto-assembly plants.

Volvo Cars isn’t a giant of the automotive industry, delivering fewer than 800,000 vehicles last year. But when it comes to sustainability, its ambitions are much bigger.

Along with electrifying its lineup, Volvo is converting its factories to be carbon-neutral and aiming to slash water use by 50%. By the end of the decade, the Gothenburg, Sweden-based carmaker wants 35% of all content used to make a new vehicle to be recycled, an industry-leading target. Ultimately, it aims to be a fully circular business by 2040.

“This is where we see we can make an impact,” said Chief Sustainability Officer Vanessa Butani, who is honored today on Forbes’ Sustainability Leaders list. “We may be small, but with the ambition that we have, the heritage we have, and also knowing that this is what is expected of us by our customers, by our stakeholders, we want to lead the way.”

The U.S. auto industry is in upheaval as the Trump administration seeks to dramatically slow the shift to electric vehicles, loosen emissions and environmental rules and promote the idea climate change isn’t as worrisome as Americans have been led to believe. But that ignores an intense global competition among automakers, especially in Asia and Europe, to show consumers they’re making big changes to cut carbon pollution and go electric. And though it’s smaller than many rivals, Volvo is moving fast to overhaul its operations.

Courtesy of Vanessa Butani

Founded nearly a century ago, Volvo Cars, not to be confused with its former truckmaking parent AB Volvo, has been the primary European auto brand of China’s Geely Holdings, which acquired it from Ford in 2010. It also makes high-performance EVs at its factories for affiliate Polestar, which also counts Geely as a parent. (Both brands were signatories this month to a letter urging the EU not to relax a 2035 target essentially requiring all vehicles to be electric.) The China connection is helpful given that the country is by far the world’s biggest buyer of EVs and ranks as Volvo Cars’ second-biggest market, behind Europe and ahead of the U.S.

For the latest in cleantech and sustainability news, sign up here for our Current Climate newsletter.

Since 2021, the company has modified assembly plants in Sweden and China to be carbon-neutral, utilizing biogas as a major power source. It announced in 2022 that a new factory in Slovakia opening next year will also be powered by energy that doesn’t add to carbon emissions. The company is also using “megacasting,” a manufacturing process that replaces 100 small parts with a single large aluminum one to curb reduce plant emissions.

But its recycling goal is perhaps its most aggressive. It’s working with Swedish steelmaker SSAB to use recycled steel but making cars with greater percentages of recycled content is not as simple as it might have been decades ago, when cars were mainly made of steel, aluminum, glass and rubber, before large amounts of plastic, complex electronics and lithium-ion batteries were included.

The company’s making progress, especially with its new ES90 premium EV, but has a lot more to do to hit its 35% target, Butani said. “We’re getting up to 29% recycled aluminum in the ES 90; 18% recycled steel and 16% recycled polymers and bio-based materials. We’re getting there, but it’s hard,” she said. “We’ve realized it’s hard when you have the batteries coming in there. That makes it trickier.”

That’s because the supply of recycled battery materials, especially lithium, remains limited, but it’s growing. As a result, lithium-ion battery cells are still heavily reliant on a global supply base of raw materials, much of which is processed and refined in China, adding to the carbon intensity of EV production. Still, Volvo has made progress on providing so-called battery passports for its electric models, indicating battery materials used, where they came from and how they were made, two years ahead of a new European Union law requiring them.

“We’re trying to be as transparent as we can,” Butani said.

Unlike China, where EVs and plug-in hybrids accounted for 56% of new vehicle sales last month, policy changes in the U.S. will likely curtail sales of the EV models it sells there — even if that doesn’t slow its ambitions. In the meantime, though, Butani said that means focusing more on plug-in hybrids, rather than fully electric cars.

“We’ll continue to invest and innovate in the United States and provide our electrification technology, but we’re also working with our bridge technology, with plug-ins,” Butani said. “The electric vehicle is a better product. It may take some time, but we’re still committed to showing our consumers that it is. Once they see that, they love it. But the plug-in hybrids are a great transition.”

More from Forbes

ForbesGM Supplying Batteries For Data Center, Energy Grid PacksBy Alan OhnsmanForbesGM’s New Battery Will Cut The Cost Of Its Electric Trucks By Over $6,000By Alan OhnsmanForbesElon’s Edsel: Tesla Cybertruck Is The Auto Industry’s Biggest Flop In DecadesBy Alan Ohnsman

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/alanohnsman/2025/09/18/inside-volvos-efforts-to-build-recycled-cars/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Federal Reserve removes special regulatory requirements for banks' crypto activities

Federal Reserve removes special regulatory requirements for banks' crypto activities

PANews reported on August 15 that according to Solid Intel , the Federal Reserve has officially withdrawn the prior notification requirements and related regulatory guidelines for banks' cryptocurrency-related activities.
Share
PANews2025/08/16 00:05
Share
After Solana’s Surge, BlockchainFX Steps In – Where the Next Wave of Crypto Millionaires Will Come From in 2025

After Solana’s Surge, BlockchainFX Steps In – Where the Next Wave of Crypto Millionaires Will Come From in 2025

The post After Solana’s Surge, BlockchainFX Steps In – Where the Next Wave of Crypto Millionaires Will Come From in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 18 September 2025 | 13:26 What if you could go back in time and grab Solana under $1 before it exploded to hundreds? That kind of regret has created countless crypto millionaire stories—and now history is setting up to repeat. BlockchainFX ($BFX) is shaping up as the best crypto presale of 2025, already live, generating revenue, and rewarding early buyers with daily USDT payouts. Meanwhile, coins like Solana are trading above $230, far beyond their presale glory days. This is not just hype—it’s a new crypto presale 2025 with real utility, a working product, and financial incentives that scream urgency. Those who act now could lock in life-changing gains before prices climb higher. Secure your $BFX today—don’t miss your second chance at a 1000x potential presale. BlockchainFX Presale: Why This Could Be the Next 100x Crypto of 2025 BlockchainFX isn’t a whitepaper dream—it’s a live trading super app combining crypto, stocks, forex, and commodities in one place. With 10,000+ daily users, a CertiK audit, and millions already processed in trading volume, BFX is backed by proof, not promises. The presale started at just $0.01. That chance is gone—today it trades at $0.024, with scheduled price increases every Monday until the confirmed launch at $0.05. Over $7.5 million has been raised from nearly 10,000 participants, all chasing explosive presale profits. The rewards are unmatched: up to 70% of platform fees redistributed daily as USDT, generating 4–7% per day returns and 90% APY even during presale. Token holders also unlock BFX Visa cards for real-world spending. Add in a $500,000 giveaway contest and listings confirmed on five centralized exchanges, and the urgency becomes crystal clear. Forecasts project $0.10–$0.25 post-launch, with long-term upside potentially crossing $1. A $5,000 entry at today’s price could balloon into over $200,000 if long-term targets play…
1
1$0.00422+322.00%
Threshold
T$0.01726+3.29%
RealLink
REAL$0.06485+1.96%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:32
Share
Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

PANews reported on September 18th that, according to GlobeNewswire , Nasdaq-listed Caliber ( CWD ) announced it had purchased 278,011 Chainlink ( LINK ) tokens for approximately $ 6.5 million, at an average price of $ 23.38 per token. This is the second LINK acquisition under its Digital Asset Treasury ( DAT ) strategy, bringing its total LINK holdings to $ 6.7 million, making it one of the largest public holders. Caliber stated it will continue to increase its LINK holdings and will make acquisitions through existing funds and equity instruments.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0143+6.47%
Chainlink
LINK$24.12+5.23%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 19:55
Share

Trending News

More

Federal Reserve removes special regulatory requirements for banks' crypto activities

After Solana’s Surge, BlockchainFX Steps In – Where the Next Wave of Crypto Millionaires Will Come From in 2025

Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

Ripple CEO’su Brad Garlinghouse’dan XRP İçin Çifte Müjde: “XRP Spot ETF Onaylanacak, ABD Rezerve XRP Ekleyecek!” İşte Kritik Açıklamaları!

Sneak peek: blockchain meets contemporary art at Tezos Berlin