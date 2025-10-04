ExchangeDEX+
Insiders are paying attention to tokens that can be used and have a lot of room to grow as a lot of people move their money from Bitcoin and Ethereum to structured DeFi platforms. Because of this change, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is becoming a very appealing choice for traders and investors who want a mix [...] The post Insiders Hint a New Crypto Coin at $0.035 Could Rival DOGE's 2017 Growth, With 15% Price Rise Expected Soon appeared first on Blockonomi.

Insiders Hint a New Crypto Coin at $0.035 Could Rival DOGE’s 2017 Growth, With 15% Price Rise Expected Soon

By: Blockonomi
2025/10/04 21:50
Insiders are paying attention to tokens that can be used and have a lot of room to grow as a lot of people move their money from Bitcoin and Ethereum to structured DeFi platforms. Because of this change, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is becoming a very appealing choice for traders and investors who want a mix of yield, security, and price growth. Crypto charts show more interest in low-priced tokens, and many buyers are wondering why crypto prices are going up. MUTM’s presale momentum shows that people are becoming more confident in DeFi-driven solutions.

Stablecoin Innovation

Phase 6 of the Mutuum Finance (MUTM) presale is currently priced at $0.035, with 55% of the 170 million phase supply already purchased by over 16,750 holders, raising approximately $16.8 million. The total supply of MUTM stands at 4 billion tokens. Phase 7 is projected at $0.040, representing a 15% increase, highlighting the urgency for investors to secure tokens at the current discounted rate.

The Mutuum Finance (MUTM) team has announced the development of its lending and borrowing protocol, which will serve as the backbone for token utility and future adoption. Early access provides participants with an opportunity to capitalize on both presale discounts and upcoming platform features that will drive token demand.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will use a dual lending model that combines P2C and P2P methods to serve investors in both safe and risky assets. In the P2C system, a $30,000 USDT deposit will earn mtUSDT at a 1:1 ratio, giving the depositor 15% APY, which equals $4,500 per year in inactive yield. Borrowers who pledge assets like $3,000 in ETH will be able to access $2,250 in liquidity at a 75% LTV. This makes capital usage more efficient and protects the protocol’s solvency.

For tokens like DOGE and FLOKI, P2P lending will happen in separate pools. This will allow for higher returns without affecting the platform’s main liquidity. MUTM will be a structured alternative to hype-driven meme coins thanks to its dual lending method, which will both manage risk and offer good returns.

Mutuum Finance’s (MUTM) autonomous stablecoin will only be created when loans are taken out and burned when the loans are paid back. This will keep the supply under control and keep the value of the coin at $1. Interest rates will be changed by governance methods to keep the peg stable, and the market’s arbitrage opportunities will protect the integrity of prices. This system will be a reliable base for borrowing, lending, and making money from yields, which will help MUTM grow as a trustworthy DeFi coin.

Price Discovery

Chainlink feeds, fallback oracles, aggregated data sources, and DEX TWAPs will all be used together to handle price discovery, ensuring accurate asset valuations. Interest rates on loans will change automatically based on how much of the pool is being used. This will encourage deposits when liquidity is low and keep an eye on borrowing activity, so things run smoothly even when the market is volatile. Concerns about the crypto crash today change how people think about risk. These controls will protect users and the platform’s long-term survival.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will also have a full dashboard and a Top 50 leaderboard. This will let buyers keep track of their holdings, figure out their return on investment, and get bonus tokens based on where they rank. Users will be able to earn more mtToken rewards through staking contracts, and open-market buybacks will turn platform income into demand for tokens, which will help prices rise even more.

A CertiK audit (Manual Review + Static Analysis, Token Scan 90.00, Skynet 79.00) and a $50,000 bug prize program are two ways to keep people safe. There is also a $100,000 giveaway, with 10 winners getting $10,000 in MUTM tokens. With over 12,000 followers, social engagement will be boosted, making a lively group that will help the platform grow.

Phase 1 investors who swapped SOL, ETH, and AVAX into Mutuum Finance (MUTM) at $0.01 will hold tokens now valued at $0.035, achieving a 3.5x gain. With the beta launch and anticipated Tier-1 exchange listings, adoption will accelerate and token utility will expand, supporting Phase 7’s projected price of $0.040. As insiders and traders closely monitor crypto charts, MUTM will emerge as a standout token combining short-term gains and long-term DeFi functionality.

With 55% of Phase 6 already sold, the window for discounted entry is limited. Investors seeking structured opportunities, secure lending mechanics, and high ROI potential will be drawn to Mutuum Finance (MUTM), making it the crypto token to watch in the current market cycle. Early participation will align investors with the platform’s upcoming beta launch, exchange listings, and ongoing reward mechanisms, creating both urgency and opportunity.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

The post Insiders Hint a New Crypto Coin at $0.035 Could Rival DOGE's 2017 Growth, With 15% Price Rise Expected Soon appeared first on Blockonomi.

