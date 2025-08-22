Institutional Interest in Ethereum in the Crypto Ecosystem Reaches Record Level! Here’s the Latest Data

Institutional interest in Ethereum is growing rapidly within the crypto ecosystem. Recent data reveals that 69 institutions hold a total of 4.1 million ETH, worth approximately $17.6 billion. This brings their holdings to 3.39% of the total supply.

Ethereum Treasures of 69 Institutions Exceed $17 Billion

According to data shared by StrategicETHReserve, BitMine Immersion Technologies holds the largest Ethereum treasury. With approximately 1.5 million ETH, the company’s assets are worth around $6.6 billion. The company has shifted its strategy from Bitcoin mining to Ethereum accumulation.

SharpLink Gaming came in second in ETH holdings. The company holds 740,800 ETH, worth approximately $3.2 billion. Ether Machine follows with 345,400 ETH, while the Ethereum Foundation holds 231,600 ETH.

Digital asset treasuries are becoming increasingly important. Ethereum-focused investments, in particular, are seeing remarkable growth in the sector. As of Wednesday, publicly traded companies’ Ethereum treasuries reached 2.6 million ETH ($10.9 billion).

Meanwhile, spot Ethereum ETFs traded in the US hold approximately 6.7 million ETH, equivalent to 5.5% of the total available supply and highlighting the extent of institutional interest.

*This is not investment advice.

