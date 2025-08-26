Institutional Money Flows Into Solana as Pantera Leads $1.25 Billion SOL Treasury Deal

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 15:04
American venture capital and hedge fund firm, Pantera Capital, is reportedly pursuing a $1.25 billion fundraising effort to convert a Nasdaq-listed company into a dedicated Solana (SOL) treasury vehicle.

The move comes as institutional investors continue to increase their crypto exposure. While Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) remain top choices, Solana is also gaining traction, with multiple high-profile initiatives signaling a growing trend of corporate adoption.

Pantera Bets Big on Solana with Nasdaq-Listed Treasury Vehicle Plan 

According to a report from The Information, Pantera Capital is preparing to raise an initial $500 million from investors. The firm plans to inject the funds into a Nasdaq-listed company, in exchange for new shares for the investors.

The company will then use that money to buy Solana, transforming itself into a publicly traded Solana investment vehicle called ‘ Solana Co.’ To scale further, Pantera structured an option to raise another $750 million via warrants. The firm is also committing $100 million.

This latest move builds on Pantera’s role as one of the most active backers of digital asset treasury (DAT) firms. Previous disclosures show the firm has deployed over $300 million this year across more than 10 such vehicles. 

These include Bitcoin-focused Twenty One Capital, Ethereum-committed BitMine and SharpLink, and another Solana-oriented DeFi Development Corp. In fact, earlier this week, Pantera backed Sharps Technology’s effort to raise $400 million to form a Solana treasury. 

Meanwhile, Pantera is not alone in this push. BeInCrypto reported that Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital, and Jump Crypto are reportedly in discussions to raise approximately $1 billion for another Solana treasury vehicle.

The surge in Solana treasury initiatives reflects a broader shift in institutional sentiment. CoinGecko data showed that publicly traded companies have committed hundreds of millions into Solana. 

Five companies hold over 3.7 million SOL ($702 million) in their treasuries, representing roughly 0.69% of the token’s supply. This trend mirrors institutional enthusiasm for Bitcoin and Ethereum, positioning Solana as a leading altcoin for traditional portfolios.

Solana’s treasury momentum comes at a time of market turbulence. Data from BeInCrypto Markets showed that the altcoin has experienced significant volatility over the past month.

Its value has only appreciated by 1%, way below ETH’s 16.9% rise. At the time of writing, Solana’s trading price was $189.12, down 7.11% over the past day.

Solana Price Performance. Source: BeInCrypto Markets

Nevertheless, experts continue to keep a positive outlook for Solana’s future. 

Thus, despite short-term volatility, the rise of major firms building dedicated treasury vehicles is positioning Solana alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum as a core holding in traditional portfolios. Furthermore, market optimism reinforces confidence in Solana’s long-term prospects.

