Institutions: Cryptocurrency rebounds after short-term crash, no obvious catalyst

PANews reported on September 22nd that an institutional commentary on cryptocurrency trends stated: Starting at 1:59 PM Beijing time and continuing until the European market opened, Bitcoin faced some heavy selling pressure, but without a clear catalyst. Starting at 1:59 PM Beijing time, Bitcoin fell by over 2% in a matter of minutes, while Ethereum followed suit with a 5% drop. Other cryptocurrencies were also affected, and the entire crypto market appeared to be affected. For example, Solana fell by 7% in just three minutes. All of this occurred without a clear catalyst. From a broader perspective, Bitcoin had just fallen to the key level of 111,900, a level it had failed to break through repeatedly over the past few months. This contributed to the subsequent price rebound as bargain-hunting buyers returned.