TLDR: Integral launches PrimeOne, a stablecoin-based crypto broker offering faster onboarding and single-account access. PrimeOne uses on-chain infrastructure to reduce counterparty risk and dynamically manage trading limits. Clients trade with top crypto market makers without separate credit checks or multiple accounts. Real-time USD stablecoin margin ensures efficient liquidity and lowers capital requirements for participants.

Integral Launches PrimeOne, the First Stablecoin-Based Crypto Prime Broker

By: Blockonomi
2025/10/02 20:36
TLDR:

  • Integral launches PrimeOne, a stablecoin-based crypto broker offering faster onboarding and single-account access.
  • PrimeOne uses on-chain infrastructure to reduce counterparty risk and dynamically manage trading limits.
  • Clients trade with top crypto market makers without separate credit checks or multiple accounts.
  • Real-time USD stablecoin margin ensures efficient liquidity and lowers capital requirements for participants.

Integral has unveiled PrimeOne, the first crypto prime brokerage built entirely on stablecoins. The new platform combines trading, credit, and net settlement in a single interface. 

Integral says PrimeOne simplifies institutional participation in crypto markets. It removes the need for multiple exchange accounts and separate credit checks. The system also moves margin automatically in real time, lowering counterparty risk.

The platform launches during rising institutional interest in digital assets. According to their announcement, Integral aims to make crypto trading faster, safer, and more accessible. PrimeOne operates on the Codex Layer-1 EVM blockchain. 

The infrastructure allows clients to maintain full control of their assets while trading. Real-time USD stablecoin margin flows between wallets as positions change value.

PrimeOne Offers Stablecoin-Based Trading With Reduced Risk

PrimeOne allows trading with major crypto market makers through a single account. 

Clients avoid onboarding delays from multiple platforms. Integral claims this single-account model reduces operational overhead. Users complete only one AML/KYC verification to begin trading.

On-chain settlement is central to PrimeOne’s design. Trading limits automatically adjust based on stablecoin balances held by clients. This structure lowers exposure to defaults and reduces credit risk. Integral emphasizes that real-time margin transfers prevent cascading losses across participants.

The system also offers institutional-grade credit without traditional constraints. Clients can trade without separate credit agreements with exchanges or counterparties. The setup delivers streamlined liquidity across venues. Market participants can efficiently deploy capital while retaining asset control.

Harpal Sandhu, CEO of Integral, stated that PrimeOne removes barriers to institutional adoption. He said the platform reduces risk, complexity, and cost while unlocking confidence in crypto trading. Sandhu highlighted Integral’s experience in FX, managing over $1 trillion in monthly trades.

Access, Liquidity, and Market Efficiency for Crypto Investors

PrimeOne’s architecture allows fast onboarding and instant access to liquidity. Europa Partners’ Peter Wisniewski said the platform enables trading with higher efficiency. 

Investors can respond to market changes quickly without traditional delays. The system’s design supports scalable trading with lower capital requirements.

Virtu Financial’s Scotte Moegling praised PrimeOne for competitive pricing and risk management. He noted the platform’s ability to democratize access to credit across crypto markets. Users can leverage margin without worrying about counterparty exposure.

The stablecoin-based model ensures liquidity is dynamically balanced in real time.

Integral positions PrimeOne as a bridge between institutional infrastructure and decentralized finance. The company believes real-time margin and stablecoin credit can reshape crypto trading practices. 

The platform reduces friction, increases operational efficiency, and keeps client funds secure. Investors now have a single point of access to top market makers and exchanges

The post Integral Launches PrimeOne, the First Stablecoin-Based Crypto Prime Broker appeared first on Blockonomi.

