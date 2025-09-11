Internet platforms and central SOEs in Hong Kong may be absent from the first batch of stablecoin license applications

PANews reported on September 11 that according to Caixin, major domestic Internet companies may gradually withdraw from cryptocurrency-related businesses, and many central enterprises and Chinese banks' Hong Kong branches may also be absent from the ongoing application for Hong Kong stablecoin licenses.

