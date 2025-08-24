Interpol Arrests 1,209 Involved In Illegal Crypto Mining And Investment Scams

VanEck wil Solana ETF lanceren: Gaat de SOL koers stijgen?

VanEck heeft bij de Amerikaanse beurswaakhond SEC een aanvraag ingediend om een nieuw exchange traded fund (ETF) te lanceren. Dit fonds is gekoppeld aan JitoSOL, een liquid staking token op de Solana blockchain. Het zou de eerste Amerikaanse ETF zijn die volledig draait om een liquid staking token. Kan de Solana koers hierdoor in de toekomst profiteren? Wat is JitoSOL? JitoSOL is een token dat direct is verbonden met staked SOL, de native token van Solana. Bij staking worden tokens vastgezet in het netwerk om transacties te valideren en zo de blockchain te beveiligen. In ruil daarvoor ontvangen stakers beloningen. Bij traditionele staking blijven tokens echter vergrendeld tot de unlockperiode voorbij is. Liquid staking doorbreekt dit model. Met JitoSOL kunnen gebruikers hun tokens blijven verhandelen of inzetten terwijl ze tegelijkertijd staking rewards ontvangen. Dit geeft meer flexibiliteit aan holders die hun tokens willen laten renderen zonder liquiditeit te verliezen. De ETF van VanEck volgt de prijsontwikkeling van JitoSOL. Dat betekent dat de waarde van het fonds stijgt of daalt afhankelijk van de prestaties van dit liquid staking token. Voor beleggers biedt dit een manier om via een gewoon beleggingsaccount blootstelling te krijgen aan Solana staking, zonder dat zij zelf wallets hoeven te beheren of tokens direct hoeven te holden. Belang van de Solana koers in dit nieuwe fonds De Solana koers speelt een centrale rol in de werking van JitoSOL. Omdat JitoSOL staked SOL vertegenwoordigt, is de waarde ervan gekoppeld aan de prijs van SOL en de bijbehorende staking rewards. Als de Solana koers stijgt, heeft dit direct effect op de waarde van JitoSOL en dus op de ETF. Voor institutionele beleggers kan dit aantrekkelijk zijn. Zij hoeven geen complexe blockchainhandelingen uit te voeren, maar kunnen via een gereguleerd fonds toch profiteren van liquid staking. Daarmee wordt Solana toegankelijker voor traditionele financiële spelers. Proud to announce the S-1 filing of the @vaneck_us JitoSOL ETF! The first spot Solana ETF backed 100% by LST staking! This filing represents a culmination of 8 months of collaborative work with SEC staff to establish clear regulatory frameworks for Liquid Staking Tokens. ⬇️ — Jito (@jito_sol) August 22, 2025 Reactie van Jito Foundation en SEC De Jito Foundation noemt dit initiatief “de eerste spot Solana ETF die volledig wordt ondersteund door een liquid staking token.” Volgens hen is het verpakken van JitoSOL in een gereguleerde beleggingsstructuur een belangrijke stap om de kloof tussen blockchaintechnologie en institutionele allocatie te verkleinen. Ook VanEck benadrukt in de aanvraag dat de recente verduidelijkingen van de SEC een rol hebben gespeeld. De toezichthouder stelde eerder in 2025 dat proof-of-stake blockchains niet onder de definitie van een effect vallen. Later werd toegevoegd dat bepaalde liquid staking activiteiten ook niet als effect worden gezien. Dit schept een duidelijk kader voor bedrijven die liquid staking producten willen ontwikkelen. Jito Labs CEO Lucas Bruder en Chief Legal Officer Rebecca Rettig hebben maandenlang gesprekken gevoerd met de Crypto Task Force van de SEC om de werking van staking en restaking uit te leggen. Dit heeft volgens hen bijgedragen aan het vertrouwen dat een ETF op basis van JitoSOL kans maakt om te worden goedgekeurd. Eerdere Solana initiatieven De aanvraag van VanEck komt kort na de lancering van een ander Solana staking ETF door REX-Osprey, dat JitoSOL gebruikt om rendement te genereren. Dit laat zien dat liquid staking tokens steeds vaker in gereguleerde producten worden geïntegreerd. Daarnaast bekijkt de SEC momenteel meerdere aanvragen voor crypto ETF’s. Onder de regering-Trump lijkt de toezichthouder een meer open houding aan te nemen tegenover innovatieve beleggingsproducten in de crypto sector. De kans dat er nieuwe goedkeuringen volgen, wordt daardoor groter geacht. Als VanEck toestemming krijgt, zou dit het eerste Amerikaanse fonds zijn dat volledig draait op een liquid staking token. Voor Solana kan dit een belangrijke stap zijn richting verdere institutionele adoptie en bredere erkenning van liquid staking als beleggingscategorie. Hoe gaat de Solana koers reageren? De komst van een ETF op basis van JitoSOL laat zien dat liquid staking steeds meer volwassen wordt. Het combineert de voordelen van staking rewards met de vrijheid om tokens te verhandelen. Voor institutionele partijen kan dit een aantrekkelijke manier zijn om met beperkte risico's exposure op te bouwen richting Solana.