InvestHK discusses digital assets and tokenization at the Bund Forum

PANews reported on September 13th that the Beijing News reported that the 2025 Inclusion Bund Conference in Shanghai held its first "Global Theme Day." Regarding the application of blockchain technology, delegates noted that the technology is becoming crucial for building a new generation of financial infrastructure, showing particular potential in areas such as cross-border payments and asset tokenization. InvestHK, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government's Investment Promotion Agency, also discussed the development of digital assets and tokenization, with several companies sharing their perspectives on the application of tokenization technology in various industries, including finance, real estate, and supply chain.

Representatives from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) outlined the development trends and regulatory framework of Hong Kong's tokenized product market, emphasizing that in the Web3 era, a robust compliance and security system is the cornerstone of digital asset development. The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, which published the "Hong Kong Digital Asset Development Policy Statement 2.0" in June of this year, is committed to fostering a digital asset development environment that balances regulatory compliance and technological innovation by optimizing its legal and regulatory framework.