Investment Platform Webull (BULL) Reintroduces Crypto Trading in U.S.

Webull Corp. (BULL) reintroduced cryptocurrency trading for U.S. users, integrating the feature directly into its core investment app, the company said Monday.

The move means traders no longer need to access Webull Pay separately to buy or sell cryptocurrencies. Instead, they can open and manage accounts and trade digital assets alongside stocks and options in one place.

The Nasdaq-listed company said the revamped service supports 24/7 trading of more than 50 tokens, including bitcoin BTC$112,434.23, ether (ETH) and solana SOL$197.87.

Crypto trading was available on Webull until 2023, when the Webull Pay digital asset business became a separate entity.

“Now, with a new administration prioritizing regulatory clarity and adoption of digital assets, the environment has never been more favorable for bringing crypto back to Webull. We believe this is the right time to reintroduce crypto trading to our U.S. users,” Anthony Denier, U.S. CEO and group president at Webull, said in emailed comments.

Crypto trading on Webull is currently available in the U.S. and Brazil, with further market expansions planned in the coming months.

