The post Investor Who Accurately Called Shiba Inu, Solana, and Dogecoin Tops in 2021 Expects a 12,400% Run from This Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An investor known for correctly timing the tops of Shiba Inu, Solana, and Dogecoin during the 2021 bull cycle is now eyeing a 12,400% potential gain in Little Pepe ($LILPEPE). The projection is based on the current presale pricing of $0.0022 and a projected market valuation exceeding $1 billion. If Little Pepe hits this market cap, early participants could see 124x returns in the portfolios. With over $25.79 million already raised and increasing demand at each level of the ongoing presale, Little Pepe is positioning itself as a breakout chance before more shooting is seen. Among many contenders, Little Pepe has emerged as the leading pick based on real blockchain fundamentals. $25.7 Million Raised as Little Pepe Enters Final of Stage 13 The ongoing $LILPEPE presale has advanced to Stage 13, priced at $0.0022 per token. A total of 15,893,469,664 tokens have already been sold out of the allocated 17,250,000,000 till this stage. The presale has now raised $25.79 million of its $28.77 million cap. The next price surge will occur at Stage 14, where the token will be available at $0.0023. Since launching on June 10 at a base price of $0.0010, the project has recorded consistent price growth across all 13 stages, with early backers now observing gains of over 120%. Built on an Ethereum-Compatible Layer 2 with Real Utility Little Pepe is not a normal meme coin in the market. The project takes all its functions on a Layer 2 Ethereum-compatible blockchain designed for quick and affordable transaction fees. The token system includes staking rewards, DAO voting, and a meme launchpad, with future upgrades pointing toward NFTs and cross-chain compatibility. Trading Little Pepe comes with zero tax, and investors are protected by sniper bot mitigation to avoid any manipulation or pump and dump schemes. The project is… The post Investor Who Accurately Called Shiba Inu, Solana, and Dogecoin Tops in 2021 Expects a 12,400% Run from This Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An investor known for correctly timing the tops of Shiba Inu, Solana, and Dogecoin during the 2021 bull cycle is now eyeing a 12,400% potential gain in Little Pepe ($LILPEPE). The projection is based on the current presale pricing of $0.0022 and a projected market valuation exceeding $1 billion. If Little Pepe hits this market cap, early participants could see 124x returns in the portfolios. With over $25.79 million already raised and increasing demand at each level of the ongoing presale, Little Pepe is positioning itself as a breakout chance before more shooting is seen. Among many contenders, Little Pepe has emerged as the leading pick based on real blockchain fundamentals. $25.7 Million Raised as Little Pepe Enters Final of Stage 13 The ongoing $LILPEPE presale has advanced to Stage 13, priced at $0.0022 per token. A total of 15,893,469,664 tokens have already been sold out of the allocated 17,250,000,000 till this stage. The presale has now raised $25.79 million of its $28.77 million cap. The next price surge will occur at Stage 14, where the token will be available at $0.0023. Since launching on June 10 at a base price of $0.0010, the project has recorded consistent price growth across all 13 stages, with early backers now observing gains of over 120%. Built on an Ethereum-Compatible Layer 2 with Real Utility Little Pepe is not a normal meme coin in the market. The project takes all its functions on a Layer 2 Ethereum-compatible blockchain designed for quick and affordable transaction fees. The token system includes staking rewards, DAO voting, and a meme launchpad, with future upgrades pointing toward NFTs and cross-chain compatibility. Trading Little Pepe comes with zero tax, and investors are protected by sniper bot mitigation to avoid any manipulation or pump and dump schemes. The project is…

Investor Who Accurately Called Shiba Inu, Solana, and Dogecoin Tops in 2021 Expects a 12,400% Run from This Crypto

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 05:04
1
1$0,009582+%2,18
Hyperbot
BOT$0,14759+%17,62
RealLink
REAL$0,0626-%0,71
Moonveil
MORE$0,0882-%1,56
Capverse
CAP$0,1471-%2,66
BitShiba
SHIBA$0,000000000588-%2,48

An investor known for correctly timing the tops of Shiba Inu, Solana, and Dogecoin during the 2021 bull cycle is now eyeing a 12,400% potential gain in Little Pepe ($LILPEPE). The projection is based on the current presale pricing of $0.0022 and a projected market valuation exceeding $1 billion. If Little Pepe hits this market cap, early participants could see 124x returns in the portfolios. With over $25.79 million already raised and increasing demand at each level of the ongoing presale, Little Pepe is positioning itself as a breakout chance before more shooting is seen. Among many contenders, Little Pepe has emerged as the leading pick based on real blockchain fundamentals.


$25.7 Million Raised as Little Pepe Enters Final of Stage 13

The ongoing $LILPEPE presale has advanced to Stage 13, priced at $0.0022 per token. A total of 15,893,469,664 tokens have already been sold out of the allocated 17,250,000,000 till this stage. The presale has now raised $25.79 million of its $28.77 million cap. The next price surge will occur at Stage 14, where the token will be available at $0.0023. Since launching on June 10 at a base price of $0.0010, the project has recorded consistent price growth across all 13 stages, with early backers now observing gains of over 120%.

Built on an Ethereum-Compatible Layer 2 with Real Utility

Little Pepe is not a normal meme coin in the market. The project takes all its functions on a Layer 2 Ethereum-compatible blockchain designed for quick and affordable transaction fees. The token system includes staking rewards, DAO voting, and a meme launchpad, with future upgrades pointing toward NFTs and cross-chain compatibility. Trading Little Pepe comes with zero tax, and investors are protected by sniper bot mitigation to avoid any manipulation or pump and dump schemes. The project is also CertiK-audited, adding credibility to its technical foundation.

$777,000 Giveaway Now Live

Little Pepe has launched a $777,000 giveaway exclusively for presale contributors, which has boosted the demand. Ten winners will each receive $77,000 in $LILPEPE. To qualify, users must contribute at least $100 to the ongoing presale. In addition, a Mega Giveaway offering 15+ ETH prizes is targeting random large buyers between Stages 12 and 17.

https://x.com/littlepepetoken/status/1963648061063999860

Little Pepe has been recording a proven growth trend since it debuted on June 10 at a price of $0.0010 to its current market levels. Provided with technical utility, a specific L2 network, and ongoing presale momentum, the 12,400% gain projection is in line with existing data. As the next phase sits around the corner, Little Pepe will be pitched as a utility-backed meme coin that has actual upside potential to those who have been looking for the best investment opportunity.

For More Details About Little PEPE, Visit The Below Link:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Source: https://finbold.com/investor-who-accurately-called-shiba-inu-solana-and-dogecoin-tops-in-2021-expects-a-12400-run-from-this-crypto/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0,08839-%7,43
Notcoin
NOT$0,001806-%2,79
Share
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Share
‘The world is becoming Internet-First’ — Venture Capitalist

‘The world is becoming Internet-First’ — Venture Capitalist

The post ‘The world is becoming Internet-First’ — Venture Capitalist appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The traditional economy is being phased out in advanced countries that are transitioning to an internet-first economy dominated by the tech industry and digital platforms, according to Balaji Srinivasan, a former executive at crypto exchange Coinbase and the author of “The Network State.”  “The legacy economy is being sunset in favor of the Internet economy,” Srinivasan said in an X post on Saturday. He shared a chart showing the price divergence between the “Magnificent Seven” tech stocks, which are enjoying meteoric growth, and the remainder of companies in the S&P 500 index, which have remained fairly flat since 2005.  Magnificent Seven tech stock performance versus the remaining 493 companies in the S&P 500 index. Source: Balaji Srinivasan The S&P 500, a core economic benchmark, is a weighted stock market index of the 500 biggest companies by market capitalization listed on the US stock market. Srinivasan said: “Since the 2008 financial crisis, every transaction and every communication has moved online. But, we are still at the foot of the mountain. The next step is internet economies, communities, cities, and presidencies. The world is becoming Internet-First.” The Magnificent Seven includes consumer tech giants Apple and Microsoft, online marketplace Amazon, the parent company of Google, social media and augmented reality company Meta Platforms, high-performance computer chip manufacturer Nvidia, and electric car maker Tesla.  Technology and internet stocks dominate the US stock market. Source: TradingView Srinivasan popularized the concept of Network States, distributed online communities that he said will one day supplant traditional nation-states.  These network states will require internet-native money in the form of cryptocurrencies and represent a pivotal shift in the human story, much like the shift from agrarian to manufacturing economies during the Industrial Revolution. Related: Crypto isn’t Web 3.0, it’s Capitalism 2.0 — Crypto exec Out with the old and…
Threshold
T$0,01625-%2,81
CAR
CAR$0,009295-%3,84
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1,129-%0,61
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 05:35
Share
Best Altcoins To Buy Now Include AVAX, ADA And Presales

Best Altcoins To Buy Now Include AVAX, ADA And Presales

The post Best Altcoins To Buy Now Include AVAX, ADA And Presales appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market continues to show pockets of resilience even in the face of broader volatility. One of the week’s standout performers is Avalanche (AVAX), which rallied almost 19.7% in September 2025, defying the overall downtrend. The surge was driven by ETF optimism, new treasury announcements, and favorable macroeconomic signals. Alongside Avalanche, Cardano (ADA) is back in focus with technical patterns hinting at a breakout, while early-stage presales such as MAGACOIN FINANCE are emerging as hidden gems for investors seeking fresh opportunities. Avalanche Rallies 19% on ETF Buzz and Treasury Plans Avalanche has been the star of the week, rising by nearly 20% while the rest of the market remained cautious. The key trigger was Bitwise’s filing for a Spot Avalanche ETF with the SEC, which immediately widened institutional interest. ETF filings often signal the next stage of mainstream adoption, giving both retail and institutional investors easier access to tokens through regulated channels. In addition to the ETF filing, Avalanche announced the creation of two treasuries designed to raise as much as $1 billion to purchase AVAX. If successful, these treasuries would provide strong buying pressure while reinforcing confidence among large-scale investors. The rally also coincided with the U.S. Federal Reserve’s 25 basis point interest rate cut. Lower rates generally encourage risk-taking behaviour in markets, and crypto often benefits from these liquidity-driven shifts. Despite concerns about profit-taking, Avalanche’s September performance remains one of the strongest across the altcoin landscape. ADA Price Predictions: Bulls Eye $1.02 and Beyond Cardano is navigating a crucial technical setup. After turning down from the resistance line of its symmetrical triangle, ADA signaled that sellers are actively defending higher levels. However, if the price rebounds from the 20-day EMA at $0.87, it could confirm buying on dips, paving the way for a breakout. A successful break…
1
1$0,010544+%7,75
Union
U$0,01236-%10,32
Gems
GEMS$0,2082-%5,35
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 05:29
Share

Trending News

More

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

‘The world is becoming Internet-First’ — Venture Capitalist

Best Altcoins To Buy Now Include AVAX, ADA And Presales

Ronin Drives Web3 Growth $4.5M RON Buyback Through Ronin Treasury

Bitcoin Bull Cycle: Unveiling the Final Ascent Towards a Monumental Peak