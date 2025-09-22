Investor Who Accurately Called Shiba Inu, Solana, and Dogecoin Tops in 2021 Expects a 12,400% Run from This Crypto

An investor known for correctly timing the tops of Shiba Inu, Solana, and Dogecoin during the 2021 bull cycle is now eyeing a 12,400% potential gain in Little Pepe ($LILPEPE). The projection is based on the current presale pricing of $0.0022 and a projected market valuation exceeding $1 billion. If Little Pepe hits this market cap, early participants could see 124x returns in the portfolios. With over $25.79 million already raised and increasing demand at each level of the ongoing presale, Little Pepe is positioning itself as a breakout chance before more shooting is seen. Among many contenders, Little Pepe has emerged as the leading pick based on real blockchain fundamentals.



$25.7 Million Raised as Little Pepe Enters Final of Stage 13



The ongoing $LILPEPE presale has advanced to Stage 13, priced at $0.0022 per token. A total of 15,893,469,664 tokens have already been sold out of the allocated 17,250,000,000 till this stage. The presale has now raised $25.79 million of its $28.77 million cap. The next price surge will occur at Stage 14, where the token will be available at $0.0023. Since launching on June 10 at a base price of $0.0010, the project has recorded consistent price growth across all 13 stages, with early backers now observing gains of over 120%.

Built on an Ethereum-Compatible Layer 2 with Real Utility



Little Pepe is not a normal meme coin in the market. The project takes all its functions on a Layer 2 Ethereum-compatible blockchain designed for quick and affordable transaction fees. The token system includes staking rewards, DAO voting, and a meme launchpad, with future upgrades pointing toward NFTs and cross-chain compatibility. Trading Little Pepe comes with zero tax, and investors are protected by sniper bot mitigation to avoid any manipulation or pump and dump schemes. The project is also CertiK-audited, adding credibility to its technical foundation.

$777,000 Giveaway Now Live



Little Pepe has launched a $777,000 giveaway exclusively for presale contributors, which has boosted the demand. Ten winners will each receive $77,000 in $LILPEPE. To qualify, users must contribute at least $100 to the ongoing presale. In addition, a Mega Giveaway offering 15+ ETH prizes is targeting random large buyers between Stages 12 and 17.

https://x.com/littlepepetoken/status/1963648061063999860

Little Pepe has been recording a proven growth trend since it debuted on June 10 at a price of $0.0010 to its current market levels. Provided with technical utility, a specific L2 network, and ongoing presale momentum, the 12,400% gain projection is in line with existing data. As the next phase sits around the corner, Little Pepe will be pitched as a utility-backed meme coin that has actual upside potential to those who have been looking for the best investment opportunity.

For More Details About Little PEPE, Visit The Below Link:

Website: https://littlepepe.com