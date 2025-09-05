Investor Who Bought Solana at $9 in 2022 and Made $270M as SOL Peaked This Year Just Made a Huge Investment in This Token

A crypto investor who purchased Solana at $9 in 2022 and realized over $270 million in profits following its 2025 peak has reportedly made a new investment as he eyes the growth that was realized in SOL. In his new pick, Little Pepe has taken the center stage, as it promises more returns supported by its unique meme coin base.  The investor’s decision comes amid a rising presale for Little Pepe, which has seen 12 stages sell out with price increases. From its launch at $0.001, the token has now reached $0.0021 in its ongoing twelfth presale stage. With over $23.50 million raised out of a $25.475 million goal and more than 14.80 billion tokens sold, Little Pepe is emerging as a top pick among utility-driven meme coins built for long-term growth.

Built on an Ethereum-Compatible Layer 2 Chain

In a scenario never seen before in the market, Little Pepe is designed as a utility-focused meme coin operating on an Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 blockchain. Among the key features that set the project aside are ultra-low fees, high transaction speeds, and scalability. These technical benefits are paired with zero tax on trading, a sniper bot protection system, and staking rewards integrated into its tokenomics. The project also includes a meme launchpad, decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) voting rights for token holders, and future features such as NFT integration and cross-chain compatibility. Little Pepe is currently undergoing an aggressive presale campaign that began at a token price of $0.001 in Stage 1.

Since then, 11 more stages have followed, each at a higher price point. In the second level of the presale, the LILPEPE tokens saw a change in price to $0.0011, followed by $0.0012 in stage 3. Stages 4 through 11 saw tokens priced at $0.0013, $0.0014, $0.0015, $0.0016, $0.0017, $0.0018, $0.0019, and $0.0020, respectively. With Stage 12 now live, tokens are available at $0.0021, and Stage 13 will raise the price to $0.0022.

Strong Tokenomics, Giveaways, and Verified Security

There is a capped supply of 100 billion, meaning there will be no minting of tokens above the ones available. Out of this, 13.5 billion are given to staking and rewards, 10 billion for centralized exchange reserves, 30 billion for chain reserves, and another 10 billion for liquidity. Additionally, 50% of the total supply is reserved for presale.  To improve on security and exclude all potential weaknesses in the system, the project has been audited by Certik. In celebration of its launch phase, Little Pepe is hosting a $777,000 giveaway exclusively during the presale.

Ten winners will each receive $77,000 worth of $LILPEPE tokens. Entry requires a minimum contribution of $100 to the presale. Participants can join through ETH, USDT (ERC20), or credit/debit card via a DeFi wallet.

Conclusion

Little Pepe is the Layer 2 version of a meme that garnered sufficient excitement due to verified security, scalable tech, and presale traction. This decision by a $270M investor in Solana to invest in Little Pepe supports its confidence in its utility and growth over the long term. Sitting comfortably at a price of $0.0021 on its way towards Stage 13, the project has already gained momentum to emerge as one of the strongest utility meme coins in the year 2025.

Website: https://littlepepe.com

