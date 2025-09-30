ExchangeDEX+
Investors believe LILPEPE could achieve huge growth in 2025

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 17:02
Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Memecoins are evolving, and Little Pepe is emerging as a serious market player with both hype and blockchain utility.

Summary

  • Little Pepe has raised over $26m in its presale and secured Tier-1 exchange listings.
  • Its Pepe Chain offers features like sniper bot resistance, zero-tax trading, and a meme launchpad.
  • Backed by strong community traction and an elite investor, LILPEPE is projected for 75x growth in 2025.

Dogecoin (DOGE) may have been the pioneer of meme coins. However, the market’s dynamic is changing fast. In 2025, investors are no longer satisfied with hype alone. They’re seeking tokens that combine meme culture with real blockchain utility. An elite investor is turning its attention to Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a newcomer that’s already breaking presale records. He believes Little Pepe could be Dogecoin’s biggest competitor in 2025 with 75x growth potential. 

Little Pepe: Why this coin is getting the elite investor nod

Little Pepe isn’t following the standard memecoin playbook. Instead of riding short-term hype cycles, it’s laying down infrastructure with the Pepe Chain. This is the world’s first Layer-2 blockchain dedicated entirely to meme tokens. This bold approach positions LILPEPE as more than just a token.

It becomes the foundation of a new meme economy. This alone gives it the first-mover advantage that helped the likes of Ethereum, Solana, and Dogecoin thrive. The presale numbers are staggering. Over $26.16 million has been raised, and more than 16 billion tokens have been sold as of mid-September. Such strong early traction reflects confidence from both retail buyers and whale wallets. 

Unlike typical meme projects that struggle post-launch, Little Pepe has already secured Tier-1 exchange listings. This ensures liquidity and visibility once trading begins.

The Pepe Chain offers unique features that directly address pain points in meme investing:

  • Sniper bot resistance for fair token launches.
  • Zero-tax trading to encourage high-volume participation.
  • Ultra-low gas fees to support microtransactions.
  • A native meme launchpad for new community-driven projects.
  • High throughput scalability to handle viral demand.

This ecosystem ensures Little Pepe’s relevance goes far beyond its initial hype. For elite investors, this utility-first model is exactly what makes it a serious competitor. Instead of relying solely on memes, it’s creating the rails for the entire meme economy.

Community power and viral growth

One of Dogecoin’s biggest strengths was its community, which propelled it from an internet joke to a $90b market cap. Little Pepe is following a similar playbook, but with modern upgrades. Its presale has already attracted tens of thousands of holders, amplified by a $777k and a mega giveaway designed to supercharge virality. Social traction on X (Twitter), Telegram, and Discord shows early signs of massive momentum.

The project’s proven credibility has strengthened investors’ confidence. Little Pepe has successfully completed its Certik audit. Also, the token has been listed on CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap, two of the most prominent crypto trackers. A strong community isn’t just marketing. It creates liquidity, sustains trading volume, and ensures longevity, making Little Pepe a serious player.

Why Little Pepe could 75x in 2025

At its current presale price of $0.0022, a 75x increase will push its price to $0.175. Such gains are not uncommon in the memecoin space. Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe have seen similar successes. For context, Dogecoin’s own breakout from obscurity to billions in market cap was driven purely by community and cultural momentum.

Little Pepe, by contrast, has both meme appeal and technological foundations with its Layer-2 Pepe Chain. This dual factor could accelerate adoption and make 2025 the year it dominates the memecoin conversation. Another factor driving the 75x projection is exchange listings. Historically, tokens that debut on Tier-1 exchanges see explosive rallies in their first weeks, as broader retail access floods in.

With Little Pepe already confirming listings, this catalyst could magnify post-presale demand. In short, while a 10x return is common for successful memecoins, Little Pepe’s infrastructure, exchange preparation, and viral campaigns put it in a unique position for supercharged gains; 75x could be a realistic target.

Conclusion

Dogecoin may always be remembered as the original memecoin. However, the market is shifting to projects with both cultural power and blockchain depth. Little Pepe is leading this new wave, turning heads with its Pepe Chain, strong presale momentum, and confirmed Tier-1 exchange listings. With an elite investor spotlighting its 75x potential, LILPEPE is being positioned not just as another meme token but as the next player in the market. 

Interested investors can visit the official website to get more information on the presale, and join the Telegram community for regular updates on the project. 

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://crypto.news/investors-believe-lilpepe-could-achieve-huge-growth-in-2025/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

