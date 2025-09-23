But away from the spot market, institutions were still buying — and in size. CoinShares data revealed $1.9 billion flowed […] The post Investors Pump $1.9B Into Crypto Funds Despite Market Drop appeared first on Coindoo.But away from the spot market, institutions were still buying — and in size. CoinShares data revealed $1.9 billion flowed […] The post Investors Pump $1.9B Into Crypto Funds Despite Market Drop appeared first on Coindoo.

Investors Pump $1.9B Into Crypto Funds Despite Market Drop

By: Coindoo
2025/09/23 01:00
1
1$0.011286-14.80%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.005879-13.35%

But away from the spot market, institutions were still buying — and in size.

CoinShares data revealed $1.9 billion flowed into crypto investment vehicles last week, pushing total assets under management to an unprecedented $40.3 billion. Year-to-date inflows also hit a record, climbing past $12.6 billion despite the market pullback.

Bitcoin and Ethereum Dominate Flows

The bulk of the allocations landed in the two largest cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin funds attracted $977 million, while Ethereum brought in $772 million, making ETH one of the biggest winners of the week.

Altcoins also shared in the momentum, albeit at smaller scales. Solana added $127 million, XRP gained $69 million, and emerging names such as Sui and Chainlink pulled in just over $2 million and $1.9 million, respectively.

Regionally, the United States accounted for nearly all of the action with $1.79 billion in inflows, dwarfing contributions from Germany ($51.6 million) and Switzerland ($47.3 million). Not every market joined in, however — Sweden shed $13.6 million and Hong Kong lost $3.1 million, highlighting uneven investor appetite.

READ MORE:

Michael Saylor’s Firm Adds 850 BTC, Hits 26% Yield in 2025

Contradictory Market Signals

The juxtaposition is striking: prices are soft, yet allocations are robust. Analysts say this could signal that professional money managers are positioning ahead of future macro shifts, treating the current weakness as an entry point rather than a warning sign.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Investors Pump $1.9B Into Crypto Funds Despite Market Drop appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

CARF UAE: Consultation begins, crypto data exchange from 2028

CARF UAE: Consultation begins, crypto data exchange from 2028

The United Arab Emirates enters the operational phase of the OECD framework on crypto: all the details in the article.
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/22 22:41
Share
China’s securities regulator told some brokerages to halt real-world asset tokenization in Hong Kong

China’s securities regulator told some brokerages to halt real-world asset tokenization in Hong Kong

China’s securities regulator has quietly advised some mainland brokerages to put a stop to their real-world asset (RWA) tokenization activities in Hong Kong. In recent months, a number of Chinese companies, including well-known brokerages, have rolled out RWA products in Hong Kong. RWA tokenization refers to the process of converting conventional financial assets such as […]
LETSTOP
STOP$0.09283+10.04%
RealLink
REAL$0.05973-4.49%
WELL3
WELL$0.000056-9.53%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/23 00:56
Share
BlockDAG’s $0.0016 Presale Window Nears, While Magacoin Finance Expands & BlockchainFX Gains Traction

BlockDAG’s $0.0016 Presale Window Nears, While Magacoin Finance Expands & BlockchainFX Gains Traction

Magacoin Finance has gained attention by raising $13.5 million from 13,500 buyers, showing that meme-based excitement can turn into measurable traction. Its smart contracts have cleared independent audits, adding to its credibility. BlockchainFX, on the other hand, offers a more versatile financial toolkit, supporting 500+ assets across crypto, stocks, ETFs, and commodities, while already raising […] The post BlockDAG’s $0.0016 Presale Window Nears, While Magacoin Finance Expands & BlockchainFX Gains Traction appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08543-3.05%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02321-4.32%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01974-7.84%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/23 01:00
Share

Trending News

More

CARF UAE: Consultation begins, crypto data exchange from 2028

China’s securities regulator told some brokerages to halt real-world asset tokenization in Hong Kong

BlockDAG’s $0.0016 Presale Window Nears, While Magacoin Finance Expands & BlockchainFX Gains Traction

Lenovo halts Legion Go 2 pre-orders amid surging demand

Even with the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates, H Mining users are still earning $6,300 a day.