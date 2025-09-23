Investors Pump $1.9B Into Crypto Funds Despite Market Drop

But away from the spot market, institutions were still buying — and in size.

CoinShares data revealed $1.9 billion flowed into crypto investment vehicles last week, pushing total assets under management to an unprecedented $40.3 billion. Year-to-date inflows also hit a record, climbing past $12.6 billion despite the market pullback.

Bitcoin and Ethereum Dominate Flows

The bulk of the allocations landed in the two largest cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin funds attracted $977 million, while Ethereum brought in $772 million, making ETH one of the biggest winners of the week.

Altcoins also shared in the momentum, albeit at smaller scales. Solana added $127 million, XRP gained $69 million, and emerging names such as Sui and Chainlink pulled in just over $2 million and $1.9 million, respectively.

Regionally, the United States accounted for nearly all of the action with $1.79 billion in inflows, dwarfing contributions from Germany ($51.6 million) and Switzerland ($47.3 million). Not every market joined in, however — Sweden shed $13.6 million and Hong Kong lost $3.1 million, highlighting uneven investor appetite.

Contradictory Market Signals

The juxtaposition is striking: prices are soft, yet allocations are robust. Analysts say this could signal that professional money managers are positioning ahead of future macro shifts, treating the current weakness as an entry point rather than a warning sign.

