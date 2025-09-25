IOTA Gains Stock Exchange Exposure via Valour ETP in Sweden

IOTA ETP listed on Sweden Spotlight, banks and funds gain regulated exposure now.

Analysts eye symmetrical triangle breakout, hinting at possible $1-$2 surge.

IOTA has taken a fresh step into regulated financial markets as DeFi Technologies, through its subsidiary Valour, introduced the IOTA Exchange Traded Product (ETP) on Sweden’s Spotlight Stock Market. The product, denominated in Swedish Krona, charges a 1.9% management fee.

An ETP functions like a share on a stock exchange but reflects the price of an asset rather than representing a company. With this launch, European investors can access IOTA directly through standard brokerage accounts, without the need for crypto wallets or dedicated exchanges.

The move places IOTA within the mainstream financial system, opening regulated exposure for banks, funds, and institutional traders. Salima, a cryptocurrency enthusiast, described the listing as “more than just another listing — it’s a milestone.”

Elaine Buehler, Head of Product at Valour, said,

Valour Expands Portfolio to 99 ETPs

With IOTA, the company has listed products for assets that include PEPE, Flare, Virtuals, Optimism, Quant, Immutable, The Graph, Theta, Four, Floki, and Hyperliquid. An annual fee of 1.9% applies to each.

Valour’s latest additions bring its total lineup to 99 digital asset ETPs across major European exchanges, including Börse Frankfurt, SIX Swiss Exchange, London Stock Exchange, and Euronext. The portfolio includes Layer 1 and Layer 2 networks, gaming, creator ecosystems, and interoperability tokens.

Managing Director Nadine Kenzelmann added,

IOTA Market Performance and Outlook

IOTA is currently priced at $0.16, down 2.83% in the last 24 hours. Trading activity, however, has picked up slightly, with volume reaching $17.39 million, a 3.54% increase. Some analysts think the coin could be setting up for a move similar to the rally seen in 2021.

CNF’s recent update shows that IOTA’s supply on centralized exchanges is shrinking, with almost half of the tokens now staked to help secure the network. Through SwirlStake, holders can choose a liquid staking option, which lets them use these staked tokens in decentralized finance.

Additionally, demand is also coming from IOTA-backed stablecoins and the VUSD perpetual decentralized exchange. These uses are taking tokens out of circulation on exchanges, which limits supply and may push the price higher.

On the weekly chart, the token is shaping into a symmetrical triangle during its consolidation phase. Analyst Jesse Peralta suggests that if the price breaks out of this setup, it could move toward the $1 and potentially $2 in an upcoming altcoin cycle.

]]>