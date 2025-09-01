IoTeX Announces Launch of Crypto’s Got Talent Season 2 with 0G Network Sponsorship

Season 1 garnered around 200,000 impressions and almost 3,000 community votes, and this launch builds on that momentum.

The next generation of high-potential DePIN projects will be discovered and supported via Crypto’s Got Talent (CGT) Season 2, an open, community-driven competition, which was launched today by IoTeX, the blockchain platform for Real-World AI. The new season, which is proudly sponsored by 0G Network, the biggest Layer 1 for AI in the world, combines entertainment, ecosystem cooperation, and significant investment to hasten adoption throughout Web3 infrastructure.

Season 2 applications started in August, and the live show premiered on September 8. About 25 carefully chosen teams will compete for milestone-based rewards over the course of eight to nine episodes, including a livestreamed finale, with six funded victors. With a four- to six-month post-competition milestone phase to assist companies in scaling and producing quantifiable results, the program goes beyond the actual competition.

Season 1 garnered around 200,000 impressions and almost 3,000 community votes, and this launch builds on that momentum. Five notable projects received funds and are now developing decentralized solutions in fields such as environmental data (Nubila), drone detection (Gargoyle Systems), 3D mapping (ROVR), EV charging (DeCharge), and onchain finance (Axal).

The show’s distinctive structure, in which proposals go via public pitch rounds, video demonstrations, and a final display, is maintained in Season 2. The selection of winners will be based on creativity, execution, and practical effect, integrating high-signal assessment from mentors and judges with community involvement.

The first decentralized AI protocol (AIP) is 0G (Zero Gravity Labs). Decentralized AI applications provide a fully democratized future of intelligence via a modular, endlessly scalable layer 1 0G. To serve the next generation of AI-native apps, 0G integrates decentralized storage, computing, and data availability (DA) in order to enable AI execution at scale. 0G is laying the groundwork for an open, unstoppable AI economy with its permissionless agent ecosystem, verifiable AI processing, and high-performance infrastructure.

The blockchain platform for Real-World AI is IoTeX. Verified, real-time data from the physical world has been fed into AI systems and decentralized apps since 2017 thanks to its fundamental architecture. IoTeX now powers 40 million devices and more than 100 applications in a variety of industries, including robotics, energy, health, and mobility. Its technology stack gives developers the layers of data, identity, and verification they need to meet the growing need for real-world data in the era of artificial intelligence. IoTeX is in a unique position to take advantage of the multi-trillion dollar AI and data economy since it is trusted by partners like Google, Samsung, IEEE, ARM, and Nordic Semiconductor.