IoTeX introduces Crypto’s Got Talent Season 2 to showcase DePIN projects

IoTeX launches Crypto’s Got Talent Season 2 to showcase DePIN projects, sponsored by 0G Network.

The competition will begin on September 8 and feature 25 teams across eight to nine episodes, with six winning projects to be funded.

Season 1 received almost 200,000 impressions and supported five DePIN projects in energy, mapping, drone technology, environmental data, and finance.

IoTex, the blockchain platform for Rea-World AI, has announced the launch of Crypto’s Got Talent Season 2. The competition, which will take place from 8 September, will feature 25 teams across eight to nine episodes.

Crypto’s Got Talent (CGT) is a community-driven competition designed to find and support high-potential DePIN projects. It is sponsored by 0G Network, a Layer 1 network built for AI. Season 1 received almost 200,000 impressions and supported five projects across different sectors, including energy, mapping, drone technology, environmental data, and finance.

IoTeX says CGT season 2 will begin on September 8

As announced by IoTex, season 2 aims to mix entertainment, ecosystem collaboration, and real funding to help grow Web3 adoption. Applications for the competition were opened in August, and the event will begin on September 8. It will feature eight to nine episodes with a live finale.

The CGT competition will also incorporate 25 selected teams that will compete for milestone-based grants, with the final six winners to be funded. The program will also extend beyond the show with an additional 4-6 months of post-competition support to help projects scale and deliver measurable results.

According to Jing Sun, co-founder of IoTeX, CGT was created to spotlight builders working on real-world infrastructure challenges. She acknowledged that Season 1 proved the community is in dire need of innovative DePIN projects. IoTeX acknowledged that Season 2 will be bigger, more global, and more impactful.

Season 1 supported projects such as DeCharge, an EV charging solution, ROVR, a 3D mapping solution, Gargoyle Systems, a drone detection project, Nubila, an environmental data project, and Axal, an on-chain financing solution.

IoTeX says season 2 will keep its unique approach, where projects move forward through public pitch rounds, video demos, and a final showcase. Winners will be chosen based on their innovation, how well they execute their ideas, and their real-world impact, using both community input and feedback from judges and mentors.

0G Network CEO says CGT competition reflects their mission of empowering AI and Web3

Michae Heinrich is the co-founder and CEO of 0G Network, which integrates decentralized storage, compute, and data availability to power verifiable AI processing and an open agent ecosystem. He revealed his pride in sponsoring the competition, saying it reflects their mission of empowering the AI and Web3 builders who shape the future.

“ Together with IoTeX, we are supporting teams that are pushing the boundaries of decentralized infrastructure and real-world AI applications.”

Michael Heinrich, CEO and co-founder of 0G Network

IoTeX was founded in 2017 and currently powers over 100 projects and 40 million devices across the mobility, robotics, energy, and health sectors. The infrastructure opens access to verified real-time physical world data for AI systems and DeFi applications.

The blockchain platform has also been officially listed on CF Benchmarks, the FCA-regulated crypto index provider used by BlackRock, CME Group, and Fidelity. The listing enables banks and asset managers to build regulated products such as ETFs and derivatives with IOTX.