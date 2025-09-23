The post IREN Doubles AI Cloud Fleet to 23K GPUs, Shares Jump 11% in Pre-Market Trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. IREN (IREN) jumped 11% in pre-market trading to $43 after the company announced it has doubled its AI Cloud capacity to 23,000 GPUs, lifting its annualized run-rate revenue target to more than $500 million by Q1 of 2026. The company invested about $674 million in 7,100 NVIDIA B300s, 4,200 NVIDIA B200s and 1,100 AMD MI350Xs. Deliveries will be staged over the coming months at IREN’s Prince George campus, which alongside Texas facilities, can eventually host over 60,000 Blackwell GPUs. The expanded fleet now includes 1,900 NVIDIA H100s and H200s, 19,100 NVIDIA B200s and B300s, 1,200 NVIDIA GB300s and 1,100 AMD MI350Xs. The addition of AMD hardware broadens IREN’s offering and customer reach. “As global demand for compute accelerates, customers are increasingly seeking partners who can deliver scale quickly,” said Co-CEO Daniel Roberts. “Doubling our fleet to more than 23,000 GPUs in just a few months highlights the strength of our vertically integrated platform.” IREN is simultaneously working on financing initiatives to support growth while mitigating any impact on its 50 EH/s bitcoin BTC$112,724.33 mining operations. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/22/iren-shares-jump-11-in-pre-market-trading-as-bitcoin-miner-doubles-ai-cloud-fleetThe post IREN Doubles AI Cloud Fleet to 23K GPUs, Shares Jump 11% in Pre-Market Trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. IREN (IREN) jumped 11% in pre-market trading to $43 after the company announced it has doubled its AI Cloud capacity to 23,000 GPUs, lifting its annualized run-rate revenue target to more than $500 million by Q1 of 2026. The company invested about $674 million in 7,100 NVIDIA B300s, 4,200 NVIDIA B200s and 1,100 AMD MI350Xs. Deliveries will be staged over the coming months at IREN’s Prince George campus, which alongside Texas facilities, can eventually host over 60,000 Blackwell GPUs. The expanded fleet now includes 1,900 NVIDIA H100s and H200s, 19,100 NVIDIA B200s and B300s, 1,200 NVIDIA GB300s and 1,100 AMD MI350Xs. The addition of AMD hardware broadens IREN’s offering and customer reach. “As global demand for compute accelerates, customers are increasingly seeking partners who can deliver scale quickly,” said Co-CEO Daniel Roberts. “Doubling our fleet to more than 23,000 GPUs in just a few months highlights the strength of our vertically integrated platform.” IREN is simultaneously working on financing initiatives to support growth while mitigating any impact on its 50 EH/s bitcoin BTC$112,724.33 mining operations. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/22/iren-shares-jump-11-in-pre-market-trading-as-bitcoin-miner-doubles-ai-cloud-fleet

IREN Doubles AI Cloud Fleet to 23K GPUs, Shares Jump 11% in Pre-Market Trading

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 00:58
1
1$0.011286-14.80%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,484.78-2.51%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0853-3.17%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016877-5.53%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.11341-11.13%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1248-14.10%

IREN (IREN) jumped 11% in pre-market trading to $43 after the company announced it has doubled its AI Cloud capacity to 23,000 GPUs, lifting its annualized run-rate revenue target to more than $500 million by Q1 of 2026.

The company invested about $674 million in 7,100 NVIDIA B300s, 4,200 NVIDIA B200s and 1,100 AMD MI350Xs. Deliveries will be staged over the coming months at IREN’s Prince George campus, which alongside Texas facilities, can eventually host over 60,000 Blackwell GPUs.

The expanded fleet now includes 1,900 NVIDIA H100s and H200s, 19,100 NVIDIA B200s and B300s, 1,200 NVIDIA GB300s and 1,100 AMD MI350Xs. The addition of AMD hardware broadens IREN’s offering and customer reach.

“As global demand for compute accelerates, customers are increasingly seeking partners who can deliver scale quickly,” said Co-CEO Daniel Roberts. “Doubling our fleet to more than 23,000 GPUs in just a few months highlights the strength of our vertically integrated platform.”

IREN is simultaneously working on financing initiatives to support growth while mitigating any impact on its 50 EH/s bitcoin BTC$112,724.33 mining operations.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/22/iren-shares-jump-11-in-pre-market-trading-as-bitcoin-miner-doubles-ai-cloud-fleet

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

CARF UAE: Consultation begins, crypto data exchange from 2028

CARF UAE: Consultation begins, crypto data exchange from 2028

The United Arab Emirates enters the operational phase of the OECD framework on crypto: all the details in the article.
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/22 22:41
Share
China’s securities regulator told some brokerages to halt real-world asset tokenization in Hong Kong

China’s securities regulator told some brokerages to halt real-world asset tokenization in Hong Kong

China’s securities regulator has quietly advised some mainland brokerages to put a stop to their real-world asset (RWA) tokenization activities in Hong Kong. In recent months, a number of Chinese companies, including well-known brokerages, have rolled out RWA products in Hong Kong. RWA tokenization refers to the process of converting conventional financial assets such as […]
LETSTOP
STOP$0.09283+10.04%
RealLink
REAL$0.05973-4.49%
WELL3
WELL$0.000056-9.53%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/23 00:56
Share
BlockDAG’s $0.0016 Presale Window Nears, While Magacoin Finance Expands & BlockchainFX Gains Traction

BlockDAG’s $0.0016 Presale Window Nears, While Magacoin Finance Expands & BlockchainFX Gains Traction

Magacoin Finance has gained attention by raising $13.5 million from 13,500 buyers, showing that meme-based excitement can turn into measurable traction. Its smart contracts have cleared independent audits, adding to its credibility. BlockchainFX, on the other hand, offers a more versatile financial toolkit, supporting 500+ assets across crypto, stocks, ETFs, and commodities, while already raising […] The post BlockDAG’s $0.0016 Presale Window Nears, While Magacoin Finance Expands & BlockchainFX Gains Traction appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08543-3.05%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02321-4.32%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01974-7.84%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/23 01:00
Share

Trending News

More

CARF UAE: Consultation begins, crypto data exchange from 2028

China’s securities regulator told some brokerages to halt real-world asset tokenization in Hong Kong

BlockDAG’s $0.0016 Presale Window Nears, While Magacoin Finance Expands & BlockchainFX Gains Traction

Lenovo halts Legion Go 2 pre-orders amid surging demand

Even with the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates, H Mining users are still earning $6,300 a day.