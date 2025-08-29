IREN Post First Full-Year Profit, Shares Rise

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 17:38
Bitcoin
BTC$110,067.62-2.60%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.027603+18.18%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10434-1.64%
Capverse
CAP$0.07084-1.15%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018837+3.23%

Bitcoin BTC$109,739.01 miner IREN (IREN) posted its first full-year profit as the company founded in 2018 expanded into AI cloud computing and ramped up production capacity with more efficient rigs. The stock climbed in pre-market trading.

Net income in the year ended June 30 rose to $86.9 million from a loss of $28.9 million the year before, IREN said on its website on Thursday. Revenue more than doubled to a record $501 million as the Sydney-based company increased production capacity to 50 exahashes per second (EH/s). Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) surged to $269.7 million, nearly five times last year’s level,

With nearly 3 gigawatts of contracted power and expansion in both bitcoin mining and AI infrastructure, IREN has positioned itself as one of the sector’s fastest-growing participants. Market cap, currently $5.3 million, is on the verge of overtaking its largest rival, MARA Holdings (MARA), which is valued at under $6 billion, Farside Investors data shows.

The Nasdaq-traded stock rose 13% before the market opening, adding to the year’s existing gain of more than 120%.

Mining operations generated more than $1 billion in annualized revenue, while the AI cloud unit is on track for as much as $250 million in annualized revenue by December, the company said. It has 10,900 NVIDIA GPUs already deployed and capacity for more than 60,000 GPUs across existing sites.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/08/29/iren-posts-first-full-year-profit-on-ai-cloud-growth-mining-expansion-shares-climb

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Fleet Miner Rides the XRP Momentum: How Cloud Mining Can Turn Market Trends into Up to $10,000 in Daily Passive Income

Fleet Miner Rides the XRP Momentum: How Cloud Mining Can Turn Market Trends into Up to $10,000 in Daily Passive Income

As of today, with U.S. regulation and capital flows evolving in tandem—(the SEC has extended Cboe BZX’s review of the WisdomTree spot XRP fund to 2025-10-24; this month the SEC × Ripple case officially concluded, maintaining a $125 million penalty; the CFTC adopted the Nasdaq market surveillance platform to enhance cross-market, real-time alerts; the Treasury [...] The post Fleet Miner Rides the XRP Momentum: How Cloud Mining Can Turn Market Trends into Up to $10,000 in Daily Passive Income appeared first on Blockonomi.
U
U$0.011+18.27%
RealLink
REAL$0.05604-5.89%
CROSS
CROSS$0.20818-3.51%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/29 17:11
Share
Publicly traded company Lion Group announces total cryptocurrency holdings have grown to $7 million

Publicly traded company Lion Group announces total cryptocurrency holdings have grown to $7 million

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Investing, Nasdaq-listed Lion Group Holding (Nasdaq: LGHL) announced on Monday that it had purchased more HYPE tokens, and as of now, its
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.22-8.21%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1044-1.89%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00804+11.51%
Share
PANews2025/07/08 10:21
Share
Trump's son Eric Trump will attend Metaplanet's special shareholders meeting on September 1

Trump's son Eric Trump will attend Metaplanet's special shareholders meeting on September 1

PANews reported on August 29th that Nikkei reported that Eric Trump, son of US President Donald Trump, will attend Metaplanet's extraordinary shareholders' meeting on September 1st. Metaplanet is a Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed company that invests in Bitcoin. Eric Trump serves as an advisor to Metaplanet. The extraordinary shareholders' meeting will be held in Tokyo. The agenda will include proposals to amend the company's articles of incorporation to raise new capital, among other matters.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.345-2.11%
Share
PANews2025/08/29 17:38
Share

Trending News

More

Fleet Miner Rides the XRP Momentum: How Cloud Mining Can Turn Market Trends into Up to $10,000 in Daily Passive Income

Publicly traded company Lion Group announces total cryptocurrency holdings have grown to $7 million

Trump's son Eric Trump will attend Metaplanet's special shareholders meeting on September 1

MiCA Approval: Socios.com Secures Crucial European Regulatory Milestone

US Banks Laundered $312B, But Crypto Gets the Blame