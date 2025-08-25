IRS Crypto Chief Trish Turner Quits After Just 3 Months, Jumps to Private Sector

By: Brave Newcoin
2025/08/25 07:45
U
U$0.0125-24.24%
MAY
MAY$0.0469-3.61%
The revolving door between Washington regulators and the crypto industry just spun again. Trish Turner, who was appointed in May to lead the U.S. Internal Revenue Service’s digital assets division, has resigned after barely three months on the job.

She’s now set to become tax director at the private firm Crypto Tax Girl—a high-profile move that underscores both the IRS’s turbulence in managing crypto oversight and the demand for government insiders in the private sector.

In a farewell note on LinkedIn, Turner reflected on her 20-year IRS career with the kind of polished gratitude you’d expect from a seasoned bureaucrat:

“After more than 20 years with the IRS, I have closed an extraordinary chapter of my career with deep appreciation for those who shaped my journey and made the work so meaningful. Together, we navigated complex challenges, built lasting programs, and laid the groundwork for the IRS’s digital asset strategy as it shifted from niche to mainstream.”

She didn’t name her next gig, but Bloomberg Tax quickly reported that Turner would join Crypto Tax Girl, a fast-growing advisory firm. Its founder, Laura Walter, confirmed the news, saying Turner would help clients navigate the “big crypto tax and compliance changes on the horizon.”

The revolving door between Washington regulators and the crypto industry just spun again. Trish Turner, who was appointed in May to lead the U.S. Internal Revenue Service’s digital assets division, has resigned after barely three months on the job.

Turner posted a farewell note on LinkedIn

Another IRS Crypto Chief Out the Door

Turner’s departure is only the latest in a string of high-level exits from the IRS’s crypto unit. Her predecessors, Sulolit “Raj” Mukherjee and Seth Wilks—both hired from the private sector—lasted about a year before walking away. If you’re keeping score, that’s three leaders gone in less than two years. For an agency trying to get its arms around digital asset taxation, the churn is a problem.

It’s not just a staffing issue. Crypto taxation in the U.S. is a political battlefield. The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) proposed in March to slash the IRS workforce by 20%. Meanwhile, the Treasury’s Inspector General has criticized the IRS criminal investigation unit for repeatedly botching digital asset cases. Congress is sniffing around too: the House Ways and Means Committee is holding hearings to design a proper tax framework for crypto.

And, in one of the most surreal twists, President Trump signed a resolution earlier this year scrapping a Biden-era rule that would’ve forced DeFi protocols to report transactions directly to the IRS. The agency is trying to build a strategy while the political ground keeps shifting beneath it.

What It Means

Turner’s jump to Crypto Tax Girl is more than just a personal career pivot. It highlights the power imbalance between regulators and industry. The IRS is struggling to attract and retain digital asset experts when the private sector can pay more and move faster. Every time someone like Turner leaves, the agency loses institutional momentum while the industry gains a valuable insider.

For crypto investors and businesses, though, her new role could be a boon. Having someone who literally helped design the IRS’s digital asset framework now advising clients is like hiring the architect of the maze to guide you through it.

The bigger takeaway: U.S. crypto tax policy is in flux, and the IRS seems perpetually understaffed, underfunded, and outmaneuvered. Until the agency stabilizes its leadership, the private sector—and firms like Crypto Tax Girl—will continue to outcompete it for talent.

 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BTC fell to $110,400 in the early morning, with $513 million liquidated in the past 12 hours

BTC fell to $110,400 in the early morning, with $513 million liquidated in the past 12 hours

PANews reported on August 25th that BTC (BTC) fell to $110,481.80 in the early morning hours, and is currently trading at $113,454.80 per coin, a 0.05% decrease on the day. Coinglass data also shows that over the past 12 hours, the cryptocurrency market has seen $513 million in liquidated contracts, including $381 million in long positions and $133 million in short positions. The total amount of BTC liquidated was $224 million, and the total amount of ETH liquidated was $170 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,448.58-1.83%
Ethereum
ETH$4,763.31-0.50%
Share
PANews2025/08/25 08:20
Share
Food lobby begs Trump for tariff carveouts on cucumbers and fis

Food lobby begs Trump for tariff carveouts on cucumbers and fis

Food industry leaders in the U.S. are flooding Trump’s trade team with one message: don’t slap tariffs on products we can’t grow. That plea, coming from grocers, seafood firms, restaurants, and fresh produce lobbies, follows the White House decision this month to hit dozens of countries with a wave of new duties. According to the […]
Threshold
T$0.01695+0.11%
U
U$0.0125-24.28%
Catslap
SLAP$0.000741-7.37%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/25 07:40
Share
Vitalik: If the prediction market provides interest, it will drive transaction volume growth and a large number of hedging use cases will emerge

Vitalik: If the prediction market provides interest, it will drive transaction volume growth and a large number of hedging use cases will emerge

PANews reported on August 25 that regarding the debate over the pros and cons of prediction markets, Ethereum founder Vitalik said, "Most of the current mainstream prediction markets do not offer interest, which makes them very unattractive in terms of hedging, because participating in them means sacrificing a 4% annual interest rate on the US dollar. It is expected that once this problem is resolved and trading volume increases further, a large number of hedging use cases will emerge."
Prosper
PROS$0.22096-2.83%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001918-3.81%
Share
PANews2025/08/25 08:42
Share

Trending News

More

BTC fell to $110,400 in the early morning, with $513 million liquidated in the past 12 hours

Food lobby begs Trump for tariff carveouts on cucumbers and fis

Vitalik: If the prediction market provides interest, it will drive transaction volume growth and a large number of hedging use cases will emerge

XRP and HYPE Whale Moves Dominate, Yet BlockDAG’s $381M Presale Leads the 2025 Race

Cardano, Bitcoin & MAGACOIN FINANCE Ranked in Top 7 Best Presales for 2025 Upside