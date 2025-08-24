IRS Crypto Division Head Trish Turner Resigns After 3 Months

TLDR

Trish Turner exits IRS crypto division just three months after taking the lead.

Turner joins Crypto Tax Girl as tax director amid new crypto compliance needs.

Her resignation follows prior departures from IRS crypto leadership roles.

IRS continues to face staff turnover while shaping crypto tax enforcement.

Trish Turner has stepped down as the head of the Internal Revenue Service’s digital assets division just three months into her role. Her departure adds to the ongoing turnover within the IRS crypto division. Turner confirmed her resignation on Friday through a LinkedIn post, where she thanked colleagues and reflected on her two-decade tenure at the agency.

“After more than 20 years with the IRS, I have closed an extraordinary chapter of my career,” Turner wrote. She also noted her work in building digital asset programs as crypto evolved from niche use to mainstream adoption.

Turner’s exit follows the resignations of her predecessors, Sulolit “Raj” Mukherjee and Seth Wilks, who also left the digital assets division after approximately one year. The repeated changes reflect continued shifts in leadership during a time of evolving crypto regulation.

Trish Turner to Join Crypto Tax Girl as Tax Director

Trish Turner is reportedly moving to the private sector and will serve as tax director at the cryptocurrency tax firm Crypto Tax Girl. Bloomberg Tax reported the move following an interview with Turner. Laura Walter, founder of Crypto Tax Girl, confirmed the appointment in a LinkedIn post.

“With all of the big crypto tax and compliance changes on the horizon, we are excited to have Trish on board,” Walter said. Trish Turner also stated she plans to continue contributing to the crypto tax field by building bridges between regulators and the industry.

The appointment comes as demand rises for expert guidance on digital asset tax reporting and compliance, especially amid regulatory changes in the United States.

Ongoing Leadership Changes at IRS Crypto Division

Trish Turner resignation continues a trend of short leadership tenures at the IRS’s crypto unit. The division was formed to address the growing complexity of tax policy and enforcement for digital assets. However, maintaining consistent leadership has been a challenge.

Her departure also comes during broader agency pressures. In March, the Department of Government Efficiency proposed a 20% reduction in the IRS workforce, which could affect its ability to retain specialists in areas such as digital asset enforcement.

On July 4, the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration recommended reforms in how the IRS’s criminal investigation division handles digital assets. The report cited failures to follow internal protocols, further pointing to challenges within the agency.

The post IRS Crypto Division Head Trish Turner Resigns After 3 Months appeared first on CoinCentral.