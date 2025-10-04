ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
The U.S. Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service just handed crypto companies a major win. New guidance released on September 30, 2025, means large corporations holding Bitcoin won't have to pay taxes on gains they haven't sold yet.The U.S. Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service just handed crypto companies a major win. New guidance released on September 30, 2025, means large corporations holding Bitcoin won't have to pay taxes on gains they haven't sold yet.

IRS Gives Crypto Treasury Firms Major Tax Break on Bitcoin Holdings

By: Brave Newcoin
2025/10/04 06:36
Major
MAJOR$0.09749+2.75%
Union
U$0.006228+0.22%
WINK
WIN$0.00003469+1.76%
Threshold
T$0.01214+1.93%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01586+1.60%
IRS Gives Crypto Treasury Firms Major Tax Break on Bitcoin Holdings

This changes everything for companies like Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) and MARA Holdings. These firms hold billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin on their balance sheets. Without this guidance, they faced massive tax bills starting in 2026—even though they never sold their crypto.

The Tax Problem That Almost Cost Billions

The issue started when two separate rules collided. First, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 created something called the Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax (CAMT). This 15% tax applies to huge corporations making over $1 billion annually.

Then in December 2023, accounting rule makers decided companies must report their crypto holdings at current market value on their financial statements. Every time Bitcoin’s price moves up or down, companies have to record that change—even if they never sell.

Here’s the problem: CAMT calculates taxes based on what companies report on their financial statements. So when Bitcoin prices go up, companies would show “profits” on paper. Under the old interpretation, they’d owe 15% tax on those paper profits—despite having zero actual cash from sales.

Brett Cotler, a tax lawyer at Seward & Kissel, explained the squeeze: “A company’s going to have a tax liability but may not have the cash to pay that tax liability, so it’ll have to liquidate assets to pay it.”

Strategy’s $27 Billion Problem Just Disappeared

Strategy owns roughly 640,031 Bitcoin, currently worth about $74 billion. The company paid $47.35 billion for these holdings, meaning they’re sitting on over $27 billion in unrealized gains.

Company chairman Michael Saylor announced the good news on October 1: “As a result of Treasury and IRS interim guidance issued yesterday, Strategy does not expect to be subject to the Corporate Alternate Minimum Tax (CAMT) due to unrealized gains on its bitcoin holdings.”

The market loved it. Strategy’s stock jumped 4.6% to $337 per share. MARA Holdings, another major Bitcoin miner and holder, also benefits from the new rules.

How Companies Won This Fight

Strategy and Coinbase didn’t sit quietly while facing billions in potential taxes. In May 2025, they sent a joint letter to the Treasury making several arguments:

  • Taxing paper profits treats crypto differently than stocks and bonds
  • Companies might be forced to sell Bitcoin just to pay taxes
  • U.S. firms would face disadvantages versus foreign competitors
  • The tax violates constitutional principles by taxing income that doesn’t exist

Republican Senators Cynthia Lummis and Bernie Moreno backed the companies, calling CAMT an “unintended tax burden” that could hurt American competitiveness.

The constitutional argument hit hard. The companies argued that letting a private accounting board (FASB) essentially decide tax policy through accounting rules violated constitutional separation of powers.

What the New Guidance Actually Does

IRS Notice 2025-49 and Notice 2025-46 provide what’s called an “FVI Exclusion Option”—short for Fair Value Item Exclusion. This lets corporations ignore unrealized gains and losses on digital assets when calculating whether they owe CAMT.

The guidance is “interim,” meaning it’s not final yet. But companies can rely on it immediately for their 2025 tax returns due in 2026. Tax experts expect the IRS will eventually make these rules permanent through formal regulations.

Importantly, this isn’t just about crypto. Shehan Chandrasekera, head of tax strategy at CoinTracker, noted: “This is any company who’s making roughly a billion dollars of revenue a year.” That includes most S&P 500 companies. Crypto just became the test case because companies must mark their holdings to market value.

Why This Matters Beyond Bitcoin

This guidance does more than save companies money. It removes a major roadblock to corporate Bitcoin adoption.

Before this ruling, finance executives had to worry: “If we buy Bitcoin as a treasury asset and the price goes up, we might owe huge taxes without selling anything.” That fear kept many companies on the sidelines.

The guidance also fixes an international competitiveness problem. Foreign companies don’t face similar mark-to-market rules under international accounting standards. Without this fix, U.S. companies would face tax penalties their foreign competitors avoid.

The Senate Finance Committee held hearings on October 1 to examine crypto taxation more broadly. Coinbase’s Vice President of Tax Lawrence Zlatkin testified alongside policy experts, signaling continued attention to these issues.

Bottom Line: A Win for Corporate Crypto

The September 2025 IRS guidance solves a problem that threatened to derail corporate Bitcoin adoption. Companies holding crypto as treasury assets now face the same tax treatment as those holding traditional securities. This levels the playing field, removes billions in potential liabilities, and clears the path for more corporations to add Bitcoin to their balance sheets. The guidance remains interim, but tax experts expect it will become permanent law—cementing this victory for crypto treasury firms.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

The post Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “It’s a raid on American innovation that would deliver pennies to the Treasury while kneecapping the very engine of our economic and medical progress,” writes Pipes. Getty Images Washington is addicted to taxing success. Now, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is floating a plan to skim half the patent earnings from inventions developed at universities with federal funding. It’s being sold as a way to shore up programs like Social Security. In reality, it’s a raid on American innovation that would deliver pennies to the Treasury while kneecapping the very engine of our economic and medical progress. Yes, taxpayer dollars support early-stage research. But the real payoff comes later—in the jobs created, cures discovered, and industries launched when universities and private industry turn those discoveries into real products. By comparison, the sums at stake in patent licensing are trivial. Universities collectively earn only about $3.6 billion annually in patent income—less than the federal government spends on Social Security in a single day. Even confiscating half would barely register against a $6 trillion federal budget. And yet the damage from such a policy would be anything but trivial. The true return on taxpayer investment isn’t in licensing checks sent to Washington, but in the downstream economic activity that federally supported research unleashes. Thanks to the bipartisan Bayh-Dole Act of 1980, universities and private industry have powerful incentives to translate early-stage discoveries into real-world products. Before Bayh-Dole, the government hoarded patents from federally funded research, and fewer than 5% were ever licensed. Once universities could own and license their own inventions, innovation exploded. The result has been one of the best returns on investment in government history. Since 1996, university research has added nearly $2 trillion to U.S. industrial output, supported 6.5 million jobs, and launched more than 19,000 startups. Those companies pay…
Threshold
T$0.01216+1.84%
Union
U$0.006232+0.43%
RealLink
REAL$0.06805+0.87%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:26
CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

The post CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways CME Group will launch futures options for Solana (SOL) and XRP. The launch date is set for October 13, 2025. CME Group will launch futures options for Solana and XRP on October 13, 2025. The Chicago-based derivatives exchange will add the new crypto derivatives products to its existing digital asset offerings. The launch will provide institutional and retail traders with additional tools to hedge positions and speculate on price movements for both digital assets. The futures options will be based on CME’s existing Solana and XRP futures contracts. Trading will be conducted through CME Globex, the exchange’s electronic trading platform. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/cme-solana-xrp-futures-options-launch-2025/
Solana
SOL$160.87+1.53%
XRP
XRP$2.3043+2.38%
COM
COM$0.00463+6.68%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:07
Why Machine Learning Loves GPUs: Moore’s Law, Dennard Scaling, and the Rise of CUDA & HIP

Why Machine Learning Loves GPUs: Moore’s Law, Dennard Scaling, and the Rise of CUDA & HIP

Moore’s Law and Dennard Scaling drove explosive growth in computing power. But in the early 2000s, things hit a wall when transistors became so tiny. Multi-Core Processors let chip work on multiple tasks at once. This led to the rise of GPUs, which are built to handle thousands of tasks in parallel.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002009-4.69%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.008107+0.85%
Multichain
MULTI$0.04404-1.78%
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/06 14:11

Trending News

More

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

Why Machine Learning Loves GPUs: Moore’s Law, Dennard Scaling, and the Rise of CUDA & HIP

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Hit Moscow, St. Petersburg And Russia’s Economy

Elon Musk’s $1 trillion Tesla payout faces shareholder vote today

Quick Reads

More

What Are Tokenized Stocks? How They Work, Top Tokenized Stock Projects, and How to Trade Them on MEXC

What Is the x402 Protocol? How It Works, Top Ecosystem Projects, and How to Trade x402 Tokens on MEXC

What Is BinanceLife (币安人生)? Origins, Mechanism, Price Outlook, and How to Trade It on MEXC

How to Beat Inflation in 2025: Why More Users Are Choosing MEXC to Earn with USDT & USDC

Top 5 Crypto Exchange Tokens in 2025: BNB, OKB, BGB, MX, and GT — A Complete Comparison and Outlook

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,312.55
$103,312.55$103,312.55

-0.39%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,386.89
$3,386.89$3,386.89

-0.34%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2999
$2.2999$2.2999

+1.03%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.70
$160.70$160.70

+0.11%

mc_price_img_alt

Aster

ASTER

$1.0632
$1.0632$1.0632

-2.02%