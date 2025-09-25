The post Is $0.30 the launchpad or the trap? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Summary Pi Coin is trading near its all-time low, between $0.28 and $0.30. The crucial support zone is $0.30; staying above it could lead to a comeback. Targets for the upside are $0.34–$0.36 at first, and $0.38–$0.40 if momentum increases. A breakout above $0.40 might cause the PI to rise to $0.50 or higher. If it breaks below $0.30, there is a chance that it will drop to $0.25 to $0.22 according to Pi Coin price prediction analysts. The latest Pi Coin price prediction suggests a critical battle near the $0.30 level. Pi Coin is presently trading between $0.28 and $0.30, having fallen substantially from previous highs. The drop has made headlines as opinion shifts between cautious opportunism and skepticism about whether this is simply speculative excitement dissipating. The important zone around $0.30 has now become a battleground: will it serve as a comeback springboard, or will it crack under pressure and usher in further losses? Pi Coin price prediction market info PI coin 1d price chart, Source: crypto.news In contrast to the earlier projections of $0.32+ that were floated in previous analysis, PI is currently hovering in the $0.28 to $0.30 region. Crypto.com reports that Pi (PI) is trading at about $0.2829, with a low volume by cryptocurrency norms. The recent sentiment around PI can be described as “crashing” and interest waning; the sudden drop has brought the token near its lowest points ever. There is still disagreement among market participants: some believe accumulation is at low levels, while others caution that the collapse is a sign of fundamental weakness and declining confidence. According to reports, the Valor Pi ETP, which was introduced to provide institutional exposure, has only drawn roughly $3,400 in assets, indicating that demand has been low thus far. Additionally, PI’s steep drop has been linked… The post Is $0.30 the launchpad or the trap? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Summary Pi Coin is trading near its all-time low, between $0.28 and $0.30. The crucial support zone is $0.30; staying above it could lead to a comeback. Targets for the upside are $0.34–$0.36 at first, and $0.38–$0.40 if momentum increases. A breakout above $0.40 might cause the PI to rise to $0.50 or higher. If it breaks below $0.30, there is a chance that it will drop to $0.25 to $0.22 according to Pi Coin price prediction analysts. The latest Pi Coin price prediction suggests a critical battle near the $0.30 level. Pi Coin is presently trading between $0.28 and $0.30, having fallen substantially from previous highs. The drop has made headlines as opinion shifts between cautious opportunism and skepticism about whether this is simply speculative excitement dissipating. The important zone around $0.30 has now become a battleground: will it serve as a comeback springboard, or will it crack under pressure and usher in further losses? Pi Coin price prediction market info PI coin 1d price chart, Source: crypto.news In contrast to the earlier projections of $0.32+ that were floated in previous analysis, PI is currently hovering in the $0.28 to $0.30 region. Crypto.com reports that Pi (PI) is trading at about $0.2829, with a low volume by cryptocurrency norms. The recent sentiment around PI can be described as “crashing” and interest waning; the sudden drop has brought the token near its lowest points ever. There is still disagreement among market participants: some believe accumulation is at low levels, while others caution that the collapse is a sign of fundamental weakness and declining confidence. According to reports, the Valor Pi ETP, which was introduced to provide institutional exposure, has only drawn roughly $3,400 in assets, indicating that demand has been low thus far. Additionally, PI’s steep drop has been linked…

Is $0.30 the launchpad or the trap?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 18:30
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016038-5.68%
Pi Network
PI$0.27213-5.05%
NEAR
NEAR$2.838-6.08%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010169+1.95%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00552--%

Summary

  • Pi Coin is trading near its all-time low, between $0.28 and $0.30.
  • The crucial support zone is $0.30; staying above it could lead to a comeback.
  • Targets for the upside are $0.34–$0.36 at first, and $0.38–$0.40 if momentum increases.
  • A breakout above $0.40 might cause the PI to rise to $0.50 or higher.
  • If it breaks below $0.30, there is a chance that it will drop to $0.25 to $0.22 according to Pi Coin price prediction analysts.

The latest Pi Coin price prediction suggests a critical battle near the $0.30 level. Pi Coin is presently trading between $0.28 and $0.30, having fallen substantially from previous highs.

The drop has made headlines as opinion shifts between cautious opportunism and skepticism about whether this is simply speculative excitement dissipating.

The important zone around $0.30 has now become a battleground: will it serve as a comeback springboard, or will it crack under pressure and usher in further losses?

Pi Coin price prediction market info

PI coin 1d price chart, Source: crypto.news

In contrast to the earlier projections of $0.32+ that were floated in previous analysis, PI is currently hovering in the $0.28 to $0.30 region. Crypto.com reports that Pi (PI) is trading at about $0.2829, with a low volume by cryptocurrency norms.

The recent sentiment around PI can be described as “crashing” and interest waning; the sudden drop has brought the token near its lowest points ever.

There is still disagreement among market participants: some believe accumulation is at low levels, while others caution that the collapse is a sign of fundamental weakness and declining confidence. According to reports, the Valor Pi ETP, which was introduced to provide institutional exposure, has only drawn roughly $3,400 in assets, indicating that demand has been low thus far.

Additionally, PI’s steep drop has been linked to its growing correlation with Bitcoin, which is currently at roughly 0.74. This suggests that PI may see a collapse in tandem with Bitcoin’s weakening. Technically speaking, recent analysis points to oversold indications (such as the RSI falling below 30) as a sign that the current selloff may be approaching exhaustion. 

Even as execution concerns loom, developmental enhancements, like the impending protocol change from Version 19 to 23, foster optimism for structural improvements. 

Bull case for Pi Coin price

PI may attempt a comeback toward $0.34–$0.36, which has served as resistance in recent market action, if the $0.30 level can be held. According to some optimistic Pi Network forecasts, if demand and momentum improve, this may potentially reach $0.38 to $0.40. Analysts refer to recent technical patterns like falling wedges and double bottoms as possible starting points for upward reversals.

If institutional and retail demand increases, particularly with the help of additional exchange listings or improved protocol legitimacy, more benefits might become apparent.  For instance, community clues and hackathon announcements have sparked rumors about a Coinbase listing.

Some people believe that the Version 23 protocol upgrade, which incorporates decentralized KYC at the protocol level, could spark new investor interest. If sentiment, liquidity, and development all line up, PI may go for more ambitious zones between $0.50 and $0.55 if a clear push above $0.40 is made.

Bear case for Pi Coin price

If PI loses the $0.30 support firmly, there is room for a drop to $0.25, and possibly even $0.22-$0.20 in strong negative scenarios.  According to certain estimates, the recent all-time low of roughly $0.25 highlights this risk. 

The advent of hype-driven volatility, with no clear usefulness or acceptance, increases the risk of speculative unwind.  Weak altcoin markets in general could compound the decline, pulling PI even deeper.  Because of its strong link with Bitcoin, any decrease in BTC could amplify PI’s bearish pressure. 

The Pi Foundation’s token transfers, such as the 500 million PI movement recorded in recent weeks, raise concerns about insider positioning or looming selling pressure. Finally, the lackluster capital influx into the Valor Pi ETP implies that institutional confidence is still low, which may limit any lasting rally.

PI Coin price prediction based on current levels

PI coin support and resistance levels, Source: Tradingview

At this point, the fulcrum is $0.30. If PI can stay above that level, an upward trend into $0.34-$0.36 is possible, with further possibilities for $0.38-$0.40. A breakout over $0.40 would shift the perspective in favor of objectives in the $0.50+ range.

On the other hand, a breakdown below $0.30 might result in PI falling to $0.25 or possibly $0.22, with minimal structural support in place. Given the speculative character of PI today, the $0.30 level is a make-or-break point: a springboard for recovery or a trapdoor to deeper losses.

It should be noted that PI is a highly speculative asset at this time. The success or failure of its planned protocol changes, exchange listings, and real-world acceptance will all have a significant impact on the Pi Coin outlook.

Ultimately, the expectation among traders is that PI either stabilizes and builds higher or risks a prolonged downtrend, with each new move becoming a sharp projection of speculative market psychology.

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Source: https://crypto.news/pi-coin-price-prediction-0-30-launchpad-or-trap/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PayPal USD Goes Live on Stellar, Expanding Access to Stablecoin Payments

PayPal USD Goes Live on Stellar, Expanding Access to Stablecoin Payments

PayPal USD (PYUSD), the fully regulated U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin, is now live on the Stellar network, announced on Thursday. The launch marks a milestone for both PayPal and Stellar, extending PYUSD’s reach into new wallets, platforms, and business use cases across global payments. The announcement was made at the Stellar Meridian event in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, on September 18, a flagship annual gathering of blockchain leaders, investors, and policymakers. Expanding Access Through Stellar’s Ecosystem By deploying on Stellar, PYUSD integrates with wallets and platforms including Bitcoin.com, Chipper Cash, Decaf, Arculus, Meru, CiNKO, COCA, Lobstr, and others. This expansion alllows millions of users to access a stablecoin option designed for low-cost payments. “Expanding PYUSD to the Stellar network is an exciting step toward making stable, trusted digital dollars more accessible and useful worldwide,” said Corbin Fraser, CEO of Bitcoin.com. “By supporting PYUSD on Stellar, we’re enabling our millions of users to enjoy fast, low-cost transfers while strengthening the role of stablecoins in real-world payments.” Empowering Businesses and SMEs Beyond consumer payments, PYUSD on Stellar offers small and medium-sized businesses access to near-instant settlement and real-time working capital. Companies can use PYUSD to pay suppliers, manage inventory, or cover operational costs without the delays typically associated with traditional finance. According to Paypal liquidity providers can participate by backing these financing opportunities and earning potential returns linked to real-world commerce. This creates a virtuous cycle of faster payments, improved liquidity, and enhanced financial inclusion, explains PayPal. PYUSD’s fully backed reserves—held in U.S. dollar deposits, U.S. Treasuries, and similar cash equivalents—add trust and transparency. Oversight from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) ensures a high regulatory standard. PayPal Deepens Onchain Presence “PayPal continues to be at the forefront of payments, meeting our customers where they are — online, offline, and now onchain,” said May Zabaneh, Vice President of Crypto at PayPal. “Expanding PYUSD to Stellar broadens access to PYUSD and opens up new use cases and opportunities for seamless transactions for customers.” With this move, PayPal strengthens its role in the stablecoin ecosystem, offering consumers and enterprises a digital currency that bridges traditional finance with blockchain-powered efficiency. Stellar’s Growing Role in Digital Payments Stellar, which has processed over 20 billion operations across nearly 10 million accounts, provides a proven network for innovation in payments. Developers can integrate PYUSD into programmable payment solutions and enterprise-grade platforms using Stellar’s open-source SDKs and Soroban smart contracts. “Having a global leader like PayPal bring PYUSD to the Stellar network is a major step forward in how stablecoins can power real-world payments,” said Denelle Dixon, CEO of the Stellar Development Foundation. “This milestone sets the stage for broader adoption and innovation.”
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01614+13.66%
Share
CryptoNews2025/09/19 01:00
Share
AUD/USD holds above 0.6600 despite weak jobs report – BBH

AUD/USD holds above 0.6600 despite weak jobs report – BBH

The post AUD/USD holds above 0.6600 despite weak jobs report – BBH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AUD/USD is steady above 0.6600 after Australia’s August labor market report showed unexpected job losses and a sharp drop in full-time employment, raising doubts about the RBA’s ability to maintain a gradual easing pace, BBH FX analysts report. Australia loses jobs in August as full-time employment drops sharply “AUD/USD edged lower but is holding above key support at 0.6600. Australia’s August labor force report was unexpectedly weak. The economy lost -5.4k jobs (consensus: +21.0k) vs 26.5k in July, driven by a -40.9k decline in full-time employment (vs. +63.6k in July). Part-time employment increased 35.5k, reversing July’s loss.” “The unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.2% for a second consecutive month in August but the drop in the participation rate and decline in hours worked signal slack is building beneath the surface.” “The RBA has flagged that the pace of decline in the cash rate will largely be driven by labor market conditions. Today’s soft jobs report weakens the case for a gradual RBA easing path and is a headwind for AUD. For now, RBA cash rate futures continue to imply 50bps of easing over the next twelve months and the policy rate to bottom near 3.10%.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/aud-usd-holds-above-06600-despite-weak-jobs-report-bbh-202509181144
NEAR
NEAR$2.83-6.50%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016055-5.59%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 00:14
Share
Defiance launches Ethereum ETF combining leverage and options income strategy

Defiance launches Ethereum ETF combining leverage and options income strategy

Defiance has rolled out a first-of-its-kind product with the launch of ETHI, a leveraged Ethereum exchange-traded fund that blends amplified exposure with an options-driven income stream. Defiance has unveiled the Defiance Leveraged Long + Income Ethereum ETF (ETHI), the first…
Streamflow
STREAM$0.05641-1.55%
KIND
KIND$0.00232-22.79%
FUND
FUND$0.01715-22.04%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/19 15:11
Share

Trending News

More

PayPal USD Goes Live on Stellar, Expanding Access to Stablecoin Payments

AUD/USD holds above 0.6600 despite weak jobs report – BBH

Defiance launches Ethereum ETF combining leverage and options income strategy

Democrats Probe Trump Aides’ Links To Crypto And Major Chip Deals—NYT

Capital Group Now the Top Metaplanet Shareholder: Here’s How Much They Own