Is 888poker Legit? Everything You Need To Know Before Playing

With almost two decades in operation, 888poker has built a long-standing presence in the online poker industry. It boasts a high traffic with players from all over the world owing to its comprehensive gaming options, no-deposit bonuses, HUD compatibility, and functional software.

However, that is not to say the platform is not without its shortcomings. In fact, players often report lengthy verification times, slow withdrawals, unresponsive support, and unclear rakeback system, all of which have fueled doubts about its legitimacy. So, is 888poker legit?

What is 888poker?

888poker has established itself as one of the most recognizable platforms in the online poker industry over the past two decades. Originally launched in the early 2000s as part of the wider 888 Holdings group, the platform has grown to serve players across multiple regions.

Unlike smaller operators, it is backed by a publicly listed company, which adds a layer of transparency through regular financial disclosures and corporate governance requirements.