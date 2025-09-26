Is the internet we know dying? Explore the Dead Internet Theory: a chilling idea that AI and bots have already taken over most of the web, creating a sterile, manipulated digital ghost town.
Is AI Slowly Killing the Internet? The Dead Internet Theory Explained
A strange and unsettling idea has been spreading through the darker corners of online forums like 4chan and Reddit. It’s called the Dead Internet Theory, and it proposes a shocking reality: the internet as we knew it is already gone. In its place, a largely artificial landscape, populated by AI-generated content and bot accounts, is manipulated by corporations and governments to keep us docile and shopping.
This isn’t a theory about a future apocalypse; it’s a theory that the apocalypse has already happened, and we just haven’t noticed.
What is the Dead Internet Theory?
At its core, the Dead Internet Theory suggests that a significant majority of internet traffic and content is no longer generated by humans. Instead, it is created by:
