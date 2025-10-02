Is BBVA Leading a New Era in Crypto Trading?

Spain’s prominent banking institution, BBVA, has announced a pioneering collaboration with SGX FX, a tech firm based in Singapore, to enable direct cryptocurrency trading for retail clients. This endeavor positions BBVA as one of the first European banks to offer such a feature, primarily focusing initially on seamless, round-the-clock Bitcoin and Ethereum transactions.
