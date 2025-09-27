The post Is Bitcoin Inferior to Gold? Schiff Points to BTC/Gold Ratio Drop appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin vs gold debate reemerged after Schiff said BTC is in a stealth bear market. Is Bitcoin inferior to gold? Schiff cites a 22% decline in BTC/gold ratio. Bitcoin gold correlation slips as supporters cite BTC’s long-term outperformance. Economist and gold advocate Peter Schiff renewed his criticism of Bitcoin, this time arguing the cryptocurrency has been in a “stealth bear market” when measured in gold. Schiff, in a post on X, pointed out that, when measured in gold, Bitcoin is down 22% from its August 2025 high and 20% from its November 2021 peak. His reasoning was one Bitcoin today, at about $109,702, equals roughly 29 ounces of gold at spot prices near $3,773 per ounce. At Bitcoin’s August 14 peak of $124,128, that ratio was almost 37 ounces, and in November 2021 it stood at 35.6 ounces.  For Schiff, this falling ratio shows why Bitcoin is inferior to gold, and why Schiff has consistently framed gold as a more reliable hedge against inflation compared to Bitcoin. Related: If You Bought Gold Instead of Bitcoin or MicroStrategy, You’re Up 27%, Says Peter Schiff Bitcoin Supporters Push Back Bitcoin supporters quickly responded to Schiff’s comments. John Ratcliff, a Bitcoin investor, said the two assets are not in conflict and can both thrive in periods of rising inflation. “When hyperinflation comes, both bitcoin and gold will continue to do very well,” Ratcliff said. Others reminded readers of Schiff’s past calls, including his 2018 prediction that Bitcoin, then at $3,800, would crash to $750. Instead, the cryptocurrency rose to over $100,000 in subsequent years, far outpacing gold’s growth. These responses reflect the familiar bitcoin vs gold debate that has divided investors for years. Gold loyalists stress the metal’s historic stability. Bitcoin advocates point to its adoption curve and its stronger long-term returns. Bitcoin… The post Is Bitcoin Inferior to Gold? Schiff Points to BTC/Gold Ratio Drop appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin vs gold debate reemerged after Schiff said BTC is in a stealth bear market. Is Bitcoin inferior to gold? Schiff cites a 22% decline in BTC/gold ratio. Bitcoin gold correlation slips as supporters cite BTC’s long-term outperformance. Economist and gold advocate Peter Schiff renewed his criticism of Bitcoin, this time arguing the cryptocurrency has been in a “stealth bear market” when measured in gold. Schiff, in a post on X, pointed out that, when measured in gold, Bitcoin is down 22% from its August 2025 high and 20% from its November 2021 peak. His reasoning was one Bitcoin today, at about $109,702, equals roughly 29 ounces of gold at spot prices near $3,773 per ounce. At Bitcoin’s August 14 peak of $124,128, that ratio was almost 37 ounces, and in November 2021 it stood at 35.6 ounces.  For Schiff, this falling ratio shows why Bitcoin is inferior to gold, and why Schiff has consistently framed gold as a more reliable hedge against inflation compared to Bitcoin. Related: If You Bought Gold Instead of Bitcoin or MicroStrategy, You’re Up 27%, Says Peter Schiff Bitcoin Supporters Push Back Bitcoin supporters quickly responded to Schiff’s comments. John Ratcliff, a Bitcoin investor, said the two assets are not in conflict and can both thrive in periods of rising inflation. “When hyperinflation comes, both bitcoin and gold will continue to do very well,” Ratcliff said. Others reminded readers of Schiff’s past calls, including his 2018 prediction that Bitcoin, then at $3,800, would crash to $750. Instead, the cryptocurrency rose to over $100,000 in subsequent years, far outpacing gold’s growth. These responses reflect the familiar bitcoin vs gold debate that has divided investors for years. Gold loyalists stress the metal’s historic stability. Bitcoin advocates point to its adoption curve and its stronger long-term returns. Bitcoin…

Is Bitcoin Inferior to Gold? Schiff Points to BTC/Gold Ratio Drop

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 23:03
Bitcoin
BTC$109,325.34-0.56%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011241-27.53%
NEAR
NEAR$2.7-2.98%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002843-0.24%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07569+1.05%
  • Bitcoin vs gold debate reemerged after Schiff said BTC is in a stealth bear market.
  • Is Bitcoin inferior to gold? Schiff cites a 22% decline in BTC/gold ratio.
  • Bitcoin gold correlation slips as supporters cite BTC’s long-term outperformance.

Economist and gold advocate Peter Schiff renewed his criticism of Bitcoin, this time arguing the cryptocurrency has been in a “stealth bear market” when measured in gold.

Schiff, in a post on X, pointed out that, when measured in gold, Bitcoin is down 22% from its August 2025 high and 20% from its November 2021 peak.

His reasoning was one Bitcoin today, at about $109,702, equals roughly 29 ounces of gold at spot prices near $3,773 per ounce. At Bitcoin’s August 14 peak of $124,128, that ratio was almost 37 ounces, and in November 2021 it stood at 35.6 ounces. 

For Schiff, this falling ratio shows why Bitcoin is inferior to gold, and why Schiff has consistently framed gold as a more reliable hedge against inflation compared to Bitcoin.

Related: If You Bought Gold Instead of Bitcoin or MicroStrategy, You’re Up 27%, Says Peter Schiff

Bitcoin Supporters Push Back

Bitcoin supporters quickly responded to Schiff’s comments. John Ratcliff, a Bitcoin investor, said the two assets are not in conflict and can both thrive in periods of rising inflation. “When hyperinflation comes, both bitcoin and gold will continue to do very well,” Ratcliff said.

Others reminded readers of Schiff’s past calls, including his 2018 prediction that Bitcoin, then at $3,800, would crash to $750. Instead, the cryptocurrency rose to over $100,000 in subsequent years, far outpacing gold’s growth.

These responses reflect the familiar bitcoin vs gold debate that has divided investors for years. Gold loyalists stress the metal’s historic stability. Bitcoin advocates point to its adoption curve and its stronger long-term returns.

Bitcoin and Gold Performance Data Shows Contrast

Several investors highlighted performance figures to counter Schiff’s claims. Between September 2020 and September 2025, Bitcoin rose from $10,749 to $109,541, marking a return of about 919%. Over the same period, gold increased from $1,861 to $3,790 per ounce, a return of just 104%. 

Marcus Burelius, a market observer, accused Schiff of “cherry-picking dates” to emphasize gold’s edge. He argued that Bitcoin’s stronger long-term gains demonstrate its ability to compete with traditional safe-haven assets. The bitcoin-gold correlation is not straightforward in that ratios may shift, but over five years Bitcoin has been offering far higher returns.

The disagreement reflects a broader divide in financial markets on whether gold is the better investment emphasizing the metal’s historic role as a stable store of value over Bitcoin’s higher returns and growing adoption.

Related: Bitcoin (BTC) Price Must Break $116,800 to Go “Explosive,” Says Top Analyst

Schiff insists gold remains the only reliable hedge. Bitcoin advocates critique Schiff underestimates how fast digital adoption is changing investor portfolios. What is clear though is, Bitcoin’s price when measured in gold, has weakened in recent months, giving Schiff a new ammunition.

But the long-term comparison still favors Bitcoin, and that is why the bitcoin vs gold debate will continue to dominate conversations among investors.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/is-bitcoin-inferior-to-gold-schiff-points-to-btc-gold-ratio-drop/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Zhao Changpeng posted that "TWT token is expanding its use cases", and TWT rose by more than 37% in 24 hours.

Zhao Changpeng posted that "TWT token is expanding its use cases", and TWT rose by more than 37% in 24 hours.

PANews reported on September 19 that Zhao Changpeng retweeted the tweet " Trust Wallet Updates Token Litepaper " and said: "The TWT token was originally just an experiment. The price of FDV rose quickly. They destroyed 99% of the supply, but there were not many use cases. Now, (use cases) are expanding." Coingecko data shows that the price of TWT token is currently $1.1, with a 24-hour increase of 37.6%.
1
1$0.009197-5.32%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004068-0.90%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07572+1.16%
Share
PANews2025/09/19 12:48
Share
Pi Coin Founders Stress Ecosystem Impact

Pi Coin Founders Stress Ecosystem Impact

Over recent weeks, Pi Coin has witnessed a dramatic decline, shedding over 50% of its value. Despite this downturn, the project’s founders, Nicolas Kokkalis and Chengdiao Fan, continue to spotlight the ecosystem’s growth and long-term vision.Continue Reading:Pi Coin Founders Stress Ecosystem Impact
Pi Network
PI$0.26578-1.86%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002817-0.31%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/27 22:27
Share
South Park prediction markets als nieuwe crypto speeltuin

South Park prediction markets als nieuwe crypto speeltuin

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   In de aflevering “Conflict of Interest” neemt South Park de wereld van prediction markets flink op de hak. Terwijl de aflevering nog moest verschijnen, waren handelaren al druk bezig met speculeren over wat er precies in de show zou gebeuren. Fictie en realiteit lopen opvallend in elkaar over. Ze raken elkaar precies op het snijvlak van nieuws en absurditeit. Satire en spot rond prediction markets De aflevering Conflict of Interest zoomt in op prediction markets via een schoolklas die fanatiek weddenschappen afsluit in een app die sterk lijkt op Kalshi of Polymarket. De onderwerpen die voorbijkomen zijn al even gevarieerd als absurd: van de uitkomst van conflicten in het Midden-Oosten tot de inhoud van de schoollunch en het geslacht van een nog ongeboren baby. Het is typische South Park-humor: grof, ongefilterd en vol knipogen naar de actualiteit. De Amerikaanse toezichthouders CFTC en FCC krijgen ook een sneer en worden in de aflevering ironisch neergezet als “hoogst professionele strategische adviseurs”. Donald Trump Jr. duikt eveneens op in het script, niet letterlijk, maar wel als verwijzing. Hij trad vorig jaar toe tot Polymarket’s adviesraad en werd eerder dit jaar nog genoemd als strategisch adviseur bij Kalshi. Daarmee krijgt de satire ook een extra laag: de grens tussen politieke invloed, financiële markten en media wordt messcherp belicht. Opvallend genoeg schuurt de inhoud van de aflevering tegen echte ontwikkelingen aan. Zo besloot de CFTC in mei haar bezwaar tegen Kalshi’s politieke contracten in te trekken na een gerechtelijke uitspraak. En Polymarket kreeg op 3 september een no-action letter van diezelfde toezichthouder, waardoor het even ademruimte kreeg. De timing van de aflevering voelt dan ook verre van toeval. De aflevering raakt ook grotere thema’s, zoals de vrijheid van meningsuiting en de grenzen van satire. Denk bijvoorbeeld aan Jimmy Kimmel, wiens politieke segmenten de laatste tijd zijn bewerkt of zelfs verwijderd, onder druk van netwerken of publieke backlash. South Park lijkt zich daar weinig van aan te trekken en blijft vasthouden aan zijn rauwe, ongefilterde stijl. Juist in een tijd waarin censuur vaker voorkomt, voelt die houding verfrissend en broodnodig. Prediction markets just made their first appearance on South Park. They describe @Polymarket as “online, peer-to-peer betting”, a “social platform” where “People can make any bet they want, and then other users take them up on it.” If you had no idea what a prediction market… pic.twitter.com/KeASgaO0GH — Bankless (@BanklessHQ) September 26, 2025 Handelaren gokken op woorden en thema’s in de aflevering Opvallend genoeg werd de aflevering zelf het middelpunt van speculatie op prediction markets. Op het platform Myriad werd druk gespeculeerd over de inhoud van de show. De kans dat namen als Polymarket, Kalshi of Myriad genoemd zouden worden? Zo’n 31,7%, met een totale inzet van ongeveer $11.400. En dat is nog maar het begin. Er waren ook weddenschappen over het aantal keren dat het woord “prediction” zou vallen (71% kans), of “Trump” zou opduiken (45% kans), en zelfs of het woord “dildo” zou worden uitgesproken. De kans daarop werd ingeschat op 55%. Bizar eigenlijk, dat mensen geld inzetten op iets wat puur satire is. De bedragen zijn bescheiden, maar illustreren hoe prediction markets inmiddels ook hun plek hebben gevonden in de popcultuur. De kans dat termen als “crypto” of “Bitcoin” voorbij zouden komen, lag rond de 31%, met zo’n $2.000 aan inzet. Ook werd er gespeculeerd op de kans dat South Park helemaal zou worden stopgezet. Dat scenario werd volgens de markt slechts 7% waarschijnlijk geacht. Wow, just saw the new South Park episode—hilarious take on MetaMask and Polymarket! The token launch prediction had me laughing out loud. @MetaMask_eth @Polymarket #SouthPark #CryptoHumor” pic.twitter.com/BBW9jGYWnS — Bird (@BirdPet) September 27, 2025 Spot als marktmechanisme Er zit meer achter South Park prediction markets dan een paar scherpe grappen alleen. Het is een knap geconstrueerde mix van satire, technologie en maatschappelijke analyse. South Park laat zien dat het nog altijd scherpe onderwerpen durft aan te snijden. In een medialandschap dat steeds vaker wordt gesnoeid en bijgestuurd, blijft South Park een plek waar satire nog voluit mag klinken. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht South Park prediction markets als nieuwe crypto speeltuin is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
MetYa
MET$0.2272-0.35%
Wink
LIKE$0.007933+3.60%
OP
OP$0.6674+0.28%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/27 22:46
Share

Trending News

More

Zhao Changpeng posted that "TWT token is expanding its use cases", and TWT rose by more than 37% in 24 hours.

Pi Coin Founders Stress Ecosystem Impact

South Park prediction markets als nieuwe crypto speeltuin

RMC MINING Secures $60M Ripple， Deal to Boost Bitcoin Mining Capacity

Stellar (XLM) Price Eyes $0.4, One Last Hurdle in Way