Is Bitcoin Price Going to Crash? Schiff, Van de Poppe, and Others Weigh In

Crypto markets took a hit over the weekend with Bitcoin and Ether seeing sharp declines. While some see this as a temporary dip before new highs, Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff warns that it could signal deeper trouble for the coin.

Let us break down what the analysts are saying and key warning signs to watch for ahead.

Peter Schiff Flags Bitcoin Weakness

Peter Schiff shared in a recent post on X that Bitcoin’s recent drop below $109K, down 13% from its high in less than two weeks, is a serious warning. Despite all the hype and corporate buying, he sees this weakness as a cause of concern.

Schiff predicts a possible decline to around $75K, just below MSTR’s average cost, and advises selling now to buy back lower.

Bitcoin CME Gaps- What Analysts Are Watching

Altcoin Sherpa explains that Bitcoin often “fills gaps” seen in CME charts and volume profiles. After a big surge in Nov 2024, BTC had a gap between $75K–$90K. Over the following weeks, the price traded within that range, consolidating before eventually moving higher.

Investor Ted also believes that Bitcoin may be in a distribution phase, with whales selling, ETF outflows, and corporate buying slowing down. He highlighted a CME gap around $94K–$96K, which he says cannot be ignored.

Three Scenarios for Bitcoin Price

Altcoin Sherpa has outlined three possible paths for Bitcoin.

Sideways trading: A “chop fest,” with September consolidating between $100K–$115K before resuming the uptrend in late Q4 2025.

Quick rebound: Where BTC recovers fast and could spike by October if market conditions stay supportive.

Major retrace: With macro pressures pushing BTC toward $75K and a prolonged period of consolidation before the next uptrend in Q2 2026.

Key Bitcoin Levels to Watch

Several analysts have shared the levels they are tracking closely.

Analyst Michael Van De Poppe says it’s “Buy the dip season.” If Bitcoin bounces back and reclaims $114K, a new all-time high could be on the horizon. But if it weakens, then he is watching for $103K next.

CrediBULL crypto sees $107K–$110K as a crucial zone for a potential reversal. A fall below $105K would not mean the bull market is over; it just means that a deeper correction is likely. The bigger picture stays intact unless BTC drops under $74K.

Analysts continue to predict upside for Bitcoin to $145k-150k after September correction.

The next few weeks could prove crucial for Bitcoin. According to some, the signals show trouble while others are confident that the bull run is here to stay. Stay tuned to Coinpedia for updates that could shape your strategy!