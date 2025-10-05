Bitcoin recently achieved unprecedented highs during an otherwise quiet trading day, leaving experts and traders buzzing with speculation about the coming days. Known under the pseudonym DaanCrypto, a prominent cryptocurrency analyst, noted that while Bitcoin’s price skyrocketed, altcoins did not reflect a similar upward momentum.
Continue Reading:Is Bitcoin’s Recent Record Surge Signaling a Market Shift?
Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/is-bitcoins-recent-record-surge-signaling-a-market-shift