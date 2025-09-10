Is BlackRock setting the stage for $120K?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 09:18
NEAR
NEAR$2.666+1.98%
Threshold
T$0.01649+1.10%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,457.49-0.25%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10164+0.25%
Movement
MOVE$0.1276+1.51%
Stage
STAGE$0.000042+17.64%

Key Takeaways 

BlackRock’s ETF dominance with a Derivatives surge shows institutions and speculators aligned, while cooling Futures and a falling NVT ratio suggest healthier conditions for a potential breakout.

BlackRock’s IBIT ETF now commands the Bitcoin [BTC] ETF landscape with 751,283 BTC, representing nearly 58% of all holdings. 

Fidelity trails with 200,956 BTC, showing a wide gap that highlights BlackRock’s dominance. At press time, Bitcoin traded at $112,960, up 1.01% daily while consolidating near a critical level.

Having said that, this concentration raised concerns that Bitcoin’s next directional move may depend more on BlackRock’s flows than broader market forces. Institutional positioning stayed the key driver.

Are cooling Futures a warning for Bitcoin traders?

AMBCrypto analyzed the Futures Volume Bubble Map that indicated a cooling phase. It reflected reduced speculative demand in leveraged markets. 

In contextual terms, it meant that traders are becoming cautious after heightened activity earlier in the week.

Consequently, declining Futures activity could also reflect hesitation in taking aggressive positions, especially with ETF flows dominating the headlines. 

Since Futures often acted as a short-term barometer of sentiment – this, in turn, left participants recalibrating ahead of volatility.

Source: CryptoQuant

Does NVT ratio point to healthier valuations?

At press time, Bitcoin’s Network Value to Transaction (NVT) Ratio dropped 34%, reaching 27.93 at press time. 

This decline suggests that the network is becoming more efficient relative to its market valuation.

While a lower NVT often indicates healthier, more grounded valuations, it doesn’t fully rule out the risk of market over-exuberance. 

Traders should remain cautiously optimistic and rely on on-chain metrics to validate the strength and sustainability of the current trend.

Source: CryptoQuant

Why are Bitcoin Derivatives flashing speculative interest?

Bitcoin Derivatives markets saw explosive activity, with trading Volume surging 69.54% to $73.59 billion. Also, Open Interest (OI) rose modestly by 3.6% to $82.29 billion, as of writing, showing steady positioning.

However, Options activity took center stage, with Options Volume spiking 170.85% to $4.48 billion and Options OI climbing 4.03% to $53.23 billion. 

Therefore, traders are increasingly turning to derivatives to hedge or speculate, amplifying potential volatility. 

This surge in Options and Futures together shows growing speculative appetite, which, if sustained, could amplify Bitcoin’s next price swing significantly.

Source: CoinGlass

Can Bitcoin rely on ETFs or derivatives for its next breakout?

BlackRock’s commanding ETF share highlighted institutional control. Futures cooling hinted at fading retail aggression.

Meanwhile, the lower NVT Ratio showed healthier valuations, and derivatives activity reflected speculative drive.

This mix suggested Bitcoin’s next breakout could depend on ETF flows combined with derivatives positioning, setting the stage for a decisive move.

Next: BONK – Why THIS pattern hints at a possible 72% rally

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/will-blackrocks-58-bitcoin-etf-share-dictate-btcs-next-move/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Funds are mainly concentrated in RWA, payment and infra; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completed the fundraising of US$222 million for its second fund.
SEED
SEED$0.001026-0.58%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000008+5.26%
FUND
FUND$0.018-40.00%
Share
PANews2025/05/05 11:31
Share
SEAL: Largest NPM Cryptocurrency Attack Stole Under $50

SEAL: Largest NPM Cryptocurrency Attack Stole Under $50

In a surprise revelation about Cryptocurrency, SEAL has revealed what they call the “largest NPM supply chain attack in crypto history” – an event that resulted in financial loss of $50. This highlights both potency and specialities in the modern cyber threats. SEAL discloses that hackers broke into the Node Package Manager (NPM) on Tuesday. […]
NODE
NODE$0.08298-0.78%
CyberConnect
CYBER$1.8329+2.35%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/10 10:30
Share
AI company Cognition secures over $400 million in funding led by Founders Fund

AI company Cognition secures over $400 million in funding led by Founders Fund

PANews reported on September 10th that Cognition announced it has secured over $400 million in new funding, bringing its post-money valuation to $10.2 billion. This round was led by Founders Fund, with participation from existing investors including Lux , 8VC , Neo , and Elad Gil, as well as new investors such as Bain Capital Ventures and D1 Capital. Cognition is committed to advancing the field of AI coding agents.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1541+2.46%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002854-4.09%
FUND
FUND$0.018-40.00%
Share
PANews2025/09/10 10:21
Share

Trending News

More

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

SEAL: Largest NPM Cryptocurrency Attack Stole Under $50

AI company Cognition secures over $400 million in funding led by Founders Fund

Robinhood builds financial social media superapp for traders

NPM Hack Shows Supply Chain Threats Still Endanger Crypto