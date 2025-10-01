ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
The post Is blockchain key to ending corruption in the Philippines? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Is blockchain key to ending corruption in the Philippines? With the Philippines reeling from revelations of billions of pesos unaccounted for in “ghost projects” within the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), many Filipinos are asking the same question: How did we get here? How could such vast sums, funded by taxpayers, slip through the cracks of government oversight? On September 30, a bold step was taken to confront the problem head-on. The DPWH signed a memorandum of agreement with the Blockchain Council of the Philippines (BCP), with support from the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), to launch Integrity Chain—a blockchain-based initiative designed to track government projects from budget release to completion. The goal: to make every peso spent on public infrastructure visible, verifiable, and tamper-proof. “Integrity Chain ensures that every contract is recorded securely, verified independently, and visible to the public,” explained Donald Lim, founding president of the BCP. “It turns infrastructure data into a living, verifiable public record, co-owned by society, as every public record should be. This is urgent because public trust in government is eroding.” A department at the breaking point For DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon, the project can’t come soon enough. Known for his candor, Dizon admitted the magnitude of the challenge he inherited. “It’s really unbelievable to me how corrupt this institution has become,” Dizon said. “The decay stems from a total lack of transparency. DPWH is a very decentralized organization; 300 district offices, 20,000 to 25,000 projects every year and no monitoring. Nobody has eyes on the process. They are their own little kingdoms, and they are the kings. But hopefully with this [blockchain], that will change.” Dizon stressed that blockchain‘s strength lies in its design. “Simply put, blockchain provides a lot of eyes on something. There are… The post Is blockchain key to ending corruption in the Philippines? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Is blockchain key to ending corruption in the Philippines? With the Philippines reeling from revelations of billions of pesos unaccounted for in “ghost projects” within the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), many Filipinos are asking the same question: How did we get here? How could such vast sums, funded by taxpayers, slip through the cracks of government oversight? On September 30, a bold step was taken to confront the problem head-on. The DPWH signed a memorandum of agreement with the Blockchain Council of the Philippines (BCP), with support from the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), to launch Integrity Chain—a blockchain-based initiative designed to track government projects from budget release to completion. The goal: to make every peso spent on public infrastructure visible, verifiable, and tamper-proof. “Integrity Chain ensures that every contract is recorded securely, verified independently, and visible to the public,” explained Donald Lim, founding president of the BCP. “It turns infrastructure data into a living, verifiable public record, co-owned by society, as every public record should be. This is urgent because public trust in government is eroding.” A department at the breaking point For DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon, the project can’t come soon enough. Known for his candor, Dizon admitted the magnitude of the challenge he inherited. “It’s really unbelievable to me how corrupt this institution has become,” Dizon said. “The decay stems from a total lack of transparency. DPWH is a very decentralized organization; 300 district offices, 20,000 to 25,000 projects every year and no monitoring. Nobody has eyes on the process. They are their own little kingdoms, and they are the kings. But hopefully with this [blockchain], that will change.” Dizon stressed that blockchain‘s strength lies in its design. “Simply put, blockchain provides a lot of eyes on something. There are…

Is blockchain key to ending corruption in the Philippines?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 19:01
COM
COM$0.004632+7.19%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.02913+2.03%
GET
GET$0.000966+12.32%
SphereX
HERE$0.0001--%
  1. Homepage
  2. >
  3. News
  4. >
  5. Business
  6. >
  7. Is blockchain key to ending corruption in the Philippines?

With the Philippines reeling from revelations of billions of pesos unaccounted for in “ghost projects” within the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), many Filipinos are asking the same question: How did we get here? How could such vast sums, funded by taxpayers, slip through the cracks of government oversight?

On September 30, a bold step was taken to confront the problem head-on. The DPWH signed a memorandum of agreement with the Blockchain Council of the Philippines (BCP), with support from the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), to launch Integrity Chain—a blockchain-based initiative designed to track government projects from budget release to completion. The goal: to make every peso spent on public infrastructure visible, verifiable, and tamper-proof.

“Integrity Chain ensures that every contract is recorded securely, verified independently, and visible to the public,” explained Donald Lim, founding president of the BCP. “It turns infrastructure data into a living, verifiable public record, co-owned by society, as every public record should be. This is urgent because public trust in government is eroding.”

A department at the breaking point

For DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon, the project can’t come soon enough. Known for his candor, Dizon admitted the magnitude of the challenge he inherited.

“It’s really unbelievable to me how corrupt this institution has become,” Dizon said. “The decay stems from a total lack of transparency. DPWH is a very decentralized organization; 300 district offices, 20,000 to 25,000 projects every year and no monitoring. Nobody has eyes on the process. They are their own little kingdoms, and they are the kings. But hopefully with this [blockchain], that will change.”

Dizon stressed that blockchain‘s strength lies in its design.

“Simply put, blockchain provides a lot of eyes on something. There are multiple eyes, and they don’t know each other. They can’t collude.”

How the system will work

The Integrity Chain will begin with a proof of concept, logging DPWH’s foreign-assisted projects from budget release to completion. Every transaction will be timestamped and recorded on a decentralized ledger. Validators will come not only from government but also from trade groups, NGOs, academe, and media; creating a multi-sector watchdog network.

Funding will come from an independent blind trust to shield the project from political influence.

“The only way this will fail,” Lim warned, “is if those who are here today later refuse to participate. Everyone must play an active role.”

DICT Secretary Henry Aguda, who helped push the initiative, underscored the administration’s urgency.

“President Marcos mandated us to use technology and to put a stop to corruption. Enough excuses, enough corruption. We want a government that is truthful, clear, and responsible. Through blockchain and artificial intelligence, every contract, every disbursement, every project is imprinted. You cannot erase or change it. Every entry is timestamped, traceable, and open for validation by civil society. This is true transparency.”

Back to the top ↑

The technology behind the promise

But what blockchain is powering this? The pilot is being built on BayaniChain, a homegrown platform already in use by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) for select budget monitoring projects. BayaniChain itself runs on Polygon, a Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum.

The question, however, is one of scale. If blockchain were rolled out across every Philippine government agency, covering millions of daily transactions, can the infrastructure handle it? Polygon describes its network as designed for scalability, but government-grade adoption will test its limits.

“There has to be a minimum viable product first,” Lim emphasized. “We will experiment with this before we push it forward.”

Back to the top ↑

From pilot to nationwide reform

Integrity Chain isn’t the first blockchain experiment in Philippine governance, but its design sets it apart. Instead of relying solely on government validators, the system invites independent validators from multiple sectors to ensure no single party can manipulate records.

For reform advocates, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

“This is what the whole government needs, not just DPWH,” Dizon said. “From the budget process to procurement, to awarding contracts, to project implementation and payment; everyone should be watching.”

Aguda envisions a future in which every government transaction, even votes, is recorded on the blockchain.

“Together we can break the chains of corruption,” he declared. “We can build a Bagong Pilipinas where every peso is protected, every project is accountable, and every Filipino is part of the change.”

Back to the top ↑

The road ahead

Skeptics caution that technology alone cannot solve corruption. Blockchain can create a public, immutable record, but it will require relentless participation from citizens, validators, and institutions to ensure data is entered accurately and monitored continuously.

Still, the launch of Integrity Chain marks a turning point. For a nation weary of scandal, it signals a willingness to try something new and to shine a light on a system long shrouded in secrecy.

As Dizon put it, “The brazenness comes from the simple fact that nobody has eyes on these people. Blockchain offers a real opportunity to change that.”

Back to the top ↑

Watch: Philippines is ready to implement blockchain

frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen>

Source: https://coingeek.com/is-blockchain-key-to-ending-corruption-in-the-philippines/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

The post Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “It’s a raid on American innovation that would deliver pennies to the Treasury while kneecapping the very engine of our economic and medical progress,” writes Pipes. Getty Images Washington is addicted to taxing success. Now, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is floating a plan to skim half the patent earnings from inventions developed at universities with federal funding. It’s being sold as a way to shore up programs like Social Security. In reality, it’s a raid on American innovation that would deliver pennies to the Treasury while kneecapping the very engine of our economic and medical progress. Yes, taxpayer dollars support early-stage research. But the real payoff comes later—in the jobs created, cures discovered, and industries launched when universities and private industry turn those discoveries into real products. By comparison, the sums at stake in patent licensing are trivial. Universities collectively earn only about $3.6 billion annually in patent income—less than the federal government spends on Social Security in a single day. Even confiscating half would barely register against a $6 trillion federal budget. And yet the damage from such a policy would be anything but trivial. The true return on taxpayer investment isn’t in licensing checks sent to Washington, but in the downstream economic activity that federally supported research unleashes. Thanks to the bipartisan Bayh-Dole Act of 1980, universities and private industry have powerful incentives to translate early-stage discoveries into real-world products. Before Bayh-Dole, the government hoarded patents from federally funded research, and fewer than 5% were ever licensed. Once universities could own and license their own inventions, innovation exploded. The result has been one of the best returns on investment in government history. Since 1996, university research has added nearly $2 trillion to U.S. industrial output, supported 6.5 million jobs, and launched more than 19,000 startups. Those companies pay…
Threshold
T$0.01216+1.84%
Union
U$0.006232+0.43%
RealLink
REAL$0.06805+0.87%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:26
CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

The post CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways CME Group will launch futures options for Solana (SOL) and XRP. The launch date is set for October 13, 2025. CME Group will launch futures options for Solana and XRP on October 13, 2025. The Chicago-based derivatives exchange will add the new crypto derivatives products to its existing digital asset offerings. The launch will provide institutional and retail traders with additional tools to hedge positions and speculate on price movements for both digital assets. The futures options will be based on CME’s existing Solana and XRP futures contracts. Trading will be conducted through CME Globex, the exchange’s electronic trading platform. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/cme-solana-xrp-futures-options-launch-2025/
Solana
SOL$160.87+1.53%
XRP
XRP$2.3043+2.38%
COM
COM$0.00463+6.68%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:07
Why Machine Learning Loves GPUs: Moore’s Law, Dennard Scaling, and the Rise of CUDA & HIP

Why Machine Learning Loves GPUs: Moore’s Law, Dennard Scaling, and the Rise of CUDA & HIP

Moore’s Law and Dennard Scaling drove explosive growth in computing power. But in the early 2000s, things hit a wall when transistors became so tiny. Multi-Core Processors let chip work on multiple tasks at once. This led to the rise of GPUs, which are built to handle thousands of tasks in parallel.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002009-4.69%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.008107+0.85%
Multichain
MULTI$0.04404-1.78%
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/06 14:11

Trending News

More

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

Why Machine Learning Loves GPUs: Moore’s Law, Dennard Scaling, and the Rise of CUDA & HIP

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Hit Moscow, St. Petersburg And Russia’s Economy

Elon Musk’s $1 trillion Tesla payout faces shareholder vote today

Quick Reads

More

What Are Tokenized Stocks? How They Work, Top Tokenized Stock Projects, and How to Trade Them on MEXC

What Is the x402 Protocol? How It Works, Top Ecosystem Projects, and How to Trade x402 Tokens on MEXC

What Is BinanceLife (币安人生)? Origins, Mechanism, Price Outlook, and How to Trade It on MEXC

How to Beat Inflation in 2025: Why More Users Are Choosing MEXC to Earn with USDT & USDC

Top 5 Crypto Exchange Tokens in 2025: BNB, OKB, BGB, MX, and GT — A Complete Comparison and Outlook

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,313.41
$103,313.41$103,313.41

-0.39%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,386.70
$3,386.70$3,386.70

-0.34%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2999
$2.2999$2.2999

+1.03%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.74
$160.74$160.74

+0.13%

mc_price_img_alt

Aster

ASTER

$1.0645
$1.0645$1.0645

-1.90%