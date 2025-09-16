Is BlockDag Done? Remittix Voted By Analysts As The Best Crypto Presale To Buy Now

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/16 22:30
Moonveil
MORE$0.09058+6.01%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01791-3.18%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00593+0.67%

BlockDAG is an exciting innovation in the crypto world. It offers better efficiency and faster transactions by allowing multiple blocks to process transactions at once. But while BlockDAG has its advantages, Remittix (RTX) is gaining even more attention. Analysts are now calling Remittix the best crypto presale to buy right now, with its strong security, growing community, and exciting features like a live wallet beta and 15% USDT referral rewards.

BlockDAG: A New Approach to Blockchain Technology

BlockDAG is a modern form of blockchain technology that is meant to address the problems that confront conventional blockchains, such as scalability and speed. It combines the blockchain and the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) technologies, which are utilised to make the transactions quicker, more productive, and decentralized. Unlike the regular blockchains that follow a linear structure, BlockDAG is founded on a graph-like structure. This allows each block to reference multiple previous blocks, enabling parallel processing of transactions and improving overall performance.

BlockDAG integrates the security of blockchain with the speed and flexibility of DAGs. The transactions are confirmed all at once rather than in a linear order, creating a faster, more efficient network. Multiple transactions can also be processed at the same time, speeding up confirmation times and increasing the network’s capacity.

While BlockDAG technology is powerful and efficient, new crypto projects are now coming to the forefront. One project that analysts are particularly excited about is Remittix (RTX), often tipped as the best crypto presale to buy right now.

Remittix: The Best Crypto Presale to Buy Now

As BlockDAG technology advances, Remittix (RTX) is rising fast in the crypto space. The project has been gaining significant traction, and many experts agree that Remittix is currently the best crypto presale to buy now. Here’s why:

  • Remittix has been verified by CertiK, the leading blockchain security firm, ensuring top-notch safety for investors.
  • The project is ranked as the number one pre-launch token on CertiK, making it a highly credible investment opportunity.
  • The Remittix wallet beta is currently live, with the community actively testing its features ahead of the official launch.
  • Remittix offers a 15% USDT reward for every successful referral, with payouts happening daily. This has attracted more investors to join and build the community.

With its strong foundation and community support, Remittix is quickly becoming a leading player in the crypto market. Investors looking for the best crypto presale to buy now are paying close attention to this rising star.

Conclusion

While BlockDAG offers unique benefits like scalability and speed, Remittix is quickly becoming the most exciting crypto presale in the market. With its CertiK verification, live wallet testing, and daily USDT rewards, Remittix is attracting attention as a strong, secure investment. For those looking to make the best move in crypto right now, Remittix stands out as the top choice for long-term growth.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:
Website: https://remittix.io/ 

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Over 75% of MKR supply has been upgraded to SKY, and penalties for delayed upgrades may take effect.

Over 75% of MKR supply has been upgraded to SKY, and penalties for delayed upgrades may take effect.

PANews reported on September 16th that Sky tweeted that over 75% of the MKR supply has completed the upgrade to SKY. Regarding the penalties for delayed upgrades to SKY, a governance vote will be held on September 18th. If passed, the penalties will take effect on September 22nd.
Sky Protocol
SKY$0.0728+0.66%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006107-0.77%
MAY
MAY$0.0429-0.53%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 23:17
Share
Tether Treasury once again minted 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum chain

Tether Treasury once again minted 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum chain

PANews reported on September 16 that according to Whale Alert, at 23:06 Beijing time, Tether Treasury minted 1 billion new USDT on the Ethereum blockchain, worth approximately US$1.0006 billion.
Share
PANews2025/09/16 23:10
Share
In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$189 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$189 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on September 16th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $189 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $48.71 million in long positions and $140 million in short positions. The total liquidated amount for BTC was $13.4356 million, and the total liquidated amount for ETH was $59.6831 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,382.63+1.42%
Ethereum
ETH$4,477.37-0.35%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 23:30
Share

Trending News

More

Over 75% of MKR supply has been upgraded to SKY, and penalties for delayed upgrades may take effect.

Tether Treasury once again minted 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum chain

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$189 million, mainly due to the short position

Tether Treasury destroys 2 billion USDT on Tron

BlackRock Bitcoin Spot ETF has exceeded $69.7 billion, accounting for 3.25% of the total BTC supply