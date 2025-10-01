ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
UBS pilot with SWIFT and Chainlink showed how banks can settle funds on blockchain without changing their existing systems. XRP remains central in cross-border payments, but Chainlink is gaining ground as the bridge linking traditional finance with blockchain. Chainlink has taken another step into the banking world after a pilot with SWIFT and UBS. The [...]]]>UBS pilot with SWIFT and Chainlink showed how banks can settle funds on blockchain without changing their existing systems. XRP remains central in cross-border payments, but Chainlink is gaining ground as the bridge linking traditional finance with blockchain. Chainlink has taken another step into the banking world after a pilot with SWIFT and UBS. The [...]]]>

Is Chainlink Overtaking XRP as the Banker’s Coin? SWIFT & UBS Pilot Points the Way

By: Crypto News Flash
2025/10/01 19:15
XRP
XRP$2.2999+2.37%
CROSS
CROSS$0.11986-0.28%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.02903+0.72%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0004461+3.26%
  • UBS pilot with SWIFT and Chainlink showed how banks can settle funds on blockchain without changing their existing systems.
  • XRP remains central in cross-border payments, but Chainlink is gaining ground as the bridge linking traditional finance with blockchain.

Chainlink has taken another step into the banking world after a pilot with SWIFT and UBS. The trial shows how banks can move funds on blockchain without leaving their existing systems. This model raises new questions about whether Chainlink could challenge XRP’s position as the bankers’ favorite coin.

SWIFT and UBS Test Chainlink for Fund Settlement

Leading global payments network SWIFT has been working diligently on ways to link its messaging system with blockchain. In one of its pilots, it partnered with ConsenSys and Chainlink to test how tokenised assets could be managed across major banks.

UBS, a banking giant with about $6.6 trillion in assets under management, was part of this trial. The process was simple on the surface. UBS sent a standard SWIFT message, which was then handled by Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol. That message was turned into blockchain instructions, and transactions such as subscriptions, redemptions, and settlements were completed on-chain.

ChainlinkChainlink and XRP Competition Growing | Source: CryptosRus

Interestingly, what made this test stand out was that UBS did not have to replace its own systems. The bank kept using the tools it already relies on, while Chainlink operated in the background. This setup means that banks could keep their familiar front-end while letting blockchain power the back-end.

For the financial industry, this could be the most practical way to bring blockchain into daily use without forcing banks to change everything at once. This pilot suggests that Chainlink is building a path for traditional institutions to quietly enter the blockchain space. Instead of hype, the focus is on function, and the model could be repeated across more banks in the future.

In another strategic development, as noted in our earlier post, Chainlink launched its new Digital Transfer Agent (DTA) standard. This is a system designed to modernize how fund managers and administrators handle tokenized assets.

XRP’s Place and Chainlink’s Expansion

The rise of Chainlink has stirred debate in the crypto space. XRP has long been called the banker’s coin, especially in talks about cross-border payments and central bank digital currencies. Some believe XRP will always hold that role once CBDCs become mainstream. Others point to Chainlink’s growing role in connecting blockchains and handling the work behind the scenes.

Outside of banking, Chainlink is also powering other projects. As we discussed earlier, Worldcoin adopted Chainlink’s technology to connect its new WorldChain network with Ethereum. This move allows safe token transfers and actions across chains. With Worldcoin already serving more than 35 million users, the partnership could help build stronger tools and new applications.

What is becoming clear is that the future will not depend on a single coin. XRP may continue to serve as a tool for payments, while Chainlink strengthens its place as the bridge that links different systems together. Both have roles to play, but Chainlink’s recent steps show it is not just an outsider. It is becoming part of the structure that banks may one day use every day.

]]>
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

The post Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “It’s a raid on American innovation that would deliver pennies to the Treasury while kneecapping the very engine of our economic and medical progress,” writes Pipes. Getty Images Washington is addicted to taxing success. Now, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is floating a plan to skim half the patent earnings from inventions developed at universities with federal funding. It’s being sold as a way to shore up programs like Social Security. In reality, it’s a raid on American innovation that would deliver pennies to the Treasury while kneecapping the very engine of our economic and medical progress. Yes, taxpayer dollars support early-stage research. But the real payoff comes later—in the jobs created, cures discovered, and industries launched when universities and private industry turn those discoveries into real products. By comparison, the sums at stake in patent licensing are trivial. Universities collectively earn only about $3.6 billion annually in patent income—less than the federal government spends on Social Security in a single day. Even confiscating half would barely register against a $6 trillion federal budget. And yet the damage from such a policy would be anything but trivial. The true return on taxpayer investment isn’t in licensing checks sent to Washington, but in the downstream economic activity that federally supported research unleashes. Thanks to the bipartisan Bayh-Dole Act of 1980, universities and private industry have powerful incentives to translate early-stage discoveries into real-world products. Before Bayh-Dole, the government hoarded patents from federally funded research, and fewer than 5% were ever licensed. Once universities could own and license their own inventions, innovation exploded. The result has been one of the best returns on investment in government history. Since 1996, university research has added nearly $2 trillion to U.S. industrial output, supported 6.5 million jobs, and launched more than 19,000 startups. Those companies pay…
Threshold
T$0.01216+1.84%
Union
U$0.006232+0.43%
RealLink
REAL$0.06805+0.87%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:26
CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

The post CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways CME Group will launch futures options for Solana (SOL) and XRP. The launch date is set for October 13, 2025. CME Group will launch futures options for Solana and XRP on October 13, 2025. The Chicago-based derivatives exchange will add the new crypto derivatives products to its existing digital asset offerings. The launch will provide institutional and retail traders with additional tools to hedge positions and speculate on price movements for both digital assets. The futures options will be based on CME’s existing Solana and XRP futures contracts. Trading will be conducted through CME Globex, the exchange’s electronic trading platform. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/cme-solana-xrp-futures-options-launch-2025/
Solana
SOL$160.87+1.53%
XRP
XRP$2.3043+2.38%
COM
COM$0.00463+6.68%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:07
Why Machine Learning Loves GPUs: Moore’s Law, Dennard Scaling, and the Rise of CUDA & HIP

Why Machine Learning Loves GPUs: Moore’s Law, Dennard Scaling, and the Rise of CUDA & HIP

Moore’s Law and Dennard Scaling drove explosive growth in computing power. But in the early 2000s, things hit a wall when transistors became so tiny. Multi-Core Processors let chip work on multiple tasks at once. This led to the rise of GPUs, which are built to handle thousands of tasks in parallel.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002009-4.69%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.008107+0.85%
Multichain
MULTI$0.04404-1.78%
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/06 14:11

Trending News

More

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

Why Machine Learning Loves GPUs: Moore’s Law, Dennard Scaling, and the Rise of CUDA & HIP

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Hit Moscow, St. Petersburg And Russia’s Economy

Elon Musk’s $1 trillion Tesla payout faces shareholder vote today

Quick Reads

More

What Are Tokenized Stocks? How They Work, Top Tokenized Stock Projects, and How to Trade Them on MEXC

What Is the x402 Protocol? How It Works, Top Ecosystem Projects, and How to Trade x402 Tokens on MEXC

What Is BinanceLife (币安人生)? Origins, Mechanism, Price Outlook, and How to Trade It on MEXC

How to Beat Inflation in 2025: Why More Users Are Choosing MEXC to Earn with USDT & USDC

Top 5 Crypto Exchange Tokens in 2025: BNB, OKB, BGB, MX, and GT — A Complete Comparison and Outlook

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,313.41
$103,313.41$103,313.41

-0.39%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,386.70
$3,386.70$3,386.70

-0.34%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2999
$2.2999$2.2999

+1.03%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.74
$160.74$160.74

+0.13%

mc_price_img_alt

Aster

ASTER

$1.0645
$1.0645$1.0645

-1.90%