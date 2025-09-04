Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead.

Grab a coffee because while much of Europe teeters on the edge of crisis, a very different story presents in El Salvador. Max Keiser says the nation is fast becoming Bitcoin’s “Statue of Liberty,” offering stability, optimism, and a digital safe haven.

Crypto News of the Day: El Salvador Is the Shining City on a Hill as Bitcoin Safe Haven, Max Keiser Says

El Salvador is emerging as a global hub for Bitcoin adoption, with Max Keiser saying the nation is the Shining City on a Hill. His remarks come as Europe stumbles deeper into financial and social turmoil.

Speaking exclusively to BeInCrypto, Keiser pointed to concrete signs that El Salvador is ahead of the curve.

According to Keiser, El Salvador’s Bitcoin Strategic Reserve is central to its resilience. The Bitcoin maxi said that this strategy ensures all Salvadorans have a bright future, free from crippling inflation and corrupt, fiat money bureaucrats.

Keiser also highlighted the country’s cultural and financial revival, citing a spirit of optimism and a Renaissance in El Salvador.

As Europe edges toward revolt and bond markets unravel, Keiser believes capital flight into Bitcoin and El Salvador is inevitable.

In his opinion, the new safe haven may be digital, with Keiser casting Bitcoin as a sanctuary rather than as speculation.

This perspective stems from Europe’s financial and social instability, with France facing potential bankruptcy and Germany’s energy policies affecting its manufacturing sector. At the same time, Britain’s bond market is collapsing.

Finance author and renowned investor Robert Kiyosaki indicated that the global economy has lost faith in Western nations’ ability to service their debts.

In his opinion, this is seen in Japan and China’s ongoing dumping of US treasuries as they accumulate gold and silver.

Keiser’s remarks position El Salvador’s decision as the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender as an economic and geopolitical hedge.

Chart of the Day

El Salvador Bitcoin Holdings. Source: Bitcoin Office

Byte-Sized Alpha

Here’s a summary of more US crypto news to follow today:

Crypto Equities Pre-Market Overview

Company At the Close of September 2 Pre-Market Overview Strategy (MSTR) $341.62 $344.32 (+0.79%) Coinbase (COIN) $303.56 $305.60 (+0.67%) Galaxy Digital Holdings (GLXY) $24.16 $24.40 (+0.99%) MARA Holdings (MARA) $16.06 $16.13 (+0.44%) Riot Platforms (RIOT) $14.09 $14.20 (+0.78%) Core Scientific (CORZ) $14.00 $14.07 (+0.50%)

Crypto equities market open race: Google Finance