Is Ethereum Price Forming Local Top? Sellers Outbid Buyers By $570 Million

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 18:47
NEAR
NEAR$2.39-3.35%
Taker Protocol
TAKER$0.01274+4.42%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,890.95-1.83%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04092-5.45%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005523-1.90%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

Key Notes

  • Ethereum’s net take volumes highlight that ETH price could see a drop below $4,000.
  • Analysts highlighted key ETH support levels at $3,960 and $3,360, stressing the need to hold these zones to maintain the current market structure.
  • Traders expect Bitcoin to outperform in the near term as ETH/BTC weakens amid current capital rotation.

The Ethereum price continues to remain under selling pressure after rejecting its all-time highs. Derivatives data show that any near-term recovery in ETH seems difficult, as sellers exert greater pressure, pushing the price lower.  Market analysts believe that the altcoin could see sub $4,000 levels, falling all the way to $3,300.

Ethereum Price In Pressure as Futures Data Shows Sellers’ Dominance

Looking at the derivatives data, Ethereum futures are showing signs of selling pressure as net taker volume skews sharply toward sellers. As per the on-chain data, sell orders have outweighed buy orders by roughly $570 million, reflecting aggressive positioning.


Ethereum sellers outweigh buyers | Source: Maartunn

Historically, such levels of concentrated selling have often coincided with local market tops. As a result, it has raised concerns for an Ethereum price downside risk in the near term.

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez highlighted $3,960 and $3,360 as the key support levels for Ethereum price. He noted that holding above these zones will be critical for sustaining the current market structure.

ETH to BTC Capital Rotation in Play

After a massive rally and outperforming Bitcoin (BTC), as well as the rest of the crypto market in July and the first half of August, Ethereum has started showing signs of weakness.

Crypto trader Daan Crypto Trades noted that Ethereum (ETH) has remained weak against Bitcoin (BTC), gradually trending lower over the past few weeks. He noted that most of ETH’s larger upward moves during this period were driven by a single entity swapping billions in BTC to ETH. This was evident through institutional inflows in spot Ether ETFs.

Looking ahead, he expects Bitcoin to outperform in the near term as the ETH/BTC ratio cools off and Bitcoin dominance rises. The analyst noted that such a development would be a healthier path for Ethereum price, eventually breaking out of the current consolidation phase.

Another crypto analyst, Benjamin Cowen, believes that he expects the market rotation toward Bitcoin (BTC) to extend through September and October. While Bitcoin dominance has not shown a significant move yet, Cowen projected that it should climb back above 60% in the coming weeks.

next

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Cryptocurrency News, Ethereum News, News


Bhushan is a FinTech enthusiast and holds a good flair in understanding financial markets. His interest in economics and finance draw his attention towards the new emerging Blockchain Technology and Cryptocurrency markets. He is continuously in a learning process and keeps himself motivated by sharing his acquired knowledge. In free time he reads thriller fictions novels and sometimes explore his culinary skills.

Bhushan Akolkar on X


Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/is-ethereum-price-forming-local-top-sellers-outbid-buyers-by-570-million/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto

Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto

The post Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP In The Skies: Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/xrp-in-the-skies-air-china-may-let-millions-pay-with-crypto/
XRP
XRP$2.8099-2.33%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017273+4.71%
Sign
SIGN$0.07208-2.83%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 19:10
Share
BlockchainFX: The Top Crypto Presale That’s Changing the Game for 100x Crypto Seekers

BlockchainFX: The Top Crypto Presale That’s Changing the Game for 100x Crypto Seekers

BlockchainFX nears $7M presale at $0.022, offering daily USDT rewards, 500+ assets in one app, and a BFX Visa Card. Analysts tip 100x upside by launch.
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.6389-1.96%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
RWAX
APP$0.00255-1.84%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/06 19:17
Share
the “million ETH” reactivates. And now? The impact of ETF flows and staking

the “million ETH” reactivates. And now? The impact of ETF flows and staking

The post the “million ETH” reactivates. And now? The impact of ETF flows and staking appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A purchase in ICO of about 310,000 dollars for 1,000,000 ETH, a wallet that remained dormant for years, and a recent reactivation linked to staking: the emblematic case of Ethereum’s early buyers returns to the center of the debate just as the flows related to ETF products are reshaping the institutional demand for the asset.  According to data collected from on-chain analysis updated as of September 5, 2025, movements exceeding 100,000 ETH from historical wallets are rare events and generate spikes of attention in spot and derivatives markets. On-chain analysts who monitor the markets observe that the conversion of large balances into staking tends to reduce surrounding liquidity and increase the informational value of such movements. In daily monitoring, intraday volume fluctuations of up to 20–30% have been detected on some centralized exchanges following alerts on dormant wallets. The on-chain dossier: from the ETH ICO to recent moves At the ICO of Ethereum (2014), a participant would have purchased 1M ETH for about $310,000, corresponding to a price of approximately $0.31 per token. Today, that allocation, assuming a unit price of ETH equal to $4,300 (reference estimate updated to September 5, 2025), would be equivalent to over 4.3 billion dollars. After a long period of inactivity, the wallet has been reported for new operations, including the staking of about 150,000 ETH, with a potential value in the order of hundreds of millions. It should be noted that the mere reappearance of such a balance tends to capture the attention of operators. To provide context: the reactivation of a large balance after years tends to impact market expectations more than the immediate supply, especially when the tokens are staked for validation, reducing the circulating liquidity in the short term. That said, the signaling effect can be significant even without spot movements.…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10052+3.03%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.005977-1.51%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05377-1.78%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 18:53
Share

Trending News

More

Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto

BlockchainFX: The Top Crypto Presale That’s Changing the Game for 100x Crypto Seekers

the “million ETH” reactivates. And now? The impact of ETF flows and staking

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Trump’s Media Company Closes $105M Crypto.com Deal