Is It 2007 All Over Again?

By: Medium
2025/09/10 22:29

It does feel like deja vu all over again?

Regarding the housing market on where it’s at right now, things don’t look good.

It’s very similar to what happened between 2007–2008 when the last housing bubble bursted.

That resulted in the Great Recession in 2008–2009, the most severe economic downturn since the Great Depression in the 20th century.

However, this time, it’s ending up being a similar situation- Only this time, it may be worse.

Whatever the result it is, it’ll be ugly and something that most people are not ready for.

So, is a 2008 housing crash coming?

There’s no doubt that something big is coming, as housing is coming to the end of an 18-year cycle.

Can it result in another global economic meltdown?

Who knows- Time will tell for sure.

But there’s no doubt that a housing market crash is coming- As housing is near the end of it’s cycle.

That cycle lasts for about 18 years, and next year will mark 18 years since the last Great Recession took place.

So, what will happen next?

That’s what I discuss in my latest article through my website. There’s a lot to go over.

If you want to read that article, feel free to to give it a read and gain more insights.

Until then,

-Eric

Is It 2007 All Over Again? was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
