Is Metaplanet Stock Correction Buy-The-Dip Opportunity Amid Fresh Bitcoin Purchase?

By: Coinspeaker
2025/09/08 16:08
Bitcoin
Metaplanet stock price tanked another 4% on Sept. 8, despite the Japanese firm announcing an additional 136 BTC BTC $111 614 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $2.22 T Vol. 24h: $25.28 B purchase worth $15.2 million. Although the Japanese firm continues to increase its BTC holdings, its stock price has slid under 700 JPY.

Should Investors Buy the Metaplanet Stock Dips?

Over the past week, the Metaplanet stock price has corrected more than 17%, slipping under 700 JPY, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Since its peak at 1,900 JPY in June, the stock has corrected by 63%, with some investors seeing buy-the-opportunities in it.

Analyst Zynx has highlighted the Metaplanet Power-law Quantile Model, describing it as one of the clearest visualizations of the relationship between Bitcoin accumulation and the stock price of Metaplanet Inc. (3350.T).

According to the model, 705 JPY represents a potential floor price for Metaplanet shares, while the median fair value is estimated at 1,332 JPY. With the Metaplanet stock now slipping under the floor price, long-term investors get a chance to buy the dips.

Last week, market analysts noted that Metaplanet’s flywheel model had slowed in recent weeks. This model depends on its rising stock price to fund additional Bitcoin purchases.

As a result, the premium over its Bitcoin holdings has dropped from nearly eight times to about twice. This has further raised concerns among investors about potential shareholder dilution.

Announcing Fresh Bitcoin Purchase

On Sept. 8, Metaplanet announced purchasing 136 Bitcoin (BTC) for approximately $15.2 million, at an average price of $111,666 per BTC. The company reported a year-to-date Bitcoin yield of 487% in 2025. As of date, Metaplanet holds a total of 20,136 BTC, purchased for around $2.08 billion at an average price of $103,196 per coin.

The company’s current BTC holdings represent 66% of Metaplanet’s year-end target of holding 30,000 BTC in its treasury. It aims to scale its holdings to 100,000 BTC by the end of 2026 and reach 210,000 BTC by the close of 2027.

The latest BTC purchase comes within a week of securing the shareholder approval to raise an additional 555 billion Japanese Yen, or $3.8 billion, to fund its Bitcoin purchases.

