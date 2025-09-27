But just as skeptics write it off, a new contender is rising: analysts are betting that Remittix could become the […] The post Is Pi Network The Biggest Flop Of 2025? Analysts Believe This Coin Could Be The Biggest Success Story appeared first on Coindoo.But just as skeptics write it off, a new contender is rising: analysts are betting that Remittix could become the […] The post Is Pi Network The Biggest Flop Of 2025? Analysts Believe This Coin Could Be The Biggest Success Story appeared first on Coindoo.

Is Pi Network The Biggest Flop Of 2025? Analysts Believe This Coin Could Be The Biggest Success Story

By: Coindoo
2025/09/27 14:50
Pi Network
PI$0.26603+2.16%

But just as skeptics write it off, a new contender is rising: analysts are betting that Remittix could become the breakout success of the year.

If you’re seeking the next big altcoin in 2025, this moment may define it. In one corner is Pi, gasping under the weight of expectations and structural flaws. In the other is Remittix, backed by fresh capital, exchange deals, and what many are calling “XRP 2.0”. Early buyers are already seeing double-digit presale returns.

Pi Network: From Hype to Heartache

Pi Network launched with a vision: let thousands of users “mine” crypto via a mobile app, build a community, and eventually flip switches toward real market utility. But in 2025, that vision is colliding hard with reality.

In recent months, Pi Network has tumbled from earlier high hopes. Analysts note it’s locked in a descending channel, with each rally attempt stifled by resistance. Trading volume is weak, and sentiment is fraying. The token has decoupled from Bitcoin’s rallies — it no longer rides the wave.

Remittix: The Rising Star Everyone’s Betting On

Remittix is staking its claim in this high-stakes moment. It’s not just another altcoin — the project is being positioned as a cross-chain DeFi project built for real-world payments and remittance flows. Its architecture, market traction, and tokenomics are evolving quickly, and the launch dynamics are turning heads.

Compared to many early-stage crypto investments, Remittix is more than talk. Its roadmap is concrete, and it is attracting whales, institutional watchers, and tens of thousands of holders already. While many cryptos promise utility, Remittix is delivering infrastructure: mobile wallet beta launches, exchange listings confirmed, and a growing user base. This gives it leverage that vapor projects never manage.

Why Remittix Is Gaining Traction

  • Global Reach: send crypto to real bank accounts in 30+ countries
  • Real-Time FX Conversion: instant crypto-to-fiat conversions with transparent rates
  • Low Gas Fees & Cross-Chain Capability: built to function across multiple blockchains
  • Wallet Reveal & Launch: mobile-first experience with seamless transfers
  • Deflationary Tokenomics / Holder Incentives: designed to reward long-term holders

In short: this is one of the few underrated crypto projects showing both utility and hype at once. Investors calling it “the best crypto to buy now” are seeing double-digit presale gains already.

To seal the momentum, Remittix has launched its $250,000 Giveaway and a new referral engine. The move is simple but potent: refer a new buyer, and you get 15% of their purchase in USDT, claimable daily via your dashboard. No waiting. No drama.

Don’t Let 2025’s Biggest Regret Be “I Missed That”

Pi Network might become the poster child for crypto dreamers who overreach. Its cascade of red flags leaves many calling it 2025’s flop. But the flame isn’t gone yet; if something is going to eclipse that failure, it looks like Remittix aims to.

This is a showdown between fading promise and raw potential. Remittix is not just betting on energy and hype — it is delivering infrastructure, adoption, capital, and community. The next 90 days will test whether early buyers are memed out or memed in. But one thing’s clear: the window is closing. Be early, hold firm, or watch regret compounds.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io    

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix    

$250, 000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Is Pi Network The Biggest Flop Of 2025? Analysts Believe This Coin Could Be The Biggest Success Story appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

8.18 Million Solana Committed on CME as SOL Options Prepare to Go Live

8.18 Million Solana Committed on CME as SOL Options Prepare to Go Live

Solana open interest rockets 6% on CME
Solana
SOL$201.19+3.49%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01603-9.99%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.56236-2.85%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 04:05
Share
Crypto Executives Advocate for U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Legislation

Crypto Executives Advocate for U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Legislation

Crypto execs, led by Michael Saylor, push for the U.S. to acquire 1 million BTC, establishing a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.   Crypto executives, led by Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor, have gathered in Washington to advocate for a new piece of legislation. This bill, known as the BITCOIN Act, proposes the establishment of a U.S. Strategic […] The post Crypto Executives Advocate for U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Legislation appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Union
U$0.01022-5.16%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,297.45-0.20%
EPNS
PUSH$0.02831+0.56%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 05:00
Share
ChainCatcher Hosts Key Blockchain Event Amid Ethereum ETF Outflows

ChainCatcher Hosts Key Blockchain Event Amid Ethereum ETF Outflows

The post ChainCatcher Hosts Key Blockchain Event Amid Ethereum ETF Outflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: ChainCatcher hosts event, affects blockchain market dynamics. Ethereum ETF sees nearly $900M outflow. Solana and BNB relations show blockchain market shifts. ChainCatcher will host “Crypto 2025: Breaking the Deadlock and New Birth” in April with Solana advisors participating, highlighting a significant convergence of blockchain influencers and technology leaders. This event underscores strategic shifts in blockchain, reflecting Solana’s influence amidst Ethereum ETF outflow of $897.6 million, suggesting realignment in institutional crypto investments. ChainCatcher Event Shakes Up Blockchain Dynamics ChainCatcher and RootData announced their co-hosted event “Crypto 2025” set for April 2025. A leading Solana advisor will be among the speakers. Significant participation includes technologists, investors, and regulators, as confirmed by ChainCatcher news channels. The announcement coincides with notable outflows in the Ethereum ETF market, totaling nearly $900 million. This highlights institutional sentiment shifts affecting Ethereum and derivative financial products over the past week. The Ether.fi Foundation reported protocol buybacks, purchasing 127,000 ETHFI from revenue, offering insights into corporate robust steps in a volatile market. “We are excited to bring together leading experts and stakeholders in the blockchain space to discuss the future of the industry.” — ChainCatcher Leadership Statement. From institutional market players to independent investors, the response indicates heightened attentiveness to the evolving landscape. A lack of prime-level comments via official regulatory or C-suite channels emphasizes the private nature of these shifts. Ethereum ETF Outflows and Market Volatility Insights Did you know? Solana’s significant decline in on-chain activity during Autumn 2025 marked a major turning point, reflecting crypto market volatility and competitive shifts with Ethereum and BNB Chain. Ethereum (ETH) stands at $4,011.87, holding a market cap of $484.25 billion. Over 24 hours, ETH grew by 2.25%, but its seven-day and 30-day performance declined by 10.46% and 12.50%, respectively. The volume decreased by 38.52% to $37.84 billion. Data…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010421-37.26%
Binance Coin
BNB$968.85+2.61%
Ether.Fi Foundation
ETHFI$1.5624+5.63%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 16:09
Share

Trending News

More

8.18 Million Solana Committed on CME as SOL Options Prepare to Go Live

Crypto Executives Advocate for U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Legislation

ChainCatcher Hosts Key Blockchain Event Amid Ethereum ETF Outflows

Accenture tell staff to learn AI or exit the company

ETH Might Crash to $3,500 and Here’s Why